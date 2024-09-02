Nations League: League C fixtures, how it works and what to look out for

League C kicks off on Thursday 5 September, with Sweden's match away to Azerbaijan one of four opening-day fixtures.

Fresh from their UEFA EURO 2024 endeavours, Romania travel to Kosovo the following night, while on the Saturday the Faroe Islands take on North Macedonia in the sides' first competitive fixture.

Kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated.

Matchday 1 fixtures

Thursday 5 September

C1 Azerbaijan vs Sweden (18:00)

C1 Estonia vs Slovakia

C3 Belarus vs Bulgaria

C3 Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg

Friday 6 September

C2 Kosovo vs Romania

C2 Lithuania vs Cyprus (18:00)

Saturday 7 September

C4 Faroe Islands vs North Macedonia (15:00)

C4 Armenia vs Latvia (18:00)

How League C of the 2024/25 Nations League works

League C contains 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. Teams play all their group opponents home and away in September, October and November 2024. Where they finish determines what happens next:

1st Promoted to League B for the 2026/27 edition.

2nd Face the third-ranked teams from League B in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League B for 2026/27, with the losers in League C.

3rd Remain in League C for 2026/27.

4th The two lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C are relegated to League D. The two best-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C face the two runners-up from League D in the play-outs, with the winners in League C for 2026/27; the defeated teams will be in League D.

League C groups



Group C1: Sweden, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Estonia

Group C2: Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, Lithuania

Group C3: Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Belarus

Group C4: Armenia, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Latvia

League C fixtures

Matchday 2

Sunday 8 September

C1 Slovakia vs Azerbaijan (18:00)

C1 Sweden vs Estonia

C3 Luxembourg vs Belarus (15:00)

C3 Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland (18:00)

Monday 9 September

C2 Cyprus vs Kosovo (18:00)

C2 Romania vs Lithuania

Tuesday 10 September

C4 Latvia vs Faroe Islands (18:00)

C4 North Macedonia vs Armenia

Matchday 3

Thursday 10 October

C4 Faroe Islands vs Armenia

C4 Latvia vs North Macedonia (18:00)

Friday 11 October

C1 Estonia vs Azerbaijan (18:00)

C1 Slovakia vs Sweden

Saturday 12 October

C2 Lithuania vs Kosovo (15:00)

C2 Cyprus vs Romania

C3 Bulgaria vs Luxembourg (18:00)

C3 Belarus vs Northern Ireland

Matchday 4

Sunday 13 October

C4 Armenia vs North Macedonia (18:00)

C4 Faroe Islands vs Latvia

Monday 14 October

C1 Azerbaijan vs Slovakia (18:00)

C1 Estonia vs Sweden

Tuesday 15 October

C2 Kosovo vs Cyprus

C2 Lithuania vs Romania

C3 Belarus vs Luxembourg

C3 Northern Ireland vs Bulgaria

Matchday 5

Thursday 14 November

C4 Armenia vs Faroe Islands (18:00)

C4 North Macedonia vs Latvia

Friday 15 November

C2 Cyprus vs Lithuania (18:00)

C2 Romania vs Kosovo

C3 Luxembourg vs Bulgaria

C3 Northern Ireland vs Belarus

Saturday 16 November

C1 Azerbaijan vs Estonia (15:00)

C1 Sweden vs Slovakia

Matchday 6

Sunday 17 November

C4 Latvia vs Armenia (15:00)

C4 North Macedonia vs Faroe Islands (15:00)

Monday 18 November

C2 Kosovo vs Lithuania

C2 Romania vs Cyprus

C3 Bulgaria vs Belarus

C3 Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland

Tuesday 19 November

C1 Slovakia vs Estonia

C1 Sweden vs Azerbaijan

Further dates Knockout round play-off draw: November 2024

Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025

League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025

Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025

Download the official app