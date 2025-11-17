UEFA Futsal Champions League round of 16 starts 24 November

The new UEFA Futsal Champions League round of 16 begins on Monday 24 November, the first of a pair of two-legged knockout rounds leading to the one-venue four-team finals in May.

The 16 contenders were decided by the main round with 12 teams emerging from Path A and four from Path B. The two-legged round of 16 and quarter-final stages replace the former elite round under the new format for 2025/26.

The round of 16 first legs are on 24 and 25 November, with the returns running between 1 and 5 December. The quarter-final draw is already made, with a potential tie between Benfica and Sporting CP and a potential rematch of the dramatic 2024/25 semi-final when Kairat Almaty defeated Cartagena Costa Cálida 3-2.

FUTSAL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 TIES

All times CET

First legs

Monday 24 November

Semey vs Piast Gliwice (16:00)

• Both these teams got to the elite round on their only previous entries, Semey in 2024/25 and Piast in 2022/23.

• Piast's 2-1 main round defeat of Anderlecht was watched by this competition's non-finals record crowd of 10,357 at PreZero Arena Gliwice.

Araz Naxçivan vs Benfica (17:00)

• Araz are in their 20th European campaign (behind only Kairat) and finished third in 2013/14.

• Benfica were winners in 2009/10 and runners-up in 2003/04, and have also claimed three bronze medals. They beat Araz 7-0 in the 2019/20 main round.

Hjørring Futsal Klub vs Etoile Lavalloise (19:00)

• Hjørring are the first Danish club to reach the last 16 in any format.

• Etoile Lavalloise have made the last 16 in all three of their entries.﻿

Luxol St. Andrews vs Cartagena Costa Cálida (19:00)

• Luxol previously reached the elite round in 2022/23.

• Cartagena claimed bronze on debut last season.﻿

AEK Futsal Club vs Sporting CP (20:00)

• AEK pipped Catania on disciplinary points in the main round to become just the second Greek side to get to the last 16 in any format after Athina ’90 in 2009/10

• Sporting were champions in 2018/19 and 2020/21, runners-up on five occasions, and have been in the finals five years in a row and nine times in 11 years.

Sporting Anderlecht vs Kairat Almaty (20:00)

• Anderlecht reached the semi-finals in 2022/23, when they drew 2-2 with Kairat in the main round in Roosdaal.

• Kairat, in their record 22nd European campaign, are two-time champions and reached the final for the fourth time last season.﻿

Prishtina 01﻿ vs Riga Futsal Club (20:15)

• Prishtina 01 contested the elite round in 2023/24.

• Riga have got to the last 16 in all three of their entries and after only 18 European games are one away from reaching 100 all-time goals.﻿

Tuesday 25 November

Hit Kyiv vs Illes Balears Palma (18:00)

• Hit reached the elite round in 2023/24, holding Palma to a 2-2 draw at Palau Municipal d´Esports de Son Moix.

• Palma have won an unprecedented three titles in a row and are unbeaten in all 27 of their UEFA competition games.

2025 final highlights: Palma 9-4 Kairat Almaty

Second legs

Monday 1 December

Etoile Lavalloise vs Hjørring Futsal Klub (20:30)

Thursday 4 December

Sporting CP vs AEK Futsal Club (21:30)

Friday 5 December

Kairat Almaty vs Sporting Anderlecht (16:00)

Riga Futsal Club vs Prishtina 01﻿ (18:30)

Benfica vs Araz Naxçivan (18:30)

Piast Gliwice vs Semey (19:00)

Illes Balears Palma vs Hit Kyiv (19:30)

Cartagena Costa Cálida vs Luxol St. Andrews (20:30)

FUTSAL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL DRAW

Ties scheduled for Monday 23 February and Friday 6 March, first named team at home in opening leg.

Hjørring / Etoile Lavalloise vs Semey / ﻿Piast Gliwice

Hit Kyiv / Illes Balears Palma vs Prishtina 01 /﻿ Riga Futsal Club

Araz Naxçivan / Benfica vs AEK Futsal Club / ﻿Sporting CP

Sporting Anderlecht / Kairat Almaty vs Luxol St. Andrews / Cartagena Costa Cálida

The four quarter-final winners will qualify for the finals in Pesaro, taking place from 8 to 10 May. A separate draw will set the semi-final ties.