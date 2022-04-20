Futsal Champions League semi-final preview: ACCS-Sporting, Benfica-Barça

The UEFA Futsal Champions League is back to its familiar four-team finals format and the contenders face off on Friday at Arena Riga.

We preview the action as France's first finals entrants ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 play holders Sporting CP and then 2010 champions Benfica meet three-time winners Barça. The third-place play-off and final are both on Sunday.

