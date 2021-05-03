2020/21 Futsal Champions League at a glance

Sporting CP won their second UEFA Futsal Champions League title in three years with comeback final defeat of holders Barça in Zadar.

The key facts from the season and the eight-team final tournament.

Final

Final highights: Barça 3-4 Sporting CP

Monday 3 May

Barça 3-4 Sporting CP

Semi-finals

Saturday 1 May

Inter FS 2-5 Sporting CP

Barça 3-2 Kairat Almaty

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 28 April

Kairat Almaty 6-2 Benfica (aet)

Barça 2-0 Dobovec



Thursday 29 April

Inter FS 3-0 Ugra Yugorsk

Sporting CP 3-2 KPRF

Futsal Champions League skills showcase

5 Ferrao (Barça)

3 Diego Cavinato (Sporting CP)

2 Cecilio (Inter FS)

2 Erick (Sporting CP)

2 Fernandinho (Kairat Almaty)

2 Gadeia (Inter FS)



7 Petro Shoturma (Kherson)

6 Diego Cavinato (Sporting CP)

5 Daniel Araujo (United Galati)

6 Ferrao (Barça)

Fans' player of the final: Zicky Té

Sporting are only the second non-Spanish club to win multiple titles after Kairat Almaty (who also won two in three years in 2013 and 2015).

Sporting are the second team to reach four finals in five years after Inter FS (between 2006 and 2010).

Sporting's Zicky Té, 19, became the first teenager to score in a UEFA futsal final tournament with his goal in the decider.

Barça's Marcênio scored the fastest goal in a final of this competition after 51 seconds.

In the decider both Barça's Aicardo and Sporting's João Matos set a new record of 15 finals appearances.

Sporting's Nuno Dias is now the coach who has been involved in the most finals games with a total of 11, two ahead of Barça's Andreu Plaza. Nuno Dias is the ony coach to have been involved in five final tournaments.

Kairat Almaty became the first team to reach ten semi-finals; they also hold records for finals appearances (9), seasons competed (17) and games played (85).

Inter FS also reached 80 games and increased their record number of wins (68) and passed 400 goals (now 410).

Dobovec were the 21st club to play in the finals since the format was introduced in 2006/07, and the first from Slovenia.

Fans' goal of the finals: Pany Varela

Roll of honour

UEFA Futsal Champions League

Eight-team finals

2021 (Zadar): Sporting CP (POR) 4-3 Barça (ESP)

Four-team finals:

2020 (Barcelona): Barça (ESP) 2-1 Murcia FS (ESP)

2019 (Almaty): Sporting CP (POR) 2-1 Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

UEFA Futsal Cup

Four team finals:

2018 (Zaragoza): Inter FS (ESP) 5-2 Sporting CP (POR)

2017 (Almaty): Inter FS (ESP) 7-0 Sporting CP (POR)

2016 (Guadalajara): Ugra Yugorsk (RUS) 4-3 Inter FS (ESP)

2015 (Lisbon): Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 3-2 Barça (ESP)

2014 (Baku): Barça (ESP) 5-2aet FC Dynamo (RUS)

2013 (Tbilisi): Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 4-3 FC Dynamo (RUS)

2012 (Lleida): Barça (ESP) 3-1 FC Dynamo (RUS)

2011 (Almaty): Montesilvano (ITA) 5-2 Sporting CP (POR)

2010 (Lisbon): Benfica (POR) 3-2aet Inter FS (ESP)

2009 (Ekaterinburg): Inter FS (ESP) 5-1 Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS)

2008 (Moscow): Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS) 4-4aet, 3-2pens Murcia FS (ESP)

2007 (Murcia): FC Dynamo (RUS) 2-1 Inter FS (ESP)

Two-legged finals:

2006: Inter FS (ESP) 6-3/3-4: 9-7agg FC Dynamo (RUS)

2005: Action 21 Charleroi (BEL) 4-3, 6-6aet: 10-9agg FC Dynamo (RUS)

2004: Inter FS (ESP) 4-1/3-4: 7-5agg Benfica (POR)

2003: Playas de Castellón (ESP) 1-1/6-4: 7-5agg Action 21 Charleroi (BEL)

Eight-team finals:

2002 (Lisbon): Playas de Castellón (ESP) 5-1 Action 21 Charleroi (BEL)

Futsal Champions League: best assists

Most titles

Inter FS 5

Barça 3

Kairat Almaty, Playas de Castellón, Sporting CP 2

Most finals

Inter FS 8

FC Dynamo 6

Barça, Sporting CP 5

Action 21 Charleroi, Kairat Almaty 3

Most finals appearances (since 2007)

Kairat Almaty 9

Barça, Inter FS 8

Sporting CP 7