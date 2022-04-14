Nations League: League B fixtures, dates, kick-off times and how it works

League B kicks off on Thursday 2 June with neighbours Norway and Sweden eager to steal a march on each other as they kick off their Group 4 campaigns away from home against Serbia and Slovenia respectively.

The Republic of Ireland start their Group 1 schedule against Armenia on Saturday 4 June, while Finland host Bosnia and Herzegovina before Montenegro welcome Romania in League B's Group 3.

Matchday 1 fixtures

*20:45 CEST unless otherwise stated

Thursday 2 June

B2 Albania vs Russia (suspended until further notice)

B2 Israel vs Iceland

B4 Serbia vs Norway

B4 Slovenia vs Sweden

Saturday 4 June

B1 Armenia vs Republic of Ireland (kick-off time TBC)

B3 Finland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (18:00)

B3 Montenegro vs Romania

Wednesday 21 September

B1 Scotland vs Ukraine (TBC)

How League B of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League works

League B contains 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. Teams play all their group opponents home and away in June and September 2022, with the group winners promoted to League A for the 2024/25 edition. Teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League C.

League B groups

B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

B2: Iceland, Russia (suspended until further notice), Israel, Albania

B3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro

B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

All League B fixtures

*20:45 CEST unless otherwise stated

MATCHDAY 2

Sunday 5 June

B4 Serbia vs Slovenia

B4 Sweden vs Norway

Monday 6 June

B2 Iceland vs Albania

B2 Israel vs Russia (suspended until further notice)

Tuesday 7 June

B3 Finland vs Montenegro (18:00)

B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania

Wednesday 8 June

B1 Scotland vs Armenia (TBC)

B1 Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine (TBC)

MATCHDAY 3

Thursday 9 June

B4 Norway vs Slovenia

B4 Sweden vs Serbia

Friday 10 June

B2 Albania vs Israel

B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Iceland

Saturday 11 June

B1 Republic of Ireland vs Scotland (18:00)

B1 Ukraine vs Armenia

B3 Montenegro vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (15:00)

B3 Romania vs Finland

MATCHDAY 4

Sunday 12 June

B4 Norway vs Sweden (18:00)

B4 Slovenia vs Serbia

Monday 13 June

B2 Iceland vs Israel

B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Albania

Tuesday 14 June

B1 Armenia vs Scotland (18:00)

B1 Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland

B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland

B3 Romania vs Montenegro

MATCHDAY 5

Friday 23 September

B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro

B3 Finland vs Romania

Saturday 24 September

B1 Armenia vs Ukraine (TBC)

B1 Scotland vs Republic of Ireland (TBC)

B2 Iceland vs Russia (suspended until further notice, 15:00)

B2 Israel vs Albania

B4 Slovenia vs Norway (18:00)

B4 Serbia vs Sweden

MATCHDAY 6

Monday 26 September

B3 Montenegro vs Finland

B3 Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Tuesday 27 September

B1 Republic of Ireland vs Armenia (TBC)

B1 Ukraine vs Scotland

B2 Albania vs Iceland

B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Israel

B4 Norway vs Serbia

B4 Sweden vs Slovenia