2023 Futsal Champions League Team of the Tournament

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Four Palma players are joined by one from runners-up Sporting CP in the official selection from the finals in Mallorca.

The UEFA Technical Observer panel have confirmed their five-strong Team of the Tournament for the 2023 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals.

Already named Player of the Tournament, the Mallorca Palma Futsal goalkeeper Luan Muller is joined by three club-mates from the side that triumphed on debut as hosts: wingers Mario Rivillos and Cainan de Matos, and pivot Hossein Tayebi. The five is competed by defender Erick of runners-up Sporting CP.

The UEFA Technical Observer at the finals was Miguel Rodrigo. The analysis and insights of the Technical Observers will form the basis of a Technical Report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.

