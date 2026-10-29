UEFA Futsal Champions League main round latest: See who are through so far

Holders Sporting CP and fellow past champions Barça, Benfica and Kairat Almaty are among the teams through to the round of 16 so far from the UEFA Futsal Champions League main round, which is running until Saturday.

Through to round of 16 so far Barça, Beitar, Benfica, HIT Kyiv, Kairat Almaty, Minerva, Murcia, Semey, Sporting Anderlecht, Sporting CP (holders)

The 24 highest-ranked clubs entered in the main round, and have been joined by the eight teams that came through the preliminary round. The top three teams in each Path A section progress to the round of 16, as do the four Path B group winners.

Ten of the 12 Path A slots have been decided ahead of Saturday's final games. Through along with Barça, Benfica, Kairat and Sporting are three more teams that made last season's round of 16 in HIT Kyiv, Semey and Sporting Anderlecht, two-time runners-up Murcia, debutants Beitar, and Minerva, the first Swiss club to reach the last 16 of this competition under any format and hosts of May's final tournament.

Two Group 3 slots behind confirmed section winners Sporting are up for grabs, with drama on Thursday when Olmissum scored twice in the final minute to draw 4-4 with Stalitsa Minsk, who had recovered from 2-0 down at half-time. Both teams are currently ahead of last season's semi-finalists Étoile Lavalloise, who face Stalitsa on Saturday before Olmissum, a point ahead in second, play Sporting.

In Path B, all groups will go to deciders on Friday and Saturday. Group 8 leaders Chrudim feature 51-year-old Roman Mareš, nearly 20 years on from his UEFA competition debut for the club.

The round of 16 and quarter-finals, drawn on Wednesday 4 November, are both played over two legs, leading to the eventual four-team finals from 7 to 9 May 2027 at Biel/Bienne Arena in Switzerland.

Main round matches

Group 1 (ends Saturday)

Through to round of 16: Barça (ESP), Semey (KAZ), Futsal Minerva (SUI)

Also in group: Lučenec (SVK, hosts)

Group 2 (ends Saturday)

Through to round of 16: Sporting Anderlecht (BEL, hosts), Kairat Almaty (KAZ), TFK Beitar (LVA)

Withdrawn: United Galati (ROU)

As per a ruling by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB), in accordance with Article 27 of the Regulations of the UEFA Futsal Champions League (refusal to play) in conjunction with Article 27(1) and 27(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, the CEBD decided: "To declare all three above 2026/2027 UEFA Futsal Champions League matches forfeited by United Galati, who is therefore deemed to have lost the match 5-0 in accordance with Article 27(1) and 27(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations."

Group 3 (ends Saturday)

Through to round of 16 so far: Sporting CP (POR, holders)

Also in group: Olmissum (CRO, hosts), Stalitsa Minsk (BLR), Étoile Lavalloise (FRA)

Group 4 (ends Saturday)

Through to round of 16: HIT Kyiv (UKR), Benfica (POR), ElPozo Murcia (ESP)

Also in group: Tigers Roermond (NED, hosts)

Sporting CP won their third title last season. Étoile Lavalloise also reached the finals, while 2025/26 runners-up Illes Balears Palma and third-placed Cartagena Costa Cálida have not qualified for this season's edition.

Barça are four-time champions, one off Inter FS's record, while Kairat have won the title twice and Benfica triumphed in 2009/10. Kairat are entering for a record 23rd time.

Murcia are two-time runners-up, while Anderlecht reached the finals in 2022/23.

As well as Sporting and Étoile, Benfica, Kairat and Semey also played in the new quarter-final round last season, while Anderlecht and HIT Kyiv went out in the round of 16. Kairat beat Anderlecht in that round, 7-3 away and 5-3 at home.

Beitar are making their European debut.

Minerva (who are host club of the 2027 finals) and Tigers Roermond began the round aiming to get to the last 16 for the first time. Minerva beat Lučenec 4-3 in last season's main round.

2026 final highlights: Sporting CP 2-0 Palma

Group 5 (ends Friday)

Contenders: Piast Gliwice (POL, hosts), Buba Mara (BIH), Araz-Naxçivan (AZE), Újpest (HUN)

Group 6 (ends Friday)

Contenders: Kauno Žalgiris (LTU), Unisport (ARM), Differdange 03 (LUX, hosts), Doukas (GRE)

Group 7 (ends Saturday)

Contenders: L84 Torino (ITA, hosts), Luxol St. Andrews (MLT), Futsal Mad Max (FIN), Hjørring (DEN)

Group 8 (ends Saturday)

Contenders: Chrudim (CZE), Athletic Futsal (UKR), Athletic Club Graz (AUT), Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB, hosts)

Hjørring, Luxol St. Andrews and Piast Gliwice reached the round of 16 last season.

Araz, entering for the 21st time (fewer only than Kairat), reached the 2013/14 semi-finals.

Athletic Club Graz, Buba Mara, Chrudim, Doukas, Futsal Mad Max Hjørring, Újpest and Unisport came through the preliminary round.

Athletic Futsal and L84 Torino are making their European debuts. Athletic Club Graz, Újpest and Unisport did so in the preliminary round.

Buba Mara, Differdange, Doukas and Futsal Mad Max are also aiming to reach the last 16 for the first time under any format.

In accordance with the relevant decision of the UEFA Executive Committee, teams from Azerbaijan and Armenia may not play against each other.

As Unisport winning Group E would have meant they went into Group 5 against Araz-Naxçivan, in accordance with the principles established at the time of the draw (when the preliminary round winners were not known) they have been exchanged with the team occupying the same position in the next suitable main round Path B group (Group 6, Újpest).

Futsal Champions League main round format Path A: Holders Sporting CP, the next 11 top-ranked clubs, and the teams ranked 16th to 19th are involved in this path. The top three teams in each of the four groups progress to the round of 16. Path B: The teams ranked 12th to 15th and those ranked 20th to 23rd begin in this path and are joined by the eight preliminary round qualifiers. The winners of each of the four groups (also played as single-venue mini-tournaments) progress to the round of 16.

Calendar

Main round: 27–31 October

Round of 16 & quarter-final draw: 4 November

Round of 16 (two legs): 23 November & 4 December

Quarter-finals (two legs): 8 & 19 February

Finals: 7 & 9 May (Biel/Bienne Arena, Switzerland)