UEFA Futsal Champions League round of 16: Etoile Lavalloise and Sporting CP first through

Etoile Lavalloise and Sporting CP are the first team through from the new UEFA Futsal Champions League round of 16 with the rest of the second legs on Friday.

This is the first of a pair of freshly-introduced two-legged knockout rounds leading to the familiar one-venue four-team finals in May. Two-time winners Sporting CP elimiated AEK on Thursday, to follow France's Etoile Lavalloise after their Monday success against Hjørring Futsal Klub.

All six remaining ties are completed on Friday and among the first legs last week, holders Illes Balears Palma needed a late equaliser for a 2-2 draw against Hit Kyiv. The 2024/25 bronze-medallists Cartagena Costa Cálida and former winners Benfica and Kairat Almaty all picked up comfortable leads to defend at home while Piast Gliwice recovered from three down to draw at Semey and it was also 3-3 between Prishtina and Riga.

The quarter-final draw is already made, with Etoile Lavalloise facing Semey or ﻿Piast Gliwice, and Sporting set to meet Benfica if they complete victory against Araz Naxçivan. There is a possible rematch of the dramatic 2024/25 semi-final when Kairat Almaty defeated Cartagena 3-2 with the four ties scheduled for Monday 23 February and Friday 6 March.

The round of 16 contenders were determined in the main round, with 12 teams emerging from Path A and four from Path B. The two-legged round of 16 and quarter-final stages replace the former elite round under the new format for 2025/26.

Futsal Champions League quarter-final ties Etoile Lavalloise vs Semey / ﻿Piast Gliwice

Hit Kyiv / Illes Balears Palma vs Prishtina 01 /﻿ Riga Futsal Club

Araz Naxçivan / Benfica vs Sporting CP

Sporting Anderlecht / Kairat Almaty vs Luxol St. Andrews / Cartagena Costa Cálida Ties scheduled for Monday 23 February and Friday 6 March, first named team at home in opening leg. The four quarter-final winners will qualify for the finals in Pesaro, taking place from 8 to 10 May. A separate draw will set the semi-final ties.

FUTSAL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 TIES

Second legs

Friday 5 December

Kairat Almaty vs Sporting Anderlecht (16:00, first leg: 7-3)

• Kairat, in their record 22nd European campaign, are two-time champions and reached the final for the fourth time last season.﻿

• Anderlecht reached the semi-finals in 2022/23, when they drew 2-2 with Kairat in the main round in Roosdaal.

Riga Futsal Club vs Prishtina 01﻿ (18:30, first leg: 3-3)

• Riga have got to the last 16 in all three of their entries and in the first leg reached 100 all-time UEFA competition goals in just 19 matches.

• Prishtina 01 contested the elite round in 2023/24.



Benfica vs Araz Naxçivan (18:30, first leg: 9-0)

• Benfica were winners in 2009/10 and runners-up in 2003/04, and have also claimed three bronze medals. They beat Araz 7-0 in the 2019/20 main round.

• Araz are in their 20th European campaign (behind only Kairat) and finished third in 2013/14.

Piast Gliwice vs Semey (19:00, first leg: 3-3)

• Piast's 2-1 main round defeat of Anderlecht was watched by this competition's non-finals record crowd of 10,357 at PreZero Arena Gliwice.

• Both these teams got to the elite round on their only previous entries, Semey in 2024/25 and Piast in 2022/23.

Illes Balears Palma vs Hit Kyiv (19:30, first leg: 2-2)

• Palma have won an unprecedented three titles in a row and are unbeaten in all 28 of their UEFA competition games.

• Hit reached the elite round in 2023/24, holding Palma to a 2-2 draw at Palau Municipal d´Esports de Son Moix.



Cartagena Costa Cálida vs Luxol St. Andrews (20:30, first leg: 9-1)

• Cartagena claimed bronze on debut last season.﻿

• Luxol previously reached the elite round in 2022/23.

All times CET

Thursday 4 December

Sporting CP 8-3 AEK Futsal Club (agg: 19-3)

Two-time champions Sporting eased through with Bruno Pinto's hat-trick adding to his pair of first-leg goals as Nuno Dias equalled Jesús Velasco's tally of 80 UEFA futsal club matches coached. AEK were just the second Greek side to get to the last 16 in any format after Athina ’90 in 2009/10.

Monday 1 December

Etoile Lavalloise 7-4 Hjørring Futsal Klub (agg: 11-5)

Souheil Mouhoudine and Bilal Bakkali both scored twice and the latter's younger brother Anas Bakkali was among those also on target as Etoile Lavalloise moved a step closer to being only the second﻿ French side to play in the finals after ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 in 2021/22. Hjørring bow out as the first Danish club to reach the last 16 in any format.

First legs

Tuesday 25 November

Hit Kyiv 2-2 Illes Balears Palma

Palma struck first but trailed at half-time and needed a 37th-minute Fabinho penalty to level the tie and extend their record unbeaten competition run to 28 matches.

Monday 24 November

Semey 3-3 Piast Gliwice

Dedezinho's second goal of the game put Semey 3-0 up with less than six minutes left, but Vinicius Teixeira swiftly pulled two goals back and Bruno Graça levelled the tie with three seconds to go.

Araz Naxçivan 0-9 Benfica

Benfica dominated in Baku with Arthur's hat-trick helping them to a comfortable advantage.

Hjørring Futsal Klub 1-4 Etoile Lavalloise

The visitors led 2-0 at half-time and although Hjørring reduced arrears, in the last six minutes Soufiane El Mesra got his second goal of the game and Abdessamad Mohammed made it 4-1.

Luxol St. Andrews 1-9 Cartagena Costa Cálida

Cartagena signalled their intent in Malta, with eight players on target while Muhammad Osamanmusa struck twice.

Pablo Ramirez (left) celebrates scoring for Cartagena at Luxol St. Andrews Domenic Aquilina

AEK Futsal Club 0-11 Sporting CP

Two-time champions Sporting showed their ruthless side in Greece with Alex Merlim, Diogo Santos and Bruno Pinto all scoring twice, and among eight different scorers.

Sporting Anderlecht 3-7 Kairat Almaty

Former semi-finalists Anderlecht recovered from conceding early to lead 2-1 before the three-minute mark, adding another midway through the first half. By the break Kairat were level and after Dauren Tursagulov had scored seven seconds past the interval, the twice champions streaked away.

Prishtina 01﻿ 3-3 Riga Futsal Club

One of these teams will be the first from their nation to reach a UEFA club competition quarter-final and Latvia's Riga came back from 2-0 and 3-2 down to draw away to Kosovo's Prishtina.