UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round latest

The 2026/27 UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round ends on Friday and Saturday, with the eight group winners set to progress to the main round.

With two games played in every mini-tournament, no main round spots are yet decided; 12 teams are yet to drop a point, including debut entrants Athletic Futsal Club Graz, Drenica, Studentski Dom, Unisport and Újpest. On Friday, Újpest and Drenica face off for Group D first place, with the remaining seven mini-tournaments ending on Saturday,

While the 24 highest-ranked clubs including holders Sporting CP start in the main round, the remaining entrants are competing in the eight preliminary round mini-tournaments. The group winners will progress to Path B of the main round, for which the draw is already made.

The main round will produce the 16 teams that will take part in the knockout phase leading to the eventual four-team finals in May.

Preliminary round matches

Group A (ends Saturday)

Athletic Futsal Club Graz (AUT, hosts), Vrhnika (SVN), Proekt (MKD), Maccabi Netanya (ISR)

Group B (ends Saturday)

Tirana Futsal (ALB, hosts), APOEL Nicosia (CYP), Hjørring (DEN), Futsal Club Cardiff (WAL)

Group C (ends Saturday)

Buba Mara (BIH, hosts), CIU (GEO), Utleira Idrettslag (NOR), Lynx (GIB)

Group D (ends Friday)

Újpest (HUN, hosts), Drenica (KOS), Murata (SMR), Sakarya Karasu (TUR)

Group E (ends Saturday)

Weilimdorf (GER), Unisport (ARM, hosts), Tallinn B.P. (EST), KM Reykjavik (ISL)

Group F (ends Saturday)

Doukas (GRE, hosts), London Genesis (ENG), Blue Magic Dublin (IRL), Sparta Belfast (NIR)

Group G (ends Saturday)

Chrudim (CZE), Studentski Dom (MNE, hosts), Kalmar (SWE), PYF Saltires (SCO)

Group H (ends Saturday)

Futsal Mad Max (FIN), Amigo Northwest (BUL, hosts), Clic Chişinău (MDA), Ranger’s (AND)

Team guide

Hjørring last season became the first club from Denmark to reach the last 16.

Chrudim (entering for the 18th time) have also made the last 16 under previous formats.

Athletic Futsal Club Graz, Drenica, Kalmar, KM Reykjavik, London Genesis, Sakarya Karasu, Studentski Dom, Unisport and Újpest are making their European debuts.

Amigo Northwest, Blue Magic Dublin, Cardiff, CIU, Clic Chişinău, Futsal Mad Max, Lynx, Maccabi Netanya, Murata, Proekt, PYF Saltires, Ranger’s, Sparta Belfast, Tallinn B.P. and Utleira Idrettslag began the season hoping to get past the preliminary round for the first time.

Calendar

Preliminary round: 25–29 August

Main round: 27 October–1 November

Round of 16 & quarter-final draw: 4 November

Round of 16 (two legs): 23 November & 4 December

Quarter-finals (two legs): 8 & 19 February

Finals: 6 or 7 & 8 or 9 May (Venue TBC)

Main round Path A draw Group 1: Barça (ESP), Semey (KAZ), Lučenec (SVK, hosts), Futsal Minerva (SUI) Group 2: Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Sporting Anderlecht (BEL, hosts), United Galati (ROU), TFK Beitar (LVA) Group 3: Sporting CP (POR, holders), Étoile Lavalloise (FRA), Olmissum (CRO, hosts), Stalitsa Minsk (BLR) Group 4: Benfica (POR), ElPozo Murcia (ESP), HIT Kyiv (UKR), Tigers Roermond (NED, hosts) Matches between 27 October and 1 November, mini-tournament dates TBC