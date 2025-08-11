UEFA Futsal Champions League main round groups

The UEFA Futsal Champions League main round played between 28 October and 2 November will decide the line-up for the new knockout round of 16 as the competition has a new format for its 25th season.

Holders lles Balears Palma and the teams ranked 1 to 11 and 16 to 19 in the UEFA Futsal Champions League coefficient rankings enter the competition directly in Path A of the main round. Teams ranked 12 to 15 and 20 to 23 enter in Path B and will be joined by the eight teams that win their preliminary round groups between 26 and 30 August.

Under the new format, the teams that progress from the main round (12 from Path A and four from Path B), go into a new two-legged round of 16, which will lead to two-legged quarter-finals and then the familiar four-team one-venue knockout finals. All the knockout rounds will be drawn on 6 November.

Main round groups

Path A

The top three clubs in each of the four groups qualify for the round of 16. The teams finishing in the top two of each Path A group will be seeded for the round of 16 and meet either a third-placed team or a Path B group winner.

Group 1: Cartagena Costa Cálida (ESP), Sporting Anderlecht (BEL), Piast Gliwice (POL, hosts), Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)

Group 2: Illes Balears Palma (ESP, hosts/holders), Semey (KAZ), Etoile Lavalloise (FRA), Chrudim (CZE)

Group 3: Benfica (POR), Riga Futsal Club (LVA), Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB), Luxol St. Andrews (MLT, hosts)

Group 4: Sporting CP (POR), Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Novo Vrijeme Makarska (CRO, hosts), Prishtina 01 (KOS)

Team guide

Palma last season became the first team to win three consecutive titles. Since making their debut in 2022/23 have embarked on a record 24-game unbeaten run in the competition. They beat Semey 4-1 in last season's elite round while Etoile Lavalloise were the official hosts of the 2024/25 finals in Le Mans (the first individual club to act as 'neutral' hosts).

Kairat (last season's runners-up) and Sporting CP both have two titles while Benfica were winners in 2009/10.

Kairat are making a record 22nd entry. They beat Sporting 3-2 in last year's main round but lost to them 2-1 in the 2018/19 final in Almaty.

Cartegena, on debut, beat Sporting for bronze last season. They drew 4-4 with Anderlecht in the main round.

Anderlecht were semi-finalists in 2022/23. Under their former name of Halle-Gooik they beat Kauno 5-2 in the 2018/19 elite round.

Benfica beat Luxol 6-0 in the 2022/23 elite round. Loznica-Grad beat Luxol 3-1 in the 2023/24 main round.

2024/25 finals review: Palma win in Le Mans

Path B

The winners of each group qualify for the round of 16.

Group 5: Catania (ITA, hosts), Akaa (FIN), Preliminary round Group E winners, Preliminary round Group H winners

Group 6: Lučenec (SVK), Futsal Minerva (SUI), Preliminary round Group G winners, Preliminary round Group D winners

Group 7: United Galati (ROU)﻿, Differdange 03 (LUX), Preliminary round Group F winners, Preliminary round Group B winners

Group 8: Hit Kyiv (UKR), Aurora Team (UKR), Preliminary round Group C winners, Preliminary round Group A winners

Group 6, 7 and 8 were drawn without hosts. The clubs of that group will have to decide amongst themselves who will host the mini-tournament following the preliminary round and by Thursday 4 September at the latest. If the clubs cannot agree, the UEFA administration will conduct a draw to determine the hosts on the next day.

Team guide

Aurora are making their debut as Ukraine are eligible for two entries for the first time; they were runners-up to Hit Kyiv in the league play-off final.

Preliminary round groups Group A: Yerevan Futsal Club (ARM), Futsal Club FORCA (MKD, hosts), Encamp (AND), Murata (SMR) Group B: Tigers Roermond (NED), Bajo Pivljanin (MNE), Vllaznia (ALB, hosts), Ísbjörninn (ISL) Group C: Vrhnika (SVN), Borås AIK (SWE, hosts), Tallinn B.P. (EST), Vangölü (TUR) Group D: Hjørring Futsal Klub (DEN), AEL Limassol (CYP), Clic Chişinău (MDA, hosts), Maccabi Netanya (ISR) Group E: Viten Orsha (BLR), Weilimdorf (GER), Levski Sofia (BUL, hosts), Europa (GIB) Group F: Araz Naxçivan (AZE), Ljuti Krajišnici (AUT, hosts), PYF Saltires (SCO), Sparta Belfast (BEL) Group G: Buba Mara (BIH, hosts), Blue Magic Dublin (IRL), MFC CIU (GEO), Futsal Club Cardiff (WAL) Group H: Futsal Club Veszprém (HUN), AEK Futsal Club (GRE, hosts), Sjarmtrollan (NOR), Bolton Futsal Club (ENG) All groups played 27 to 30 August except Groups D and H from 26 to 29 August.

Calendar

Preliminary round: 26–30 August

Main round: 28 October–2 November

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 November

Round of 16 (two legs): 24 November & 5 December

Quarter-finals (two legs): 23 February & 6 March

Finals: 7 or 8 & 9 or 10 May