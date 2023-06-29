2023/24 UEFA Futsal Champions League dates, format
Thursday, June 29, 2023
All the dates for the season, leading to the four-team finals in May.
The 2023/24 UEFA Futsal Champions League consists of preliminary, main and elite rounds played as one-venue mini-tournaments, and a four-team knockout finals at a venue to be announced.
The four best-ranked eligible associations in the UEFA futsal national team coefficient rankings at the end of April 2022 enter two representatives (Portugal, Spain – including holders Mallorca Palma Futsal – Kazakhstan and Croatia), with one club from the other nations.
*Russia
The holders and the teams ranked 1 to 11 and 16 to 19 in the UEFA Futsal Champions League coefficient rankings enter the competition directly in Path A of the main round. All other teams enter the competition in the preliminary round or directly in Path B of the main round.
Calendar
Preliminary & main round draw: 5 July
Preliminary round: 22–27 August
Main round: 24–29 October
Elite round draw: 2 November
Elite round: 28 November–3 December
Finals draw: TBC
Finals: 2 or 3 & 4 or 5 May
All dates subject to change
Format
Preliminary round (22–27 August)
• The lowest-ranked teams enter in this round.
• Teams are drawn into eight groups of four (with seeding based on coefficient and teams selected in advance as hosts, drawn separately). The group winners and best runner-up progress to the main round.
Main round (24–29 October)
Path A
• The holders Mallorca Palma Futsal, the next 11 top-ranked clubs and the teams ranked 16th to 19th will be involved in this path.
• As in the previous draw, teams will be allocated one of four seeding positions and four clubs will be designated as hosts, to be drawn separately while maintaining their seeding positions. There is no country protection, with other potential restrictions confirmed ahead of the draw.
• The top three teamsin each of the four groups progress to the elite round.
Path B
• The teams ranked 12th to 15th and some teams ranked 20th to 22nd begin in this path and will be joined by the nine preliminary round qualifiers.
• The winners of each of the four groups (also played as single-venue mini-tournaments) progress to the elite round.
Elite round (28 November–3 December)
• The 16 clubs will compete in four groups of four, drawn on 2 November with seedings confirmed ahead of the draw.
• The four group winners will progress to the final tournament.
Final tournament
• The final tournament is a one-venue four-team knockout event played in the first weekend of May. The venue and exact dates, including for the draw, are to be confirmed.