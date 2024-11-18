Nations League: San Marino and Moldova promoted from League D

Moldova and San Marino have secured promotion to League C after topping their League D groups in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.

League C/D play-offs: Gibraltar, Malta

Remain in League D: Andorra, Liechtenstein

Group D1

League D kicked off with a bang on 5 September as San Marino beat Liechtenstein to record their first win in 20 years. Gibraltar went through the group unbeaten, but Nicolo Nanni's added-time penalty for San Marino denied Gibraltar promotion and gave San Marino the chance to move up if they won their last game. They duly did, coming from behind to triumph 3-1 in Liechtenstein.

Fixtures and results

05/09 San Marino 1-0 Liechtenstein

08/09 Gibraltar 2-2 Liechtenstein

10/10 Gibraltar 1-0 San Marino

13/10 Liechtenstein 0-0 Gibraltar

15/11 San Marino 1-1 Gibraltar

18/11 Liechtenstein 1-3 San Marino

Highlights: San Marino 1-1 Gibraltar

Group D2

Moldova secured promotion to League C thanks to Virgiliu Postolachi's dramatic stoppage-time winner against Andorra. That result also confirmed Malta in the League C/D play-offs ahead of their final game against Andorra, who are still looking for their first points in the group.

Fixtures and results

07/09 Moldova 2-0 Malta

10/09 Andorra 0-1 Malta

10/10 Moldova 2-0 Andorra

13/10 Malta 1-0 Moldova

16/11 Andorra 0-1 Moldova

19/11 Malta vs Andorra

Highlights: Malta 1-0 Moldova

How League D of the 2024/25 Nations League works

League D contains six teams, drawn into two groups of three. Teams play all their group opponents home and away in September, October and November 2024. Where they finish determines what happens next:

1st Promoted to League C for the 2026/27 edition.

2nd Face the two best-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League C for 2026/27, with the losers in League D.

3rd Remain in League D for 2026/27.

League D groups



Group D1: Gibraltar, San Marino, Liechtenstein

Group D2: Moldova, Malta, Andorra

Further dates Knockout round play-off draw: 22 November 2024

Knockout round play-offs: 20–23 March 2025

League A quarter-finals: 20–23 March 2025

Final tournament: 4–8 June 2025

