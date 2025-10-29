UEFA Futsal Champions League main round latest

The UEFA Futsal Champions League main round, running until Sunday, will decide the line-up for the new knockout round of 16 as the competition has a fresh format for its 25th season.

Holders lles Balears Palma and the teams ranked 1 to 11 and 16 to 19 in the UEFA Futsal Champions League coefficient rankings enter the competition directly in Path A of the main round. Teams ranked 12 to 15 and 20 to 23 enter in Path B and have been joined by the eight teams that won their preliminary round groups.

In Path A, where the top three in each section go through, three of the four four groups began on Wednesday with winners including Palma – who came from behind to beat Etoile Lavalloise 2-1 – and former champions Benfica, Kairat Almaty and Sporting CP. In Chrudim's 9-5 loss to Semey, the Czech team's side included – at the age of 50 – Roman Mareš, whose first appearance in a UEFA competition was almost exactly 25 years ago in a Futsal EURO qualifier (where he scored all four Czechia goals in a 4-1 defeat of Belgium).

Only the first-placed clubs progress in Path B, where three mini-tournaments have started. Opening winners included former semi-finalists Araz Naxçivan, while in their first UEFA competition appearance Kyiv Futsal drew with Vrhnika, who made their own debut in the preliminary round.

Under the new format, the teams that progress from the main round (12 from Path A and four from Path B), go into a new two-legged round of 16, which will lead to two-legged quarter-finals and then the familiar four-team one-venue knockout finals. All the knockout rounds will be drawn at 14:00 CET on Thursday 6 November.

All the scores

Path A

The top three clubs in each of the four groups qualify for the round of 16. The teams finishing in the top two of each Path A group will be seeded for the round of 16 and meet either a third-placed team or a Path B group winner.

Group 1 (30 October–2 November): Cartagena Costa Cálida (ESP), Sporting Anderlecht (BEL), Piast Gliwice (POL, hosts), Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)

Group 2 (29 October–1 November): Semey (KAZ), Illes Balears Palma (ESP, hosts/holders), Etoile Lavalloise (FRA), Chrudim (CZE)

Group 3 (29 October–1 November): Benfica (POR), Riga Futsal Club (LVA), Luxol St. Andrews (MLT, hosts), Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB)

Group 4 (29 October–1 November): Sporting CP (POR), Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Novo Vrijeme Makarska (CRO, hosts), Prishtina 01 (KOS)

Team guide

Palma last season became the first team to win three consecutive titles. Since making their debut in 2022/23 the Spanish side have embarked on a record 24-game unbeaten run in the competition. They beat Semey 4-1 in last season's elite round while Etoile Lavalloise were the official hosts of the 2024/25 finals in Le Mans (the first individual club to act as 'neutral' hosts).

Kairat (last season's runners-up) and Sporting CP both have two titles while Benfica were winners in 2009/10.

Kairat are making a record 22nd entry. They beat Sporting 3-2 in last year's main round but lost to them 2-1 in the 2018/19 final in Almaty.

Cartegena, on debut, beat Sporting for bronze last season. They drew 4-4 with Anderlecht in the main round.

Anderlecht were semi-finalists in 2022/23. Under their former name of Halle-Gooik they beat Kauno 5-2 in the 2018/19 elite round.

Benfica beat Luxol 6-0 in the 2022/23 elite round. Loznica-Grad beat Luxol 3-1 in the 2023/24 main round.

2024/25 finals review: Palma win in Le Mans

Path B

The winners of each group qualify for the round of 16.

Group 5 ﻿(29 October–1 November): Catania (ITA, hosts), AEK Futsal Club (GRE)*, Akaa (FIN), Weilimdorf (GER)*

Group 6 (29 October–1 November): Lučenec (SVK, hosts), Hjørring Futsal Klub (DEN)*, Futsal Minerva (SUI), Buba Mara (BIH)*

Group 7 (29 October–1 November): Tigers Roermond (NED)*, Araz Naxçivan (AZE)*, United Galati (ROU, hosts)﻿, Differdange 03 (LUX)

Group 8 (29 October–1 November): Hit Kyiv (UKR), Kyiv Futsal (UKR), Vrhnika (SVN, hosts)*, FORCA (MKD)*

*Through from preliminary round

Team guide

Former semi-finalists Araz are in their 20th campaign, fewer only than Kairat. They beat United Galati 5-3 in the 2021/22 main round.

Kyiv Futsal (previously known as Aurora Team) are making their debut as Ukraine are eligible for two entries for the first time; they were runners-up to Hit Kyiv in the league play-off final. Buba Mara and Vrhnika progressed from the preliminary round on debut.

Hjørring, also through from the preliminary round, are in the main round for the first time. AEK previously played in the knockout round of 32 in 2020/21.

Akaa beat Weilimdorf 4-2 in last season's preliminary round.

Calendar

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 November

Round of 16 (two legs): 24 November & 5 December

Quarter-finals (two legs): 23 February & 6 March

Finals (Pesaro): 7 or 8 & 9 or 10 May