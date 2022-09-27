Nations League: League B results, how it worked

MATCHDAY 6 FIXTURES

Scotland and Serbia sealed promotion﻿ with an away draw against Ukraine and a win in Norway respectively. Romania were relegated despite an emphatic win against Group B3 winners Bosnia and Herzegovina, while the Republic of Ireland condemned Armenia to League C and Sweden dropped down after being held at home by Slovenia﻿

Highlights: Norway 0-2 Serbia

Monday 26 September

B3 Montenegro 0-2 Finland

B3 Romania 4-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Tuesday 27 September

B1 Republic of Ireland 3-2 Armenia

B1 Ukraine 0-0 Scotland

B2 Albania 1-1 Iceland

B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Israel

B4 Norway 0-2 Serbia

B4 Sweden 1-1 Slovenia

All fixtures 20:45 CET

At a glance Promoted to League A: Scotland, Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia

Relegated to League C: Armenia, Russia, Romania, Sweden

State of play

Group 1: Scotland held out for a 0-0 draw against Ukraine in Poland to finish two points clear of their opponents, while the Republic of Ireland edged a thrilling contest against nine-man Armenia in Dublin to relegate their visitors.

Group 2: Israel sealed top spot and a place in League A with victory against Albania on Matchday 5.

Group 3: Bosnia and Herzegovina are promoted. Romania are relegated.

Group 4: Serbia won a final-day decider in Norway 2-0 to finish three points ahead of their hosts at the top, Aleksandar Mitrović getting the second to join Erling Haaland as joint top scorer on six goals. At the bottom, Sweden were relegated after being held at home by Slovenia.

How League B of the UEFA Nations League worked

League B contained 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. Teams played all their group opponents home and away in June and September 2022, with the group winners promoted to League A for the 2024/25 edition. Teams finishing fourth were relegated to League C.

League B groups

B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

B2: Iceland, Russia (suspended until further notice), Israel, Albania

B3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro

B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

All League B results

MATCHDAY 1

Sweden and Norway hit the ground running in Group B4, winning tricky away games as Dejan Kulusevski and Haaland respectively caught the eye. Armenia's first League B match proved memorable as Eduard Spertsyan's stunning strike sank the Republic of Ireland.

Sumptuous Spertsyan strike

Thursday 2 June

B2 Albania vs Russia (suspended until further notice)

B2 Israel 2-2 Iceland

B4 Serbia 0-1 Norway

B4 Slovenia 0-2 Sweden

Saturday 4 June

B1 Armenia 1-0 Republic of Ireland

B3 Finland 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

B3 Montenegro 2-0 Romania

Wednesday 21 September

B1 Scotland 3-0 Ukraine

Group 1 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts SCO Scotland Playing now 6 4 1 1 11 5 6 13 UKR Ukraine Playing now 6 3 2 1 10 4 6 11 IRL Republic of Ireland Playing now 6 2 1 3 8 7 1 7 ARM Armenia Playing now 6 1 0 5 4 17 -13 3

MATCHDAY 2

Haaland once again took the headlines as he scored both goals in Norway's first victory against neighbours Sweden for 17 years. Serbia and Joel Pohjanpalo-inspired Finland recorded first wins, while Ukraine and Scotland made winning starts following their FIFA World Cup play-off disappointments.

Highlights: Serbia 4-1 Slovenia

Sunday 5 June

B4 Serbia 4-1 Slovenia

B4 Sweden 1-2 Norway

Monday 6 June

B2 Iceland 1-1 Albania

B2 Israel vs Russia (suspended until further notice)

Tuesday 7 June

B3 Finland 2-0 Montenegro

B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Romania

Wednesday 8 June

B1 Scotland 2-0 Armenia

B1 Republic of Ireland 0-1 Ukraine

Group 2 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ISR Israel Playing now 4 2 2 0 8 6 2 8 ISL Iceland Playing now 4 0 4 0 6 6 0 4 ALB Albania Playing now 4 0 2 2 4 6 -2 2 RUS* Russia* Playing now 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

MATCHDAY 3

Norway remained top despite being held to a goalless draw at home to Slovenia, while Serbia won 1-0 in Sweden to go second. Israel came from behind to record the first victory in Group B2 and hit the front. Ukraine and the Republic of Ireland both won handsomely, but Group B3 was too close to call at this stage with all four teams separated by just two points after Romania beat Finland and Montenegro held Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Highlights: Sweden 0-1 Serbia

Thursday 9 June

B4 Norway 0-0 Slovenia

B4 Sweden 0-1 Serbia

Friday 10 June

B2 Albania 1-2 Israel

B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Iceland

Saturday 11 June

B1 Republic of Ireland 3-0 Scotland

B1 Ukraine 3-0 Armenia

B3 Montenegro 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

B3 Romania 1-0 Finland

Group 3 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts BIH Bosnia and Herzegovina Playing now 6 3 2 1 8 8 0 11 FIN Finland Playing now 6 2 2 2 8 6 2 8 MNE Montenegro Playing now 6 2 1 3 6 6 0 7 ROU Romania Playing now 6 2 1 3 6 8 -2 7

MATCHDAY 4

That man Haaland again scored twice against Sweden in a 3-2 win, while Edin Džeko's own double helped Bosnia and Herzegovina to a 3-2 defeat of Finland. Stefan Mugoša went one better with a hat-trick in Montenegro's 3-0 win against Romania. Ukraine drew with the Republic of Ireland and Scotland came from behind to beat nine-man Armenia 4-1. Slovenia-Serbia and Iceland-Israel both ended 2-2.

Watch Erling Haaland's double for Norway

Sunday 12 June

B4 Norway 3-2 Sweden

B4 Slovenia 2-2 Serbia

Monday 13 June

B2 Iceland 2-2 Israel

B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Albania

Tuesday 14 June

B1 Armenia 1-4 Scotland

B1 Ukraine 1-1 Republic of Ireland

B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-2 Finland

B3 Romania 0-3 Montenegro

Group 4 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts SRB Serbia Playing now 6 4 1 1 13 5 8 13 NOR Norway Playing now 6 3 1 2 7 7 0 10 SVN Slovenia Playing now 6 1 3 2 6 10 -4 6 SWE Sweden Playing now 6 1 1 4 7 11 -4 4

MATCHDAY 5

Ermedin Demirović's goal proved sufficient for Bosnia and Herzegovina to beat nearest challengers Montenegro and clinch a place in League A with one game to spare. Tal Baribo then scored late to earn Israel a 2-1 win against Albania and promotion. Haaland scored his sixth goal of the competition, but his side lost 2-1 in Slovenia.

Highlights: Scotland 2-1 Republic of Ireland

Friday 23 September

B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Montenegro

B3 Finland 1-1 Romania

Saturday 24 September

B1 Armenia 0-5 Ukraine

B1 Scotland 2-1 Republic of Ireland

B2 Iceland vs Russia (suspended until further notice)

B2 Israel 2-1 Albania

B4 Slovenia 2-1 Norway

B4 Serbia 4-1 Sweden

