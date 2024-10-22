UEFA Futsal Champions League main round guide

The 2024/25 UEFA Futsal Champions League main round runs until Saturday.

While the 24 teams with the highest coefficients – including holders Illes Balears Palma – received byes to the main round and have been joined by August's preliminary round group winners Akaa, Catania, Diamant Linz, FORCA, Minerva, NV Georgians, Tigers Roermond and Uddevalla. Those teams are among those in Path B of the main round, while Palma and fellow former champions Sporting CP and Kairat Almaty feature in Path A.

The main round leads to November and December's elite round, which will determine the four contenders for the knockout finals in May.

Main round matches

Path A

The top three in each group progress to the elite round.

Group 1 (23–26 October): Cartagena Costa Cálida (ESP), Sporting Anderlecht (BEL, hosts), HIT Kyiv (UKR), Record Bielsko-Biała (POL)

Group 2 (23–26 October): Braga (POR), Olmissum (CRO), Plzeň (CZE), FC Prishtina 01 (KOS, hosts)

Group 3 (23–26 October): AE Illes Balears Palma (ESP, hosts/holders)﻿, Dobovec (SVN), Futsal Dinamo (CRO), United Galati (ROU)

Group 4 (22–25 October): Sporting CP (POR), Kairat Almaty (KAZ, hosts), Haladás (HUN), Semey (KAZ)

Path B

The four group winners progress to the elite round.

Group 5 (23–26 October): Etoile Lavalloise (FRA, hosts), Stalitsa Minsk (BLR), Futsal Minerva (SUI), Uddevalla (SWE﻿)

Group 6 (23–26 October) Riga Futsal Club (LVA), FON Banjica (SRB, hosts), Tigers Roermond (NED), FORCA (MKD)

Group 7 (23–26 October): Luxol St. Andrews (MLT), Lučenec (SVK, hosts), NV Georgians (GEO), Akaa (FIN)

Group 8 (23–26 October): Kauno Žalgiris (LTU), Differdange (LUX), Catania (ITA, hosts), Diamant Linz (AUT)

Team facts

Palma have won the European title for the last two seasons, the only team to lift the trophy in their debut pair of campaigns since Castellón in the inaugural 2001/02 and 2002/03 editions.

Two-time winners Kairat Almaty and Sporting CP (along with Palma, the only other side from last season's final four to qualify) are the other past champions involved.

Anderlecht are past semi-finalists. Dobovec reached the one-off quarter-final round in 2020/21.

Kairat are the first club to enter 21 seasons of UEFA futsal competition.

Cartagena and Semey are making their debuts in this round, while fellow newcomers Catania, FORCA and Tigers Roermond came through the preliminary round.

Along with the debutants, Akaa are in the main round for the first time. Diamant, Differdange, FON, Futsal Dinamo, Georgians, Lučenec, Minerva and Uddevalla are also aiming to reach the elite round for the first time.

With Cartagena winning their first Spanish title to join holders Palma in the competition, this is only the second edition (after the inaugural 2001/02 campaign) to not involve any of Barça, Inter FS and Murcia FS.

Kairat face the side that ended their 20-year run as Kazakh champions, Semey. Newcomers Semey subsequently signed long-time Kairat goalkeeper Higuita, as well as Ferrão from Barça.

Palma beat Dobovec in the 2022/23 elite round. Dobovec drew 3-3 with United Galati in last season's main round (Dobovec equalised in the 37th minute and pipped United Galati to third place on goal difference).

Sporting beat Kairat 2-1 in the 2019 final in Almaty, the scoreline having been reversed when they met in the main round in Pristina. Sporting previously beat Kairat 3-2 in the 2011 semis in Almaty.

Sporting began the main round two games away from becoming only the second club to dispute 100 matches in UEFA futsal competition after Kairat. They already had the most wins (71) and goals (439).

Haladás drew 2-2 with Kairat in last season's main round but then lost 7-2 to Sporting in the elite round.

Kauno and Differdange drew 3-3 in the 2017/18 preliminary round. Differdange scored twice in the final minute just after going 3-1 down. For both teams, it was their first-ever European point.

Road to the finals

Elite round draw: 31 October

Elite round: 26 November–1 December

Finals draw: TBC

Finals: 1 or 2 & 3 or 4 May

All dates subject to change