Where to watch the UEFA Futsal Champions League finals
Thursday, May 7, 2026
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You can watch the finals thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and the live streaming of all games on UEFA.tv.
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The 2026 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals are taking place in Pesaro, Italy, from 8–10 May. See how to watch the games where you are with your local broadcast partner(s) below.
All four matches will also be live-streamed, for free, on UEFA.tv. There will be highlights available on UEFA.com and UEFA.tv from midnight CET of the games.
The four matches will be available globally (i.e. in all markets, co-exclusive with UC3's broadcast partners – if applicable) except for Brazil, Greece and Italy.
Europe
Belarus: Tricolor TV
Croatia: ZonaSport TV
Cyprus: CYTA
Greece: Cosmote
Israel: The Sports Channel
Italy: Sky Italia
Kazakhstan: QSport, Qazsport
Portugal: DAZN, Canal11
Romania: Clever Media
Russia: Tricolor TV
Spain: IB3, Telefonica
Ukraine: Megogo
Rest of the world
Brazil: Canal Gol
Kyrgyzstan: QSport
Tajikistan: QSport
Turkmenistan: Turkmenistan Sport
USA: CBS
Uzbekistan: Zor TV