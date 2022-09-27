Nations League: League A results, how it worked
Tuesday 27 September 2022
Spain pipped Portugal in dramatic fashion on Matchday 6 to join Netherlands, Croatia and Italy in the finals.
MATCHDAY 6 FIXTURES
The first two places at the UEFA Nations League finals were decided on Sunday, with the Netherlands and Croatia securing their berths in the four-team event next June. Virgil van Dijk struck the only goal as the Oranje saw off nearest rivals Belgium, while Marko Livaja and Dejan Lovren notched the decisive goals for Croatia away to Austria.
Hungary only needed a draw to join them, but Italy pipped them at the post with a 2-0 success in Budapest, Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco with the goals either side of half-time. The last-four line-up was completed on Tuesday in dramatic style when Álvaro Morata's 88th-minute strike helped Spain leapfrog Portugal, who only required a point to qualify.
Sunday 25 September
A1 Austria 1-3 Croatia
A1 Denmark 2-0 France
A4 Netherlands 1-0 Belgium
A4 Wales 0-1 Poland
Monday 26 September
A3 England 3-3 Germany
A3 Hungary 0-2 Italy
Tuesday 27 September
A2 Portugal 0-1 Spain
A2 Switzerland 2-1 Czechia
At a glance
Through to the finals: Croatia, Italy, Netherlands, Spain
Relegated to League B: Austria, England, Wales, Czechia
State of play
Group 1: Croatia are through to the finals after keeping themselves ahead of Denmark on Matchday 6. Denmark threatened to leapfrog them at the summit in a 2-0 defeat of France, but Croatia dug deep to see off Austria – who finished bottom of the section and are relegated to League B.
Group 2: Spain stunned Portugal late on Matchday 6 in Braga to overtake their hosts in the standings and clinch the last remaining final berth thanks to Morata's strike two minutes from time. Switzerland only needed to avoid defeat to avoid relegation at home to bottom side Czechia and two first-half La Nati goals in quick succession set the home side on the way to a 2-1 win in St Gallen.
Group 3: Italy became the third nation to reach the last four as they overhauled Hungary 2-0 in Budapest to finish a point clear of their opponents in the final standings. Relegated England completed their campaign without a victory after a 3-3 draw against Germany.
Group 4: The Netherlands only needed to avoid a heavy defeat by Belgium on Matchday 6 to secure first place and they managed better than that, edging their neighbours and rivals 1-0 in Amsterdam. Wales were relegated to League B following a 1-0 home loss to Poland.
How League A of the UEFA Nations League worked
League A contained 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. The teams played each of their group opponents home and away in June and September 2022. The four group winners in League A (Croatia, Italy, Netherlands, Spain) advance to the knockout finals in June 2023. Teams finishing fourth (Austria, England, Wales, Czechia) were relegated to League B.
League A groups
A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria
A2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czechia
A3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary
A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales
All League A results
MATCHDAY 1
Wales midfielder Jonny Williams scored the first goal of the new competition, but his side lost away to Poland. Portugal scored a late goal to hold Spain in their opening encounter, while there were shocks as two Andreas Cornelius goals earned Denmark a win in France and England succumbed to a Dominik Szoboszlai penalty in Budapest. Elsewhere, Memphis Depay struck twice as the Netherlands prevailed in Belgium.
Wednesday 1 June
A4 Poland 2-1 Wales
Thursday 2 June
A2 Czechia 2-1 Switzerland
A2 Spain 1-1 Portugal
Friday 3 June
A1 Croatia 0-3 Austria
A1 France 1-2 Denmark
A4 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands
Saturday 4 June
A3 Hungary 1-0 England
A3 Italy 1-1 Germany
MATCHDAY 2
Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice as Portugal flattened Switzerland and Robert Lewandowski added to his international tally, though his Poland team lost 6-1 in Belgium. Harry Kane's late equaliser from the spot against Germany was his 50th goal for England.
Sunday 5 June
A2 Czechia 2-2 Spain
A2 Portugal 4-0 Switzerland
Monday 6 June
A1 Austria 1-2 Denmark
A1 Croatia 1-1 France
Tuesday 7 June
A3 Germany 1-1 England
A3 Italy 2-1 Hungary
Wednesday 8 June
A4 Belgium 6-1 Poland
A4 Wales 1-2 Netherlands
MATCHDAY 3
Five of the eight Matchday 3 games ended level in League A. Pablo Sarabia's early goal in Switzerland gave Spain their first win, Portugal made relatively light work of Czechia and Mario Pašalić's strike for Croatia ended Denmark's perfect start in Group A1.
Thursday 9 June
A2 Portugal 2-0 Czechia
A2 Switzerland 0-1 Spain
Friday 10 June
A1 Austria 1-1 France
A1 Denmark 0-1 Croatia
Saturday 11 June
A3 England 0-0 Italy
A3 Hungary 1-1 Germany
A4 Netherlands 2-2 Poland
A4 Wales 1-1 Belgium
MATCHDAY 4
England suffered their worst home defeat since 1928 when they lost 4-0 to Hungary, and Germany put five past Italy in the other Group A3 game. Haris Seferović scored within the opening minute as Switzerland won at home against Portugal, and there was another shock in Saint-Denis as Luka Modrić's early penalty gave Croatia victory against France.
Sunday 12 June
A2 Spain 2-0 Czechia
A2 Switzerland 1-0 Portugal
Monday 13 June
A1 Denmark 2-0 Austria
A1 France 0-1 Croatia
Tuesday 14 June
A3 England 0-4 Hungary
A3 Germany 5-2 Italy
A4 Netherlands 3-2 Wales
A4 Poland 0-1 Belgium
MATCHDAY 5
England's 1-0 defeat in Italy condemned Gareth Southgate's side to the drop but otherwise everything will be decided on the final day. Croatia beat Denmark to seize top spot in Group A1, while the Netherlands and Hungary are close to the finals after impressive away wins. Spain, meanwhile, ceded pole position in Group A2 to Portugal, a shock home loss against Switzerland allowing their neighbours to profit.
Thursday 22 September
A1 Croatia 2-1 Denmark
A1 France 2-0 Austria
A4 Belgium 2-1 Wales
A4 Poland 0-2 Netherlands
Friday 23 September
A3 Germany 0-1 Hungary
A3 Italy 1-0 England
Saturday 24 September
A2 Czechia 0-4 Portugal
A2 Spain 1-2 Switzerland