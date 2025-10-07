UEFA Futsal Champions League main round starts 29 October
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
The eight groups played between 29 October and 2 November will decide the line-up for the next knockout round of 16.
The UEFA Futsal Champions League main round played between 29 October and 2 November will decide the line-up for the new knockout round of 16 as the competition has a new format for its 25th season.
Holders lles Balears Palma and the teams ranked 1 to 11 and 16 to 19 in the UEFA Futsal Champions League coefficient rankings enter the competition directly in Path A of the main round. Teams ranked 12 to 15 and 20 to 23 enter in Path B and have been joined by the eight teams that won their preliminary round groups.
Under the new format, the teams that progress from the main round (12 from Path A and four from Path B), go into a new two-legged round of 16, which will lead to two-legged quarter-finals and then the familiar four-team one-venue knockout finals. All the knockout rounds will be drawn on 6 November.
Main round groups
Path A
- The top three clubs in each of the four groups qualify for the round of 16. The teams finishing in the top two of each Path A group will be seeded for the round of 16 and meet either a third-placed team or a Path B group winner.
Group 1 (30 October–2 November): Cartagena Costa Cálida (ESP), Sporting Anderlecht (BEL), Piast Gliwice (POL, hosts), Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)
Group 2 (29 October–1 November): Illes Balears Palma (ESP, hosts/holders), Semey (KAZ), Etoile Lavalloise (FRA), Chrudim (CZE)
Group 3 (29 October–1 November): Benfica (POR), Riga Futsal Club (LVA), Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB), Luxol St. Andrews (MLT, hosts)
Group 4 (29 October–1 November): Sporting CP (POR), Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Novo Vrijeme Makarska (CRO, hosts), Prishtina 01 (KOS)
Team guide
- Palma last season became the first team to win three consecutive titles. Since making their debut in 2022/23 the Spanish side have embarked on a record 24-game unbeaten run in the competition. They beat Semey 4-1 in last season's elite round while Etoile Lavalloise were the official hosts of the 2024/25 finals in Le Mans (the first individual club to act as 'neutral' hosts).
- Kairat (last season's runners-up) and Sporting CP both have two titles while Benfica were winners in 2009/10.
- Kairat are making a record 22nd entry. They beat Sporting 3-2 in last year's main round but lost to them 2-1 in the 2018/19 final in Almaty.
- Cartegena, on debut, beat Sporting for bronze last season. They drew 4-4 with Anderlecht in the main round.
- Anderlecht were semi-finalists in 2022/23. Under their former name of Halle-Gooik they beat Kauno 5-2 in the 2018/19 elite round.
- Benfica beat Luxol 6-0 in the 2022/23 elite round. Loznica-Grad beat Luxol 3-1 in the 2023/24 main round.
Path B
- The winners of each group qualify for the round of 16.
Group 5 (29 October–1 November): Catania (ITA, hosts), Akaa (FIN), Weilimdorf (GER)*, AEK Futsal Club (GRE)*
Group 6 (29 October–1 November): Lučenec (SVK, hosts), Futsal Minerva (SUI), Buba Mara (BIH)*, Hjørring Futsal Klub (DEN)*
Group 7 (29 October–1 November): United Galati (ROU, hosts), Differdange 03 (LUX), Araz Naxçivan (AZE)*, Tigers Roermond (NED)*
Group 8 (29 October–1 November): Hit Kyiv (UKR), Kyiv Futsal (UKR), Vrhnika (SVN, hosts)*, FORCA (MKD)*
*Through from preliminary round
Team guide
- Former semi-finalists Araz in their 20th campaign, fewer only than Kairat. They beat United Galati 5-3 in the 2021/22 main round
- Kyiv Futsal (previously known as Aurora Team) are making their debut as Ukraine are eligible for two entries for the first time; they were runners-up to Hit Kyiv in the league play-off final. Buba Mara and Vrhnika progressed from the preliminary round on debut.
- Hjørring, also through from the preliminary round, are in the main round for the first time. AEK previously played in the knockout round of 32 in 2020/21.
- Akaa beat Weilimdorf4-2 in last season's preliminary round.
Calendar
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 November
Round of 16 (two legs): 24 November & 5 December
Quarter-finals (two legs): 23 February & 6 March
Finals (Pesaro): 7 or 8 & 9 or 10 May