2023/24 UEFA Futsal Champions League dates, format

The 2023/24 UEFA Futsal Champions League consists of preliminary, main and elite rounds played as one-venue mini-tournaments, and a four-team knockout finals at a venue to be announced.

The four best-ranked eligible associations in the UEFA futsal national team coefficient rankings at the end of April 2022 enter two representatives (Portugal, Spain – including holders Mallorca Palma Futsal – Kazakhstan and Croatia), with one club from the other nations.

*Russia

The holders and the teams ranked 1 to 11 and 16 to 19 in the UEFA Futsal Champions League coefficient rankings enter the competition directly in Path A of the main round. All other teams enter the competition in the preliminary round or directly in Path B of the main round.

2023 final highlights: Palma 1-1 Sporting CP (aet, 5-3 pens)

Calendar

Preliminary & main round draw: 5 July

Preliminary round: 22–27 August

Main round: 24–29 October

Elite round draw: 2 November

Elite round: 28 November–3 December

Finals draw: TBC

Finals: 2 or 3 & 4 or 5 May

All dates subject to change

Format

Preliminary round (22–27 August)

• The lowest-ranked teams enter in this round.

• Teams are drawn into eight groups of four (with seeding based on coefficient and teams selected in advance as hosts, drawn separately). The group winners and best runner-up progress to the main round.

Main round (24–29 October)

Path A

• The holders Mallorca Palma Futsal, the next 11 top-ranked clubs and the teams ranked 16th to 19th will be involved in this path.

• As in the previous draw, teams will be allocated one of four seeding positions and four clubs will be designated as hosts, to be drawn separately while maintaining their seeding positions. There is no country protection, with other potential restrictions confirmed ahead of the draw.

• The top three teamsin each of the four groups progress to the elite round.

Path B

• The teams ranked 12th to 15th and some teams ranked 20th to 22nd begin in this path and will be joined by the nine preliminary round qualifiers.

• The winners of each of the four groups (also played as single-venue mini-tournaments) progress to the elite round.

Elite round (28 November–3 December)

• The 16 clubs will compete in four groups of four, drawn on 2 November with seedings confirmed ahead of the draw.

• The four group winners will progress to the final tournament.

Final tournament

• The final tournament is a one-venue four-team knockout event played in the first weekend of May. The venue and exact dates, including for the draw, are to be confirmed.