Palma's Chaguinha named 2024 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals Player of the Tournament

Chaguinha of Mallorca Palma Futsal has been named UEFA Futsal Champions League Player of the Tournament by the UEFA Technical Observer panel.

The Georgian defender was excellent in the semi-finals as the holders came from behind to beat Benfica on penalties, and he stepped up a level in the decider as they retained the title by beating Barça 5-1. Chaguinha got the goal his performance deserved as he rolled the ball into an empty net in the last minute for Palma's fourth.

The UEFA technical observers said of the 35-year-old: "The game-changer who led by example with non-stop creative energy and a giant in defence with crucial blocks, fierce pressing and in 1v1 duels. A complete player."