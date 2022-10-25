UEFA Futsal Champions League main round guide

The UEFA Futsal Champions League main round runs until Saturday with holders Barça and former winners Benfica, Kairat Almaty and Sporting CP among those starting their campaign.

While the 24 highest-ranked entrants enter at this stage, the other eight contenders came through by winning their preliminary round groups in August. Those eight are among the 16 in Path B, alongside the entering clubs ranked 13th to 16th and 21st to 25th. The four Path A groups contain the 12 highest-ranked clubs plus the teams 17th to 20th.

Both paths are played at one-venue mini-tournaments, with 12 teams going through from Path A and four from Path B to November's elite round, which will then decide the four contenders for the knockout finals in spring.

Fixtures

Path A

Top three teams in each group progress to elite round

Group 1 (26–29 October): Mallorca Palma Futsal (ESP), Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Sporting Anderlecht Futsal (BEL, hosts), Sporting Club de Paris (FRA)

Group 2 (26–29 October): Sporting CP (POR), Ayat (KAZ), Novo Vrijeme Makarska (CRO, hosts), Futsal Pula (CRO)

Group 3 (26–29 October): Barça (ESP, holders), Dobovec (SVN), Hovocubo (NED), Luxol St. Andrews (MLT, hosts)

Group 4 (26–29 October): Benfica (POR), Uragan lvano-Frankivsk* (UKR), Haladás (HUN), United Galati (ROU, hosts)

*Uragan replace Kherson.

2022 final highlights: Barça 4-0 Sporting CP

Path B

Group winners progress to elite round

Group 5 (26–29 October): Mostar SG (BIH, hosts), Araz Naxçivan (AZE), Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB), Örebro (SWE)

Group 6 (25–28 October): Stalitsa Minsk (BLR), Liqeni (KOS, hosts), JB Futsal Gentofte (DEN), Piast Gliwice (POL)

Group 7 (26–29 October): Kauno Žalgiris (LTU, hosts), Città di Eboli (ITA), Petro-w (LVA), Kampuksen Dynamo (FIN)

Group 8 (26–29 October): Chrudim (CZE), Shkupi 1927 (MKD, hosts), Differdange (LUX), Lučenec ﻿(SVK)

Barça won their fourth title last season and hope to equal Inter FS's record tally of five.

Sporting CP lost the 2022 final but won in 2019 and 2021; they and Barça between them have shared the four titles since the 2018/19 rebranding from the UEFA Futsal Cup.

Kairat (2011 and 2013) and Benfica (2010) are also past champions.

Kairat are making a record 19th appearance, 2014 bronze-medallists Araz their 17th appearance.

Chrudim are competing in a record 13th main round mini-tournament, having got past this stage on 11 of their 12 previous attempts.

Anderlecht previously entered as Halle-Gooik.

Croatia have two entrants for the first time (Novo Vrijeme Makarska and Pula), and they will meet in main round Group 2.

Differdange, Gentofte, Kampuksen Dynamo, Loznica-Grad 2018, Lučenec, Örebro, Petro-w and Piast Gliwice progressed from the preliminary round.

Città di Eboli, Palma and Pula are making their competition debuts in this round, with Loznica, Örebro and Piast similarly in their first European campaigns.

Differedange, Gentofte, Petro-w are also in the main round for the first time; Differdange did play in the one-off knockout round of 32 in 2020/21, when they lost 4-0 to Chrudim.

Kampuksen Dynamo, Liqeni, Lučenec, Luxol, Shkupi and United Galati are further teams seeking elite round debuts (United Galati did play in the one-off round of 16 in 2020/21).

No clubs from Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, Malta or Sweden have got to the elite round.

Kairat beat Sporting Paris 11-7 in a 2014/15 elite round decider on their way to the title.

Sporting beat Novo Vrijeme Makarska 4-0 in the 2018/19 elite round and 6-0 at the same stage a year later, when they also won 5-2 against Ayat, who were beaten 3-2 by the Croatian club.

Barça beat Dobovec 2-0 in the 2020/21 quarter-finals in Zadar and 8-2 in last season's elite round. Dobovec had beaten Luxol 3-2 in the round of 32.

Benfica beat Haladás 8-3 in last season's elite round before both clubs defeated Uragan lvano-Frankivsk 4-0.

Araz beat Mostar 5-2 in the 2017/18 main round.