2023/24 Futsal Champions League technical report: Read now

The 202324 UEFA Futsal Champions League technical report is now available to access online.

Download the Futsal Champions League technical report

The report features analysis of the final tournament, the technical trends of the competition, key features of the four finalists and the Player and Team of the Tournament.

Huge crowds in Yerevan, Armenia – 4,600 for the semi-finals and 5,000 for the final – watched Palma extend their unbeaten run to 16 matches to claim the Futsal Champions League title for a second consecutive year.

UEFA technical observers Massimiliano Bellarte (Italy men's senior and Under-19 coach) and Dušan Matić (UEFA specialist goalkeeping instructor) were in attendance at the finals and noted the continuing trend, flagged in the 2022/23 technical report, of goalkeepers, or 'goalplayers', joining the attack to beat the press and create 5v4 overloads.

2024 Futsal Champions League final highlights: Barça 1-5 Palma

Other trends included the dominance of player-to-player marking, emphasis on direct attacks and "provocative" set plays, plus the emergence of a "new type of game-changer" – in the form of Chaguinha – instead of the traditional brutal efficiency of the goalscoring pivot or wing 1v1 wizardry of futsal legends such as Ricardinho and Robinho.

Luan Muller's heroics cast him as the only player to retain a place in the team of the tournament from last year, when Palma players made up four of the five. Only Erick (then wearing the green and white of Sporting CP) disrupted the clean sweep for the Mallorcans.

This time Palma boasts three representatives in the five, the mighty Rômulo and Chaguinha joining Luan Muller. Benfica's Higor de Souza (scorer of three goals) and Barça's left-footed 1v1 star Catela make up the team.

At the age of 35, Chaguinha sealed his name into the folklore of UEFA's biggest futsal club competition as Player of the Tournament.

