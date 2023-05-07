2022/23 Futsal Champions League at a glance: Palma's debut triumph

There is a new name on the UEFA Futsal Champions League trophy after debutants Mallorca Palma Futsal beat Sporting CP on penalties in the final.

Palma defeated Benfica 4-3 in a tense semi-final, after Sporting had overcome Sporting Anderlecht Futsal, the first Belgian side to reach the last four since 2007. Benfica eventually took bronze, and then Palma edged Sporting on spot kicks at a sold-out Velòdrom Illes Balears to inflict their opponents' fifth defeat in seven finals. The win represented a first major sporting title at club level for the island of Mallorca.

Final highlights: Palma 1-1 Sporting CP (aet, 5-3 pens)

Finals results

Sunday 7 May



Final

Mallorca Palma Futsal 1-1 Sorting CP (aet, 5-3 pens)

Third-place play-off

Benfica 4-3 Sporting Anderlecht Futsal

Friday 5 May



Semi-finals

Sporting CP 7-1 Sporting Anderlecht Futsal

Mallorca Palma Futsal 4-3 Benfica

3 Ivan Chishkala (Benfica)

2 Gréllo (Sporting Anderlecht Futsal)

2 Neves (Sporting CP)

2﻿ Hossein Tayebi (Mallorca Palma Futsal)

Ivan Chishkala (right) scored a finals-leading three goals for Benfica UEFA via Sportsfile

11 Vinicius Lazzaretti (Piast Gliwice)

9 Jere Intala (Kampuksen Dynamo)

9 Mladen Kocić (Loznica-Grad 2018)

7 Miguel Ângelo (Piast Gliwice)

7 Denerson (London Helvécia)

7 Dudu (Loznica-Grad 2018)

7 Italo (Kampuksen Dynamo)

7 Artjoms Kozlovskis (Petro-w)

7 Neves (Sporting CP)

7 Newton (Kampuksen Dynamo)

7 Richard Rejala (Differdange)

7 Vinicius Rocha (Benfica)

7 Hossein Tayebi (Mallorca Palma Futsal)

Trophy lift: Palma celebrate maiden title

Palma's win means that all five debutants who have managed to reach the final (not counting the inaugural edition) have triumphed.

Spanish clubs have won 12 of the 22 competition editions, and now boast a record four different champions (Playas de Castellón, Inter FS, Barça and now Palma).

Sporting are the first team to reach six finals in seven years. Since the tournament became the Futsal Champions League in 2018/19, they have missed only one final. However, they have now equalled FC Dynamo's record of five final defeats.

Sporting were contesting their third straight final, matching the record they previously equalled between 2017 and 2019, and share with FC Dynamo (2005, 2006, 2007 and 2012, 2013, 2014), Inter (2016, 2017, 2018) and Barça (2020, 2021, 2022).

Sporting coach Nuno Dias coached his 15th finals game in his seventh final tournament and his sixth final, all outright records.

Sporting captain João Matos played his 19th finals game and seventh separate final (some players have played eight final matches, including both legs under the pre-2007 format). Matos became the first player to reach 75 competition appearances in the semi-finals.

Third-place play-off highlights: Benfica 4-3 Anderlecht

Roll of honour

UEFA Futsal Champions League



Four-team finals:

2023 (Palma de Mallorca): Mallorca Palma Futsal (ESP) 1-1aet, 5-3pens Sporting CP (POR)

2022 (Riga): Barça (ESP) 4-0 Sporting CP (POR)

Eight-team finals:

2021 (Zadar): Sporting CP (POR) 4-3 Barça (ESP)

Four-team finals:

2020 (Barcelona): Barça (ESP) 2-1 Murcia FS (ESP)

2019 (Almaty): Sporting CP (POR) 2-1 Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

UEFA Futsal Cup



Four team finals:

2018 (Zaragoza): Inter FS (ESP) 5-2 Sporting CP (POR)

2017 (Almaty): Inter FS (ESP) 7-0 Sporting CP (POR)

2016 (Guadalajara): Ugra Yugorsk (RUS) 4-3 Inter FS (ESP)

2015 (Lisbon): Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 3-2 Barça (ESP)

2014 (Baku): Barça (ESP) 5-2aet FC Dynamo (RUS)

2013 (Tbilisi): Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 4-3 FC Dynamo (RUS)

2012 (Lleida): Barça (ESP) 3-1 FC Dynamo (RUS)

2011 (Almaty): Montesilvano (ITA) 5-2 Sporting CP (POR)

2010 (Lisbon): Benfica (POR) 3-2aet Inter FS (ESP)

2009 (Ekaterinburg): Inter FS (ESP) 5-1 Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS)

2008 (Moscow): Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS) 4-4aet, 3-2pens Murcia FS (ESP)

2007 (Murcia): FC Dynamo (RUS) 2-1 Inter FS (ESP)

Two-legged finals:

2006: Inter FS (ESP) 6-3/3-4: 9-7agg FC Dynamo (RUS)

2005: Action 21 Charleroi (BEL) 4-3, 6-6aet: 10-9agg FC Dynamo (RUS)

2004: Inter FS (ESP) 4-1/3-4: 7-5agg Benfica (POR)

2003: Playas de Castellón (ESP) 1-1/6-4: 7-5agg Action 21 Charleroi (BEL)

Eight-team finals:

2002 (Lisbon): Playas de Castellón (ESP) 5-1 Action 21 Charleroi (BEL)

Semi-final highlights: Palma 4-3 Benfica

Most titles



Inter FS 5

Barça 4

Kairat Almaty, Playas de Castellón, Sporting CP 2

Most finals



Inter FS 8

Sporting CP 7

Barça, FC Dynamo 6

Action 21 Charleroi, Kairat Almaty 3

Most finals appearances (since 2007)



Barça, Kairat Almaty, Sporting CP 9

Inter FS 8

Benfica, FC Dynamo 6