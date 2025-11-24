UEFA Futsal Champions League round of 16 first legs: Cartagena, Benfica, Kairat, Sporting CP in control

The new UEFA Futsal Champions League round of 16 is under way, the first of a pair of two-legged knockout rounds leading to the one-venue four-team finals in May.

Seven of the eight first legs were played on Monday, with 2024/25 bronze-medallists Cartagena Costa Cálida, former winners Benfica, Kairat Almaty and Sporting CP, and Etoile Lavalloise all picking up comfortable away victories. Piast Gliwice recovered from three down to draw at Semey and it was also 3-3 between Prishtina and Riga.

Hit Kyiv play holders Illes Balears Palma in the remaining first leg on Tuesday. The second legs run between next Monday and Friday while the quarter-final draw is already made, with a potential tie between Benfica and Sporting CP and a potential rematch of the dramatic 2024/25 semi-final when Kairat Almaty defeated Cartagena Costa Cálida 3-2.

The round of 16 contenders were determined in the main round, with 12 teams emerging from Path A and four from Path B. The two-legged round of 16 and quarter-final stages replace the former elite round under the new format for 2025/26.

FUTSAL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 TIES

First legs

Monday 24 November

Semey 3-3 Piast Gliwice

Dedezinho's second goal of the game put Semey 3-0 up with less than six minutes left, but Vinicius Teixeira swiftly pulled two goals back and Bruno Graça levelled the tie with three seconds to go.

Araz Naxçivan 0-9 Benfica

Benfica dominated in Baku with Arthur's hat-trick helping them to a comfortable advantage.

Hjørring Futsal Klub 1-4 Etoile Lavalloise

The French visitors led 2-0 at half-time and although the Danish club reduced arrears, in the last six minutes Soufiane El Mesra got his second goal of the game and Abdessamad Mohammed made it 4-1.

Luxol St. Andrews 1-9 Cartagena Costa Cálida

Cartagena signalled their intent in Malta, with eight players on target while Muhammad Osamanmusa struck twice.

AEK Futsal Club 0-11 Sporting CP

Two-time champions Sporting showed their ruthless side in Greece with Alex Merlim, Diogo Santos and Bruno Pinto all scoring twice, and among eight different scorers.

Sporting Anderlecht 3-7 Kairat Almaty

Former semi-finalists Anderlecht recovered from conceding early to lead 2-1 before the three-minute mark, adding another midway through the first half. By the break Kairat were level and after Dauren Tursagulov had scored seven seconds past the interval, the twice champions streaked away.

Prishtina 01﻿ 3-3 Riga Futsal Club

One of these teams will be the first from their nation to reach a UEFA club competition quarter-final and Latvia's Riga came back from 2-0 and 3-2 down to draw away to Kosovo's Prishtina.

Tuesday 25 November

Hit Kyiv vs Illes Balears Palma (18:00)

2025 final highlights: Palma 9-4 Kairat Almaty

All times CET

Second legs

Monday 1 December

Etoile Lavalloise vs Hjørring Futsal Klub (20:30, first leg: 4-1)

• Etoile Lavalloise have made the last 16 in all three of their entries.﻿

• Hjørring are the first Danish club to reach the last 16 in any format.



Thursday 4 December

Sporting CP vs AEK Futsal Club (21:30, first leg: 11-0)

• Sporting were champions in 2018/19 and 2020/21, runners-up on five occasions, and have been in the finals five years in a row and nine times in 11 years.

• AEK pipped Catania on disciplinary points in the main round to become just the second Greek side to get to the last 16 in any format after Athina ’90 in 2009/10.

Friday 5 December

Kairat Almaty vs Sporting Anderlecht (16:00, first leg: 7-3)

• Kairat, in their record 22nd European campaign, are two-time champions and reached the final for the fourth time last season.﻿

• Anderlecht reached the semi-finals in 2022/23, when they drew 2-2 with Kairat in the main round in Roosdaal.

Riga Futsal Club vs Prishtina 01﻿ (18:30, first leg: 3-3)

• Riga have got to the last 16 in all three of their entries and in the first leg reached 100 all-time UEFA competition goals in just 19 matches.

• Prishtina 01 contested the elite round in 2023/24.



Benfica vs Araz Naxçivan (18:30, first leg: 9-0)

• Benfica were winners in 2009/10 and runners-up in 2003/04, and have also claimed three bronze medals. They beat Araz 7-0 in the 2019/20 main round.

• Araz are in their 20th European campaign (behind only Kairat) and finished third in 2013/14.

Piast Gliwice vs Semey (19:00, first leg: 3-3)

• Piast's 2-1 main round defeat of Anderlecht was watched by this competition's non-finals record crowd of 10,357 at PreZero Arena Gliwice.

• Both these teams got to the elite round on their only previous entries, Semey in 2024/25 and Piast in 2022/23.

Illes Balears Palma vs Hit Kyiv (19:30)

• Palma have won an unprecedented three titles in a row and are unbeaten in all 27 of their UEFA competition games.• Hit reached the elite round in 2023/24, holding Palma to a 2-2 draw at Palau Municipal d´Esports de Son Moix.



Cartagena Costa Cálida vs Luxol St. Andrews (20:30, first leg: 9-1)

• Cartagena claimed bronze on debut last season.﻿

• Luxol previously reached the elite round in 2022/23.



FUTSAL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL DRAW

Ties scheduled for Monday 23 February and Friday 6 March, first named team at home in opening leg.

Hjørring / Etoile Lavalloise vs Semey / ﻿Piast Gliwice

Hit Kyiv / Illes Balears Palma vs Prishtina 01 /﻿ Riga Futsal Club

Araz Naxçivan / Benfica vs AEK Futsal Club / ﻿Sporting CP

Sporting Anderlecht / Kairat Almaty vs Luxol St. Andrews / Cartagena Costa Cálida

The four quarter-final winners will qualify for the finals in Pesaro, taking place from 8 to 10 May. A separate draw will set the semi-final ties.