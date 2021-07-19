Vote for your UEFA.com Goal of the Season

This year's ten UEFA.com Goal of the Season nominees have been announced – now it's over to you to vote for your favourite and decide who wins.



What you can win

The following prizes are on offer if you vote with winners be selected at random among valid entries:

Two top prizes of a signed shirt and match ball from the UEFA Champions League final.

Three second prizes of a Hisense TV.

Twenty-five third prizes of an official UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League match ball.

How the shortlist was drawn up

Only goals registered in UEFA club or international competitions between October 2020 and July 2021 were eligible for consideration. The ten-goal shortlist was put together by UEFA's Technical observers.

How to vote

UEFA.com's dedicated portal is the only place to get involved – simply click here, watch all the goals and pick your favourite.

The deadline for voting is 10:00 CET on Thursday 29 July.

Users can also watch the goals on UEFA.com's YouTube channel and on UEFA.tv, and get involved in the conversation on Twitter and Facebook using #GoalOfTheSeason.