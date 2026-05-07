Where to watch the UEFA Futsal Champions League finals

The 2026 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals are taking place in Pesaro, Italy, from 8–10 May. See how to watch the games where you are with your local broadcast partner(s) below.

All four matches will also be live-streamed, for free, on UEFA.tv. There will be highlights available on UEFA.com and UEFA.tv from midnight CET of the games.

The four matches will be available globally (i.e. in all markets, co-exclusive with UC3's broadcast partners – if applicable) except for Brazil, Greece and Italy.﻿

Europe

Belarus: Tricolor TV

Croatia: ZonaSport TV

Cyprus: CYTA

Greece: Cosmote

Israel: The Sports Channel

Italy: Sky Italia

Kazakhstan: QSport, Qazsport

Portugal: DAZN, Canal11

Romania: Clever Media

Russia: Tricolor TV

Spain: IB3, Telefonica

Ukraine: Megogo

Rest of the world

Brazil: Canal Gol

Kyrgyzstan: QSport

Tajikistan: QSport﻿

Turkmenistan: Turkmenistan Sport

USA: CBS

Uzbekistan: Zor TV﻿