Palma's Luan Muller named 2023 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals Player of the Tournament

Mallorca Palma Futsal goalkeeper Luan Muller has been named UEFA Futsal Champions League Player of the Tournament by the UEFA technical observer panel.

A key feature in Palma's outfield play as well as a decisive presence between the posts, the Armenia custodian proved crucial in both his team's victories at the 2023 finals: the 4-3 semi-final defeat of Benfica and the penalty shoot-out win against Sporting CP in the decider as the hosts lifted the trophy on debut.

The panel explained: "In the semi-final, he was decisive; because of him, Palma reached the final, in which he was determined to make the difference. Muller, alongside the home fans, was key to Palma becoming a new name on the list of champions. He showed all of the qualities needed to be an exceptional modern futsal goalkeeper: first in attack, then by defending his goal with crucial saves."

The Palma ace himself was elated after the final, in which his shoot-out save to deny Pany Varela ultimately separated the teams. "I'm speechless," he said. "Not even in my wildest dreams did I think this would happen one day. What a night! Every single player left it all out there and it's simply amazing that we can lift the trophy and say we are the champions. To be able to help my team in the shoot-out and win the Player of the Tournament award… I just hope I don't wake up tomorrow and it was all a dream."