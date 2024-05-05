2023/24 Futsal Champions League at a glance: Palma repeat success

Mallorca Palma Futsal won the UEFA Futsal Champions League on debut as hosts in 2022/23 and they repeated their title triumph in Yerevan a year on.

Finals results

Sunday 5 May



Final

Barça 1-5 Mallorca Palma Futsal



Third-place play-off

Sporting CP 3-6 Benfica

Final highlights: Barça 1-5 Palma

Friday 3 May



Semi-finals

Benfica 4-4 Mallorca Palma Futsal (aet, 3-4 pens)

Barça 5-4 Sporting CP

Player of the Tournament: Chaguinha (Palma) Chaguinha was named UEFA Futsal Champions League Player of the Tournament by the UEFA Technical Observer panel.

5 Lúcio Jr (Benfica)

3 Higor de Souza (Benfica)﻿

2 Adolfo (Barça)

2﻿ Jesús Gordillo (Palma)

2 Neguinho (Palma)

2 Zicky (Sporting CP)

Lúcio Jr's record 5 goals

15 Thalles (Riga FC)

14 Mirko Marinković (Radnik Bijeljina)

12 Rafael Schlemper (AEL Limassol)

11 Ricardinho (Riga FC)

10 Zicky (Sporting CP)



Palma are only the second club to win the title in their first two campaigns after Playas de Castellón, winners in the inaugural seasons of 2001/02 and 2002/03. The sole other club to have successfully defended the trophy are Inter, who won their fourth and fifth titles in 2016/17 and 2017/18, under current Barça coach Jesús Velasco.

Spanish clubs have won 13 of the 23 competition editions.

Barça and Sporting CP became the first clubs to compete in ten editions of the post-2007 finals (though Sporting CP also took part in the one-off eight-team 2002 final tournament).

Lúcio Jr's tally of five goals is a new record for a final-four tournament (although Joan scored 11 in the eight-team final tournament that concluded the inaugural edition in 2001/02).

Benfica took bronze for the third year running. Their total of four bronze medals is the most, one ahead of Barça and Kairat Almaty.

This was the first time the final four were all past winners.

This season, Sporting CP set new marks for overall wins (71 , overtaking Inter FS's 68) and goals 439 (overtaking Inter's 412, with Benfica now on 432).

Kairat Almaty became the first club to enter 20 editions (from 23 altogether) and became the first to pass 100 matches.

Jesús Velasco of Barça became the first coach to reach 80 matches in this competition in the final.

Sporting coach Nuno Dias oversaw his 17th finals game in his eighth final tournament, both outright records.

During the main round, Dias also became the first coach to record 50 competition wins with a single club (Velasco has 63 wins but with multiple teams).

Sporting captain João Matos played his 21st finals game. His overall appearance record is now 82.



Ricardinho's 11 goals for Riga meant he moved ahead of André Vanderlei as the competition's all-time top scorer, and he is the first player to reach 60. He also moved up to second in the all-time appearances list on 73.

Riga finished with 70 goals, the second highest total for a season after Action 21 Charleroi's 76 in 2003/04. Thalles's personal tally of 15 is the fourth highest total for a player in one season.

Lubawa, Prishtina and Riga progressed from the preliminary round to the elite round, the first time three teams have done so in the same season in this format.

Semi-final highlights: Benfica 4-4 Palma (3-4 pens)

Roll of honour

UEFA Futsal Champions League



Four-team finals:

2024 (Yerevan): Mallorca Palma Futsal (ESP) 5-1 Barça (ESP)

2023 (Palma de Mallorca): Mallorca Palma Futsal (ESP) 1-1aet, 5-3pens Sporting CP (POR)

2022 (Riga): Barça (ESP) 4-0 Sporting CP (POR)

Eight-team finals:

2021 (Zadar): Sporting CP (POR) 4-3 Barça (ESP)

Four-team finals:

2020 (Barcelona): Barça (ESP) 2-1 Murcia FS (ESP)

2019 (Almaty): Sporting CP (POR) 2-1 Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

UEFA Futsal Cup



Four-team finals:

2018 (Zaragoza): Inter FS (ESP) 5-2 Sporting CP (POR)

2017 (Almaty): Inter FS (ESP) 7-0 Sporting CP (POR)

2016 (Guadalajara): Ugra Yugorsk (RUS) 4-3 Inter FS (ESP)

2015 (Lisbon): Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 3-2 Barça (ESP)

2014 (Baku): Barça (ESP) 5-2aet FC Dynamo (RUS)

2013 (Tbilisi): Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 4-3 FC Dynamo (RUS)

2012 (Lleida): Barça (ESP) 3-1 FC Dynamo (RUS)

2011 (Almaty): Montesilvano (ITA) 5-2 Sporting CP (POR)

2010 (Lisbon): Benfica (POR) 3-2aet Inter FS (ESP)

2009 (Ekaterinburg): Inter FS (ESP) 5-1 Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS)

2008 (Moscow): Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS) 4-4aet, 3-2pens Murcia FS (ESP)

2007 (Murcia): FC Dynamo (RUS) 2-1 Inter FS (ESP)

Two-legged finals:

2006: Inter FS (ESP) 6-3/3-4: 9-7agg FC Dynamo (RUS)

2005: Action 21 Charleroi (BEL) 4-3, 6-6aet: 10-9agg FC Dynamo (RUS)

2004: Inter FS (ESP) 4-1/3-4: 7-5agg Benfica (POR)

2003: Playas de Castellón (ESP) 1-1/6-4: 7-5agg Action 21 Charleroi (BEL)

Eight-team finals:

2002 (Lisbon): Playas de Castellón (ESP) 5-1 Action 21 Charleroi (BEL)

Most titles



5 Inter FS

4 Barça

2 Kairat Almaty, Mallorca Palma Futsal, Playas de Castellón, Sporting CP

Most finals



8 Inter FS

7 Barça, Sporting CP

6 FC Dynamo

3 Action 21 Charleroi, Kairat Almaty

Most finals appearances (since 2007)



10 Barça, Sporting CP

9 Karat Almaty

8 Inter FS

7 Benfica