Nations League: League A fixtures, dates, kick-off times and how it works

Friday 16 September 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo is still scoring for Portugal, with the Netherlands, Hungary and Denmark among the big success stories of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal tally now stands at a stunning 117 goals
State of play

Group 1: Winners of the second edition of the UEFA Nations League in 2021, France unexpectedly find themselves two points adrift of Austria at the bottom of the section. Denmark are two clear of Croatia at the top with two games to play.

Group 2: Spain are unbeaten after four games, but just a point separates them from second-placed Portugal, whom they meet in Braga on Matchday 6. Switzerland are a point behind the Czech Republic at the bottom.

Watch Haris Seferović score fastest-ever Nations League goal

Group 3: Hungary are surprisingly top of what seemed like the most challenging section, though Germany are within a point of them, with Italy one point further back. Winless England are in the drop zone.

Group 4: With ten points, the Netherlands have the highest total of any of the League A sides – three more than second-ranked Belgium, their guests on Matchday 6. Wales are three points adrift of Poland at the bottom with a draw and three defeats so far.

How League A of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League works

League A contains 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. The teams play each of their group opponents home and away in June and September 2022. The four group winners in League A advance to the knockout finals in June 2023. Teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B.

League A groups

A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria
A2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic
A3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary
A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales

All League A fixtures

MATCHDAY 1

Wales midfielder Jonny Williams scored the first goal of the new competition, but his side lost away to Poland. Portugal scored a late goal to hold Spain in their opening encounter, while there were shocks as two Andreas Cornelius goals earned Denmark a win in France and England succumbed to a Dominik Szoboszlai penalty in Budapest. Elsewhere, Memphis Depay struck twice as the Netherlands prevailed in Belgium.

Highlights: Belgium 1-4 Netherlands

Wednesday 1 June
A4 Poland 2-1 Wales

Thursday 2 June
A2 Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland 
A2 Spain 1-1 Portugal

Friday 3 June
A1 Croatia 0-3 Austria 
A1 France 1-2 Denmark
A4 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands 

Saturday 4 June
A3 Hungary 1-0 England 
A3 Italy 1-1 Germany

Group 1

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
DEN Denmark
Playing now
4 3 0 1 6 3 3 9
CRO Croatia
Playing now
4 2 1 1 3 4 -1 7
AUT Austria
Playing now
4 1 1 2 5 5 0 4
FRA France
Playing now
4 0 2 2 3 5 -2 2

MATCHDAY 2

Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice as Portugal flattened Switzerland and Robert Lewandowski added to his international tally, though his Poland team lost 6-1 in Belgium. Harry Kane's late equaliser from the spot against Germany was his 50th goal for England.

Highlights: Belgium 6-1 Poland

Sunday 5 June
A2 Czech Republic 2-2 Spain 
A2 Portugal 4-0 Switzerland

Monday 6 June
A1 Austria 1-2 Denmark 
A1 Croatia 1-1 France

Tuesday 7 June
A3 Germany 1-1 England 
A3 Italy 2-1 Hungary

Wednesday 8 June
A4 Belgium 6-1 Poland
A4 Wales 1-2 Netherlands

Where to watch the Nations League

Group 2

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
ESP Spain
Playing now
4 2 2 0 6 3 3 8
POR Portugal
Playing now
4 2 1 1 7 2 5 7
CZE Czech Republic
Playing now
4 1 1 2 4 7 -3 4
SUI Switzerland
Playing now
4 1 0 3 2 7 -5 3

MATCHDAY 3

Five of the eight Matchday 3 games ended level in League A. Pablo Sarabia's early goal in Switzerland gave Spain their first win, Portugal made relatively light work of the Czech Republic and Mario Pašalić's strike for Croatia ended Denmark's perfect start in Group A1.

Highlights: Austria 1-1 France

Thursday 9 June
A2 Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic 
A2 Switzerland 0-1 Spain

Friday 10 June
A1 Austria 1-1 France 
A1 Denmark 0-1 Croatia

Saturday 11 June
A3 England 0-0 Italy 
A3 Hungary 1-1 Germany
A4 Netherlands 2-2 Poland 
A4 Wales 1-1 Belgium 

2022/23 Nations League: Who, what, where, when

Group 3

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
HUN Hungary
Playing now
4 2 1 1 7 3 4 7
GER Germany
Playing now
4 1 3 0 8 5 3 6
ITA Italy
Playing now
4 1 2 1 5 7 -2 5
ENG England
Playing now
4 0 2 2 1 6 -5 2

MATCHDAY 4

England suffered their worst home defeat since 1928 when they lost 4-0 to Hungary, and Germany put five past Italy in the other Group A3 game. Haris Seferović scored within the opening minute as Switzerland won at home against Portugal, and there was another shock in Saint-Denis as Luka Modrić's early penalty gave Croatia victory against France.

Highlights: Germany 5-2 Italy

Sunday 12 June
A2 Spain 2-0 Czech Republic
A2 Switzerland 1-0 Portugal

Monday 13 June
A1 Denmark 2-0 Austria 
A1 France 0-1 Croatia

Tuesday 14 June
A3 England 0-4 Hungary 
A3 Germany 5-2 Italy
A4 Netherlands 3-2 Wales 
A4 Poland 0-1 Belgium 

Group 4

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
NED Netherlands
Playing now
4 3 1 0 11 6 5 10
BEL Belgium
Playing now
4 2 1 1 9 6 3 7
POL Poland
Playing now
4 1 1 2 5 10 -5 4
WAL Wales
Playing now
4 0 1 3 5 8 -3 1

All fixtures 20:45 CEST

MATCHDAY 5

Thursday 22 September
A1 Croatia vs Denmark 
A1 France vs Austria
A4 Belgium vs Wales 
A4 Poland vs Netherlands 

Friday 23 September
A3 Germany vs Hungary 
A3 Italy vs England

Saturday 24 September
A2 Czech Republic vs Portugal 
A2 Spain vs Switzerland

MATCHDAY 6

Sunday 25 September
A1 Austria vs Croatia 
A1 Denmark vs France
A4 Netherlands vs Belgium 
A4 Wales vs Poland 

Monday 26 September
A3 England vs Germany 
A3 Hungary vs Italy

Tuesday 27 September
A2 Portugal vs Spain 
A2 Switzerland vs Czech Republic

