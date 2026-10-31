UEFA Futsal Champions League main round report: See who reached the round of 16

Holders Sporting CP and fellow past champions Barça, Benfica and Kairat Almaty are among the teams through to the UEFA Futsal Champions League round of 16 after the conclusion of the main round.

Through to round of 16 Path A group winners: Barça (Group 1), Sporting Anderlecht (Group 2), Sporting CP (Group 3, holders), Benfica (Group 4) Path A group runners-up: Semey (Group 1), Kairat Almaty (Group 2), Stalitsa Minsk (Group 3), FC HIT Kyiv (Group 4) Path A group third place: Futsal Minerva (Group 1), TFK Beitar (Group 2), Olmissum (Group 3), ElPozo Murcia (4) Path B group winners: Piast Gliwice (Group 5), Kauno Žalgiris (Group 6), L84 Torino (Group 7), Athletic Futsal (Group 8)

The 24 highest-ranked clubs entered in the main round, and were joined by the eight teams that came through the preliminary round. The top three teams in each Path A section have progressed to the round of 16, along with the four Path B group winners.

Ten of the 12 Path A slots had been decided ahead of Saturday's final games; alongside Barça, Benfica, Kairat and Sporting were three more teams that made last season's round of 16 in HIT Kyiv, Semey and Sporting Anderlecht, two-time runners-up Murcia, debutants Beitar, and Minerva, the first Swiss club to reach the last 16 of this competition under any format and hosts of May's final tournament. In Saturday's Group 2 decider, Anderlecht won 8-3 against the side that knocked them out in last season's round of 16, Kairat.

The two Group 3 slots behind section winners Sporting were decided on Saturday, following drama on Matchday 2 when Olmissum crucially scored twice in the final minute to draw 4-4 with Stalitsa Minsk. Stalitsa then won 3-1 against Étoile Lavalloise, scoring twice in the last minute, eliminating last season's semi-finalists.

Two Path B sections ended on Friday with progress for Kauno Žalgiris and Piast Gilwice (whose opening win against Buba Mura, crucial in ensuring a second straight round of 16 place, was watched by more than 6,000 fans). The other mini-tournaments concluded on Saturday with two debutants coming out on top; Group 7 hosts L84 Torino beat Luxol St. Andews 4-1 in the decider while in Group 8 Athletic Futsal pipped fellow unbeaten side Chrudim, who featured 51-year-old Roman Mareš.

The round of 16 and quarter-finals, drawn on Wednesday 4 November, are both played over two legs, leading to the eventual four-team finals from 7 to 9 May 2027 at Biel/Bienne Arena in Switzerland. Only eight of the teams that made the knockout phase last season will feature again 12 months on.

Main round results

Group 1

Through to round of 16: Barça (ESP), Semey (KAZ), Futsal Minerva (SUI)

Also in group: Lučenec (SVK, hosts)

Group 2

Through to round of 16: Sporting Anderlecht (BEL, hosts), Kairat Almaty (KAZ), TFK Beitar (LVA)

Withdrawn: United Galati (ROU)

As per a ruling by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB), in accordance with Article 27 of the Regulations of the UEFA Futsal Champions League (refusal to play) in conjunction with Article 27(1) and 27(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, the CEBD decided: "To declare all three above 2026/2027 UEFA Futsal Champions League matches forfeited by United Galati, who is therefore deemed to have lost the match 5-0 in accordance with Article 27(1) and 27(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations."

Group 3

Through to round of 16: Sporting CP (POR, holders), Stalitsa Minsk (BLR), Olmissum (CRO, hosts)

Also in group: Étoile Lavalloise (FRA)

Group 4

Through to round of 16: Benfica (POR), HIT Kyiv (UKR), ElPozo Murcia (ESP)

Also in group: Tigers Roermond (NED, hosts)

Sporting CP won their third title last season. Étoile Lavalloise also reached the finals, while 2025/26 runners-up Illes Balears Palma and third-placed Cartagena Costa Cálida have not qualified for this season's edition.

Barça are four-time champions, one off Inter FS's record, while Kairat have won the title twice and Benfica triumphed in 2009/10. Kairat are entering for a record 23rd time.

Murcia are two-time runners-up, while Anderlecht reached the finals in 2022/23.

As well as Sporting and Étoile, Benfica, Kairat and Semey also played in the new quarter-final round last season, while Anderlecht and HIT Kyiv went out in the round of 16.

Beitar were making their European debut.

Minerva (who are host club of the 2027 finals) and Tigers Roermond began the round aiming to get to the last 16 for the first time.

Group 5

Through to round of 16: Piast Gliwice (POL, hosts)

Also in group: Buba Mara (BIH), Araz-Naxçivan (AZE), Újpest (HUN)

Group 6

Through to round of 16: Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)

Also in group: Unisport (ARM), Differdange 03 (LUX, hosts), Doukas (GRE)

Group 7

Through to round of 16: L84 Torino (ITA, hosts)

Also in group: Luxol St. Andrews (MLT), Hjørring (DEN), Futsal Mad Max (FIN)

Group 8

Through to round of 16: Athletic Futsal (UKR)

Also in group: Chrudim (CZE), Athletic Club Graz (AUT), Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB, hosts)

Hjørring, Luxol St. Andrews and Piast Gliwice reached the round of 16 last season.

Araz, entering for the 21st time (fewer only than Kairat), reached the 2013/14 semi-finals.

Athletic Club Graz, Buba Mara, Chrudim, Doukas, Futsal Mad Max, Hjørring, Újpest and Unisport came through the preliminary round.

Athletic Futsal and L84 Torino were making their European debuts. Athletic Club Graz, Újpest and Unisport did so in the preliminary round.

Buba Mara, Differdange, Doukas and Futsal Mad Max were also aiming to reach the last 16 for the first time under any format.

In accordance with the relevant decision of the UEFA Executive Committee, teams from Azerbaijan and Armenia may not play against each other.

As Unisport winning preliminary round Group E would have meant they went into main round Group 5 against Araz-Naxçivan, in accordance with the principles established at the time of the draw (when the preliminary round winners were not known) they have been exchanged with the team occupying the same position in the next suitable main round Path B group (Group 6, Újpest).

Futsal Champions League main round format Path A: Holders Sporting CP, the next 11 top-ranked clubs, and the teams ranked 16th to 19th were involved in this path. The top three teams in each of the four groups progress to the round of 16. Path B: The teams ranked 12th to 15th and those ranked 20th to 23rd began in this path and were joined by the eight preliminary round qualifiers. The winners of each of the four groups (also played as single-venue mini-tournaments) progress to the round of 16.

Calendar

Main round: 27–31 October

Round of 16 & quarter-final draw: 4 November

Round of 16 (two legs): 23 November & 4 December

Quarter-finals (two legs): 8 & 19 February

Finals: 7 & 9 May (Biel/Bienne Arena, Switzerland)