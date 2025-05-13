2025/26 UEFA Futsal Champions League dates, format

The 2025/26 UEFA Futsal Champions League consists of preliminary and main rounds played as one-venue mini-tournaments, new two-legged round of 16 and quarter-final stages, and a four-team knockout finals at a venue to be announced.

The four best-ranked eligible associations in the UEFA futsal national team coefficient rankings at the end of April 2024* enter two representatives (Portugal, Spain, Kazakhstan and Ukraine), with one club apiece from the other nations.

*Russia excluded

Holders lles Balears Palma (who will take up one of Spain's two berths) and the teams ranked 1 to 11 and 16 to 19 in the UEFA Futsal Champions League coefficient rankings enter the competition directly in Path A of the main round. All other teams enter the competition in the preliminary round or directly in Path B of the main round.

Calendar

Preliminary & main round draw: 3 July

Preliminary round: 26–31 August

Main round: 28 October–2 November

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 November

Round of 16 (two legs): 24 November & 5 December

Quarter-finals (two legs): 23 February & 6 March

Finals: 7 or 8 & 9 or 10 May

All dates subject to change

Format

Preliminary round (26–31 August)

• The lowest-ranked teams enter in this round (exact number depends on level of entries).

• Teams are drawn into groups of four and, depending on the number of clubs in the round, three, with the groups played as one-venue mini-tournaments (with seeding based on coefficient and teams selected in advance as hosts, drawn separately).

• The group winners and possibly best runners-up, depending on number of entries, progress to the main round.

Main round (26 October–2 November)

Path A

• The holders, the next 11 top-ranked clubs and the teams ranked 16th to 19th will be involved in this path.

• As in the previous draw, teams are allocated one of four seeding positions and four clubs are designated as hosts, drawn separately while maintaining their seeding positions. There is no country protection.

• The top three teams in each of the four groups progress to the round of 16.

Path B

• The teams ranked 12th to 15th and some teams ranked below 20th (depending on level of entries) begin in this path and will be joined by the preliminary round qualifiers. In all, 16 teams will be involved in this path.

• The winners of each of the four groups (also played as single-venue mini-tournaments) progress to the round of 16.

Round of 16 & Quarter-finals (24 November & 5 December)

• In the round of 16 two-legged ties, the Path B group winners and Path A third-placed teams will be drawn against teams finishing in the top of of the Path A groups (who as seeded teams will be away in the first legs). The draw on 6 November will set the knockout bracket for the rest of the tournament.

Quarter-finals (23 February & 6 March)

• The winners of the two-legged ties will progress to the final tournament.

Final tournament (7 or 8 & 9 or 10 May)

• The final tournament is a one-venue four-team knockout event with the semis on either 7 or 8 May and the final and third-place match two days later. The venue and exact dates are to be confirmed.