2025 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals Team of the Tournament

Illes Balears Palma made history at the 2025 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals by securing an unprecedented three titles in a row thanks to two complete team performances.

Yet again, their players likewise dominated the official Team of the Tournament, as selected by the UEFA Technical Observers, Miguel Andrés and Dušan Matić.

Luan Muller's heroics in both goal and build-up play cemented his place for a third consecutive year. Naturally, the Player of the Tournament, Neguinho, also made the team, alongside the predatory Fabinho – top scorer over the two games after his four-goal haul in the final – and the powerful and intelligent pivot Bruno Gomes.

The fifth spot went to winger Mellado, who shone in and out of possession for tournament debutants and third-place finishers Cartagena Costa Calida.

Here is a summary of the views of the Technical Observers.

Luan Muller (Palma)

Dominant in his position. Maintained his level from the previous two tournaments, but this time he did it alone by playing almost every minute. His semi-final goal against Sporting CP was the icing on the cake.

Neguinho (Palma)

A complete player, super-efficient in the defensive role and always helping his team-mates with support and cover. Just as important in possession, providing five assists and a goal in the final. Outstanding.

Fabinho (Palma)

The finals top scorer thanks to two superb performances. Like Neguinho, he did it at both ends, displaying intelligence, hard work and team awareness without the ball too.

Mellado (Cartagena)

One of the most attractive players to watch with the ball. Mellado's manner and style looked effortless, while his control, feints and balance were supreme. He has a unique relationship with the ball.

Bruno Gomes (Palma)

In a very strong field of fantastic pivots, he stood tallest. A constant outlet for his team, he offered great hold-up play, physicality and game intelligence.

The analysis and insights of the UEFA Technical Observers form the basis of the Technical Report from the tournament, which will be available soon on uefatechnicalreports.com.