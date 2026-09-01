UEFA Futsal Champions League main round starts 27 October

Holders Sporting CP and fellow past champions Barça, Benfica and Kairat Almaty are among the teams involved in the UEFA Futsal Champions League main round from 27 to 31 October.

The 24 highest-ranked clubs start in the main round, and have been joined by the eight teams that came through the preliminary round, which ended on Saturday.

The main round will produce the 16 teams progressing to the knockout phase. The round of 16 and quarter-finals, drawn on 4 November, are both played over two legs, leading to the eventual four-team finals from 7 to 9 May 2027 at Biel/Bienne Arena in Switzerland.

Main round matches

Futsal Champions League main round format Path A: Holders Sporting CP, the next 11 top-ranked clubs, and the teams ranked 16th to 19th are involved in this path. The top three teams in each of the four groups progress to the round of 16. Path B: The teams ranked 12th to 15th and those ranked 20th to 23rd begin in this path and are joined by the eight preliminary round qualifiers. The winners of each of the four groups (also played as single-venue mini-tournaments) progress to the round of 16.

Group 1 (28–31 October)

Barça (ESP), Semey (KAZ), Lučenec (SVK, hosts), Futsal Minerva (SUI)

Group 2 (28–31 October)

Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Sporting Anderlecht (BEL, hosts), United Galati (ROU), TFK Beitar (LVA)

Group 3 (28–31 October)

Sporting CP (POR, holders), Étoile Lavalloise (FRA), Olmissum (CRO, hosts), Stalitsa Minsk (BLR)

Group 4 (28–31 October)

Benfica (POR), ElPozo Murcia (ESP), HIT Kyiv (UKR), Tigers Roermond (NED, hosts)

Sporting CP won their third title last season. Étoile Lavalloise also reached the finals, while 2025/26 runners-up Illes Balears Palma and third-placed Cartagena Costa Cálida have not qualified for this season's edition.

Barça are four-time champions, one off Inter FS's record, while Kairat have won the title twice and Benfica triumphed in 2009/10. Kairat are entering for a record 23rd time.

Murcia are two-time runners-up, while Anderlecht reached the finals in 2022/23.

As well as Sporting and Étoile, Benfica, Kairat and Semey also played in the new quarter-final round last season, while Anderlecht and HIT Kyiv went out in the round of 16. Kairat beat Anderlecht in that round, 7-3 away and 5-3 at home.

Beitar are making their European debut.

Minerva (who are host club of the 2027 finals) and Tigers Roermond are aiming to get to the last 16 for the first time. Minerva beat Lučenec 4-3 in last season's main round.

2026 final highlights: Sporting CP 2-0 Palma

Group 5 (27–30 October)

Piast Gliwice (POL, hosts), Araz-Naxçivan (AZE), Buba Mara (BIH)*, Újpest (HUN)*

Group 6 (27–30 October)

Kauno Žalgiris (LTU), Differdange 03 (LUX, hosts), Doukas (GRE)*, Unisport (ARM)*

Group 7 (28–31 October)

Luxol St. Andrews (MLT), L84 Torino (ITA, hosts), Futsal Mad Max (FIN)*, Hjørring (DEN)*

Group 8 (28–31 October)

Loznica-Grad 2018 (SRB, hosts), Athletic Futsal (UKR), Athletic Club Graz (AUT)*, Chrudim (CZE)*

*Preliminary round winner

Hjørring, Luxol St. Andrews and Piast Gliwice reached the round of 16 last season.

Araz, entering for the 21st time (fewer only than Kairat), reached the 2013/14 semi-finals.

Athletic Futsal and L84 Torino are making their European debuts. Athletic Club Graz, Újpest and Unisport did so in the preliminary round.

Buba Mara, Differdange, Doukas and Futsal Mad Max are also aiming to reach the last 16 for the first time under any format.

In accordance with the relevant decision of the UEFA Executive Committee, teams from Azerbaijan and Armenia may not play against each other.

As Unisport winning Group E would have meant they went into Group 5 against Araz-Naxçivan, in accordance with the principles established at the time of the draw (when the preliminary round winners were not known) they have been exchanged with the team occupying the same position in the next suitable main round Path B group (Group 6, Újpest).

Calendar

Main round: 27–31 October

Round of 16 & quarter-final draw: 4 November

Round of 16 (two legs): 23 November & 4 December

Quarter-finals (two legs): 8 & 19 February

Finals: 7 & 9 May (Biel/Bienne Arena, Switzerland)