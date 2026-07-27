UEFA Futsal Champions League main round groups

Holders Sporting CP and fellow past champions Barça, Benfica and Kairat Almaty are among the teams involved in the UEFA Futsal Champions League main round.

The 24 highest-ranked clubs start in the main round, and will be joined by the eight teams that come through the preliminary round between 25 and 29 August. Main round matches will be played between 27 October and 1 November, with the exact mini-tournament dates to be confirmed.

The main round will produce the 16 teams progressing to the knockout phase. The round of 16 and quarter-finals, drawn on 4 November, are both played over two legs, leading to the eventual four-team finals in May.

Futsal Champions League main round format Path A: Holders Sporting CP, the next 11 top-ranked clubs, and the teams ranked 16th to 19th are involved in this path. The top three teams in each of the four groups progress to the round of 16. Path B: The teams ranked 12th to 15th and those ranked 20th to 23rd begin in this path and will be joined by the eight preliminary round qualifiers. The winners of each of the four groups (also played as single-venue mini-tournaments) progress to the round of 16.

Main round Path A groups

Group 1

Barça (ESP), Semey (KAZ), Lučenec (SVK, hosts), Futsal Minerva (SUI)

Group 2

Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Sporting Anderlecht (BEL, hosts), United Galati (ROU), TFK Beitar (LVA)

Group 3

Sporting CP (POR, holders), Étoile Lavalloise (FRA), Olmissum (CRO, hosts), Stalitsa Minsk (BLR)

Group 4

Benfica (POR), ElPozo Murcia (ESP), HIT Kyiv (UKR), Tigers Roermond (NED, hosts)

Sporting CP won their third title last season. Étoile Lavalloise also reached the finals but 2025/26 runners-up Illes Balears Palma and third-placed Cartagena Costa Cálida have not qualified for this season's edition.

Barça are four-time champions, one off Inter FS's record, while Kairat have won the title twice and Benfica did so in 2009/10. Kairat are entering for a record 23rd time.

Murcia are two-time runners-up while Anderlecht reached the finals in 2022/23.

As well as Sporting and Étoile, Benfica, Kairat and Semey also played in the new quarter-final round last season while Anderlecht and HIT Kyiv went out in the round of 16. Kairat beat Anderlecht in that round, 7-3 away and 5-3 at home.

Beitar are making their European debut.

Minerva and Tigers Roermond are aiming to get to the last 16 for the first time. Minerva beat Lučenec 4-3 in last season's main round.

2026 final highlights: Sporting CP 2-0 Palma

Main round Path B groups

Group 5

Piast Gliwice (POL, hosts), Araz-Naxçivan (AZE), Preliminary round winner Group C, Preliminary round winner Group E

Group 6

Kauno Žalgiris (LTU), Differdange 03 (LUX, hosts), Preliminary round winner Group F, Preliminary round winner Group D

Group 7

Luxol St. Andrews (MLT), L84 Torino (ITA, hosts), Preliminary round winner Group H, Preliminary round winner Group B

Group 8

Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB, hosts), Athletic Futsal (UKR), Preliminary round winner Group A, Preliminary round winner Group G

Luxol St. Andrews and Piast Gliwice reached the round of 16 last season.

Araz, entering for the 21st time (fewer only than Kairat), reached the 2013/14 semi-finals.

Athletic Futsal and L84 Torino are making their European debuts.

Differdange are aiming to reach the last 16 for the first time.

Calendar

Main round: 27 October–1 November

Round of 16 & quarter-final draw: 4 November

Round of 16 (two legs): 23 November & 4 December

Quarter-finals (two legs): 8 & 19 February

Finals: 6 or 7 & 8 or 9 May (Venue TBC)