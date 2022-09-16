Nations League: League A fixtures, dates, kick-off times and how it works

State of play

Group 1: Winners of the second edition of the UEFA Nations League in 2021, France unexpectedly find themselves two points adrift of Austria at the bottom of the section. Denmark are two clear of Croatia at the top with two games to play.

Group 2: Spain are unbeaten after four games, but just a point separates them from second-placed Portugal, whom they meet in Braga on Matchday 6. Switzerland are a point behind the Czech Republic at the bottom.

Group 3: Hungary are surprisingly top of what seemed like the most challenging section, though Germany are within a point of them, with Italy one point further back. Winless England are in the drop zone.

Group 4: With ten points, the Netherlands have the highest total of any of the League A sides – three more than second-ranked Belgium, their guests on Matchday 6. Wales are three points adrift of Poland at the bottom with a draw and three defeats so far.

How League A of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League works

League A contains 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. The teams play each of their group opponents home and away in June and September 2022. The four group winners in League A advance to the knockout finals in June 2023. Teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B.

League A groups

A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria

A2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic

A3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary

A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales

All League A fixtures

MATCHDAY 1

Wales midfielder Jonny Williams scored the first goal of the new competition, but his side lost away to Poland. Portugal scored a late goal to hold Spain in their opening encounter, while there were shocks as two Andreas Cornelius goals earned Denmark a win in France and England succumbed to a Dominik Szoboszlai penalty in Budapest. Elsewhere, Memphis Depay struck twice as the Netherlands prevailed in Belgium.

Wednesday 1 June

A4 Poland 2-1 Wales

Thursday 2 June

A2 Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland

A2 Spain 1-1 Portugal

Friday 3 June

A1 Croatia 0-3 Austria

A1 France 1-2 Denmark

A4 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands

Saturday 4 June

A3 Hungary 1-0 England

A3 Italy 1-1 Germany

Group 1 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts DEN Denmark Playing now 4 3 0 1 6 3 3 9 CRO Croatia Playing now 4 2 1 1 3 4 -1 7 AUT Austria Playing now 4 1 1 2 5 5 0 4 FRA France Playing now 4 0 2 2 3 5 -2 2

MATCHDAY 2

Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice as Portugal flattened Switzerland and Robert Lewandowski added to his international tally, though his Poland team lost 6-1 in Belgium. Harry Kane's late equaliser from the spot against Germany was his 50th goal for England.

Sunday 5 June

A2 Czech Republic 2-2 Spain

A2 Portugal 4-0 Switzerland

Monday 6 June

A1 Austria 1-2 Denmark

A1 Croatia 1-1 France

Tuesday 7 June

A3 Germany 1-1 England

A3 Italy 2-1 Hungary

Wednesday 8 June

A4 Belgium 6-1 Poland

A4 Wales 1-2 Netherlands

Group 2 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ESP Spain Playing now 4 2 2 0 6 3 3 8 POR Portugal Playing now 4 2 1 1 7 2 5 7 CZE Czech Republic Playing now 4 1 1 2 4 7 -3 4 SUI Switzerland Playing now 4 1 0 3 2 7 -5 3

MATCHDAY 3

Five of the eight Matchday 3 games ended level in League A. Pablo Sarabia's early goal in Switzerland gave Spain their first win, Portugal made relatively light work of the Czech Republic and Mario Pašalić's strike for Croatia ended Denmark's perfect start in Group A1.

Thursday 9 June

A2 Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic

A2 Switzerland 0-1 Spain

Friday 10 June

A1 Austria 1-1 France

A1 Denmark 0-1 Croatia

Saturday 11 June

A3 England 0-0 Italy

A3 Hungary 1-1 Germany

A4 Netherlands 2-2 Poland

A4 Wales 1-1 Belgium

Group 3 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts HUN Hungary Playing now 4 2 1 1 7 3 4 7 GER Germany Playing now 4 1 3 0 8 5 3 6 ITA Italy Playing now 4 1 2 1 5 7 -2 5 ENG England Playing now 4 0 2 2 1 6 -5 2

MATCHDAY 4

England suffered their worst home defeat since 1928 when they lost 4-0 to Hungary, and Germany put five past Italy in the other Group A3 game. Haris Seferović scored within the opening minute as Switzerland won at home against Portugal, and there was another shock in Saint-Denis as Luka Modrić's early penalty gave Croatia victory against France.

Sunday 12 June

A2 Spain 2-0 Czech Republic

A2 Switzerland 1-0 Portugal

Monday 13 June

A1 Denmark 2-0 Austria

A1 France 0-1 Croatia

Tuesday 14 June

A3 England 0-4 Hungary

A3 Germany 5-2 Italy

A4 Netherlands 3-2 Wales

A4 Poland 0-1 Belgium

Group 4 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts NED Netherlands Playing now 4 3 1 0 11 6 5 10 BEL Belgium Playing now 4 2 1 1 9 6 3 7 POL Poland Playing now 4 1 1 2 5 10 -5 4 WAL Wales Playing now 4 0 1 3 5 8 -3 1

All fixtures 20:45 CEST

MATCHDAY 5

Thursday 22 September

A1 Croatia vs Denmark

A1 France vs Austria

A4 Belgium vs Wales

A4 Poland vs Netherlands

Friday 23 September

A3 Germany vs Hungary

A3 Italy vs England

Saturday 24 September

A2 Czech Republic vs Portugal

A2 Spain vs Switzerland

MATCHDAY 6

Sunday 25 September

A1 Austria vs Croatia

A1 Denmark vs France

A4 Netherlands vs Belgium

A4 Wales vs Poland



Monday 26 September

A3 England vs Germany

A3 Hungary vs Italy



Tuesday 27 September

A2 Portugal vs Spain

A2 Switzerland vs Czech Republic



