Nations League: League B fixtures, dates, kick-off times and how it works
Thursday 14 April 2022
Neighbours and Group B4 rivals Norway and Sweden are among the sides in action as League B of the UEFA Nations League kicks off on Thursday 2 June.
League B kicks off on Thursday 2 June with neighbours Norway and Sweden eager to steal a march on each other as they kick off their Group 4 campaigns away from home against Serbia and Slovenia respectively.
The Republic of Ireland start their Group 1 schedule against Armenia on Saturday 4 June, while Finland host Bosnia and Herzegovina before Montenegro welcome Romania in League B's Group 3.
Matchday 1 fixtures
*20:45 CEST unless otherwise stated
Thursday 2 June
B2 Albania vs Russia (suspended until further notice)
B2 Israel vs Iceland
B4 Serbia vs Norway
B4 Slovenia vs Sweden
Saturday 4 June
B1 Armenia vs Republic of Ireland (kick-off time TBC)
B3 Finland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (18:00)
B3 Montenegro vs Romania
Wednesday 21 September
B1 Scotland vs Ukraine (TBC)
How League B of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League works
League B contains 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. Teams play all their group opponents home and away in June and September 2022, with the group winners promoted to League A for the 2024/25 edition. Teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League C.
League B groups
B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia
B2: Iceland, Russia (suspended until further notice), Israel, Albania
B3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro
B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia
All League B fixtures
*20:45 CEST unless otherwise stated
MATCHDAY 2
Sunday 5 June
B4 Serbia vs Slovenia
B4 Sweden vs Norway
Monday 6 June
B2 Iceland vs Albania
B2 Israel vs Russia (suspended until further notice)
Tuesday 7 June
B3 Finland vs Montenegro (18:00)
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania
Wednesday 8 June
B1 Scotland vs Armenia (TBC)
B1 Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine (TBC)
MATCHDAY 3
Thursday 9 June
B4 Norway vs Slovenia
B4 Sweden vs Serbia
Friday 10 June
B2 Albania vs Israel
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Iceland
Saturday 11 June
B1 Republic of Ireland vs Scotland (18:00)
B1 Ukraine vs Armenia
B3 Montenegro vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (15:00)
B3 Romania vs Finland
MATCHDAY 4
Sunday 12 June
B4 Norway vs Sweden (18:00)
B4 Slovenia vs Serbia
Monday 13 June
B2 Iceland vs Israel
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Albania
Tuesday 14 June
B1 Armenia vs Scotland (18:00)
B1 Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland
B3 Romania vs Montenegro
MATCHDAY 5
Friday 23 September
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro
B3 Finland vs Romania
Saturday 24 September
B1 Armenia vs Ukraine (TBC)
B1 Scotland vs Republic of Ireland (TBC)
B2 Iceland vs Russia (suspended until further notice, 15:00)
B2 Israel vs Albania
B4 Slovenia vs Norway (18:00)
B4 Serbia vs Sweden
MATCHDAY 6
Monday 26 September
B3 Montenegro vs Finland
B3 Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Tuesday 27 September
B1 Republic of Ireland vs Armenia (TBC)
B1 Ukraine vs Scotland
B2 Albania vs Iceland
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Israel
B4 Norway vs Serbia
B4 Sweden vs Slovenia