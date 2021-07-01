2021 Nations League final: all you need to know

Who will be in the final?

The 2021 UEFA Nations League final will be contested by Italy or Spain and Belgium or France, with the line-up confirmed after the second semi-final on Thursday 7 October. We are guaranteed to have a new winner: inaugural champions Portugal failed to qualify from their group.

When does it take place?

The match will be staged on Sunday 10 October, kicking off at 20:45 CET.

Where is it being played?

The San Siro will host the final Getty Images

The storied San Siro, home of former European champions AC Milan and Inter. Named after the district in which it is located, the venue has hosted games at two FIFA World Cups, EURO 1980 and four European Cup finals, most recently in 2016. It will stage the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony, marking 100 years since it opened.

How can I get tickets?

How can I watch the final?

What did the teams have to do to get this far?

The finalists won their groups in the top-ranked League A.

Italy won three and drew three as they pipped 2019 runners-up the Netherlands to top spot in their group.

won three and drew three as they pipped 2019 runners-up the Netherlands to top spot in their group. Spain thumped Germany 6-0 in their last group game to leapfrog their opponents at the top of the section after a mixed campaign until then.

thumped Germany 6-0 in their last group game to leapfrog their opponents at the top of the section after a mixed campaign until then. Belgium won five out of six to top a tough section including two semi-finalists at UEFA EURO 2020, England and Denmark.

won five out of six to top a tough section including two semi-finalists at UEFA EURO 2020, England and Denmark. France dropped just two points as they ended Portugal's title defence, also seeing off 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia and Sweden.

What if the final ends in a draw?



If the scores are level at the end of normal time then there is extra time. If the scores are still level after the additional 30 minutes, the game will be decided by a penalty shoot-out.

What kits will the teams wear?

The winners of the Italy-Spain semi-final will be the nominal home team. As a rule, the home team is entitled to wear its first-choice kit.

What does the winner get?

First and foremost, a fetching 71cm-tall sterling silver trophy.

What is the match for third place?

There has not been a EURO third-place play-off since 1980, but the teams defeated in the semi-finals will meet earlier on 10 October in Turin, with kick-off at 15:00 CET. England beat Switzerland in the fixture in 2019.

What can I expect on UEFA.com?

UEFA.com will have a team of reporters in Milan, with all the pre-match build-up, team news and predictions you need. Expect live updates, expert photography, analysis, reaction, highlights and more in our MatchCentre.



