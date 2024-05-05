UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2023/24 Futsal Champions League at a glance: Palma repeat success

Sunday, May 5, 2024

Mallorca Palma Futsal made it two titles in as many campaigns. The key points from the season.

Mario Rivillos is now a three-time winner
UEFA via Sportsfile

Mallorca Palma Futsal won the UEFA Futsal Champions League on debut as hosts in 2022/23 and they repeated their title triumph in Yerevan a year on.

Finals results

Sunday 5 May

Final
Barça 1-5 Mallorca Palma Futsal

Third-place play-off
Sporting CP 3-6 Benfica

Final highlights: Barça 1-5 Palma

Friday 3 May

Semi-finals
Benfica 4-4 Mallorca Palma Futsal (aet, 3-4 pens)
Barça 5-4 Sporting CP

Player of the Tournament: Chaguinha (Palma)

Chaguinha was named UEFA Futsal Champions League Player of the Tournament by the UEFA Technical Observer panel.

Top scorers (finals)

5 Lúcio Jr (Benfica)
3 Higor de Souza (Benfica)﻿
2 Adolfo (Barça)
2﻿ Jesús Gordillo (Palma)
2 Neguinho (Palma)
2 Zicky (Sporting CP)

Lúcio Jr's record 5 goals

Top scorers (season)

15 Thalles (Riga FC)
14 Mirko Marinković (Radnik Bijeljina)
12 Rafael Schlemper (AEL Limassol)
11 Ricardinho (Riga FC)
10 Zicky (Sporting CP)

Records

  • Palma are only the second club to win the title in their first two campaigns after Playas de Castellón, winners in the inaugural seasons of 2001/02 and 2002/03. The sole other club to have successfully defended the trophy are Inter, who won their fourth and fifth titles in 2016/17 and 2017/18, under current Barça coach Jesús Velasco.
  • Spanish clubs have won 13 of the 23 competition editions.
  • Barça and Sporting CP became the first clubs to compete in ten editions of the post-2007 finals (though Sporting CP also took part in the one-off eight-team 2002 final tournament).
  • Lúcio Jr's tally of five goals is a new record for a final-four tournament (although Joan scored 11 in the eight-team final tournament that concluded the inaugural edition in 2001/02).
  • Benfica took bronze for the third year running. Their total of four bronze medals is the most, one ahead of Barça and Kairat Almaty.
  • This was the first time the final four were all past winners.
  • This season, Sporting CP set new marks for overall wins (71 , overtaking Inter FS's 68) and goals 439 (overtaking Inter's 412, with Benfica now on 432).
  • Kairat Almaty became the first club to enter 20 editions (from 23 altogether) and became the first to pass 100 matches.
  • Jesús Velasco of Barça became the first coach to reach 80 matches in this competition in the final.
  • Sporting coach Nuno Dias oversaw his 17th finals game in his eighth final tournament, both outright records.
  • During the main round, Dias also became the first coach to record 50 competition wins with a single club (Velasco has 63 wins but with multiple teams).
  • Sporting captain João Matos played his 21st finals game. His overall appearance record is now 82.
  • Ricardinho's 11 goals for Riga meant he moved ahead of André Vanderlei as the competition's all-time top scorer, and he is the first player to reach 60. He also moved up to second in the all-time appearances list on 73.
  • Riga finished with 70 goals, the second highest total for a season after Action 21 Charleroi's 76 in 2003/04. Thalles's personal tally of 15 is the fourth highest total for a player in one season.
  • Lubawa, Prishtina and Riga progressed from the preliminary round to the elite round, the first time three teams have done so in the same season in this format.
Semi-final highlights: Benfica 4-4 Palma (3-4 pens)

Roll of honour

UEFA Futsal Champions League

Four-team finals:
2024 (Yerevan): Mallorca Palma Futsal (ESP) 5-1 Barça (ESP)
2023 (Palma de Mallorca): Mallorca Palma Futsal (ESP) 1-1aet, 5-3pens Sporting CP (POR)
2022 (Riga): Barça (ESP) 4-0 Sporting CP (POR)
Eight-team finals:
2021 (Zadar): Sporting CP (POR) 4-3 Barça (ESP)
Four-team finals:
2020 (Barcelona): Barça (ESP) 2-1 Murcia FS (ESP)
2019 (Almaty): Sporting CP (POR) 2-1 Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

UEFA Futsal Cup

Four-team finals:
2018 (Zaragoza): Inter FS (ESP) 5-2 Sporting CP (POR)
2017 (Almaty): Inter FS (ESP) 7-0 Sporting CP (POR)
2016 (Guadalajara): Ugra Yugorsk (RUS) 4-3 Inter FS (ESP)
2015 (Lisbon): Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 3-2 Barça (ESP)
2014 (Baku): Barça (ESP) 5-2aet FC Dynamo (RUS)
2013 (Tbilisi): Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 4-3 FC Dynamo (RUS)
2012 (Lleida): Barça (ESP) 3-1 FC Dynamo (RUS)
2011 (Almaty): Montesilvano (ITA) 5-2 Sporting CP (POR)
2010 (Lisbon): Benfica (POR) 3-2aet Inter FS (ESP)
2009 (Ekaterinburg): Inter FS (ESP) 5-1 Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS)
2008 (Moscow): Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS) 4-4aet, 3-2pens Murcia FS (ESP)
2007 (Murcia): FC Dynamo (RUS) 2-1 Inter FS (ESP)
Two-legged finals:
2006: Inter FS (ESP) 6-3/3-4: 9-7agg FC Dynamo (RUS)
2005: Action 21 Charleroi (BEL) 4-3, 6-6aet: 10-9agg FC Dynamo (RUS)
2004: Inter FS (ESP) 4-1/3-4: 7-5agg Benfica (POR)
2003: Playas de Castellón (ESP) 1-1/6-4: 7-5agg Action 21 Charleroi (BEL)
Eight-team finals:
2002 (Lisbon): Playas de Castellón (ESP) 5-1 Action 21 Charleroi (BEL)

Most titles

5 Inter FS
4 Barça
2 Kairat Almaty, Mallorca Palma Futsal, Playas de Castellón, Sporting CP

Most finals

8 Inter FS
7 Barça, Sporting CP
6 FC Dynamo
3 Action 21 Charleroi, Kairat Almaty

Most finals appearances (since 2007)

10 Barça, Sporting CP
9 Karat Almaty
8 Inter FS
7 Benfica

Semi-final highlights: Barça 5-4 Sporting CP

