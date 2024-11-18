Nations League: San Marino and Moldova promoted from League D
Monday, November 18, 2024
Article summary
San Marino and Moldova have secured promotion from League D of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.
Article top media content
Article body
Moldova and San Marino have secured promotion to League C after topping their League D groups in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.
Final standings: What's next?
Promoted to League C: Moldova, San Marino
League C/D play-offs: Gibraltar, Malta
Remain in League D: Andorra, Liechtenstein
Group D1
League D kicked off with a bang on 5 September as San Marino beat Liechtenstein to record their first win in 20 years. Gibraltar went through the group unbeaten, but Nicolo Nanni's added-time penalty for San Marino denied Gibraltar promotion and gave San Marino the chance to move up if they won their last game. They duly did, coming from behind to triumph 3-1 in Liechtenstein.
Fixtures and results
05/09 San Marino 1-0 Liechtenstein
08/09 Gibraltar 2-2 Liechtenstein
10/10 Gibraltar 1-0 San Marino
13/10 Liechtenstein 0-0 Gibraltar
15/11 San Marino 1-1 Gibraltar
18/11 Liechtenstein 1-3 San Marino
Group D2
Moldova secured promotion to League C thanks to Virgiliu Postolachi's dramatic stoppage-time winner against Andorra. That result also confirmed Malta in the League C/D play-offs ahead of their final game against Andorra, who are still looking for their first points in the group.
Fixtures and results
07/09 Moldova 2-0 Malta
10/09 Andorra 0-1 Malta
10/10 Moldova 2-0 Andorra
13/10 Malta 1-0 Moldova
16/11 Andorra 0-1 Moldova
19/11 Malta vs Andorra
How League D of the 2024/25 Nations League works
League D contains six teams, drawn into two groups of three. Teams play all their group opponents home and away in September, October and November 2024. Where they finish determines what happens next:
1st Promoted to League C for the 2026/27 edition.
2nd Face the two best-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League C for 2026/27, with the losers in League D.
3rd Remain in League D for 2026/27.
League D groups
Group D1: Gibraltar, San Marino, Liechtenstein
Group D2: Moldova, Malta, Andorra
Further dates
Knockout round play-off draw: 22 November 2024
Knockout round play-offs: 20–23 March 2025
League A quarter-finals: 20–23 March 2025
Final tournament: 4–8 June 2025