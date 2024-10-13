Nations League: League C fixtures, results and how it works
Sunday, October 13, 2024
North Macedonia are flying high after winning their Matchday 4 game in League C of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.
North Macedonia are six points clear at the top of Group C4 in the UEFA Nations League, while Sweden and Slovakia are locked on seven points in Group C1 after their draw on Matchday 3. Romania are the only League C team with a 100% record.
Group C1
Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak both scored three goals as Sweden sprinted out of the blocks with commanding wins against Azerbaijan and Estonia, but Slovakia matched those opening two victories. That meant a pivotal head-to-head meeting between the leading pair on Matchday 3 which did not disappoint, David Strelec scoring twice to haul Slovakia back from two down to earn a draw.
Fixtures and results
05/09 Azerbaijan 1-3 Sweden
05/09 Estonia 0-1 Slovakia
08/09 Slovakia 2-0 Azerbaijan
08/09 Sweden 3-0 Estonia
11/10 Estonia 3-1 Azerbaijan
11/10 Slovakia 2-2 Sweden
14/10 Azerbaijan vs Slovakia
14/10 Estonia vs Sweden
16/11 Azerbaijan vs Estonia
16/11 Sweden vs Slovakia
19/11 Slovakia vs Estonia
19/11 Sweden vs Azerbaijan
Group C2
Romania remain in pole position in this section after making it three wins from three in Group C2 with a 3-0 victory in Cyprus – no side in this edition has a better record currently than their nine points and +8 goal difference. Kosovo are best placed to rival them for top spot after they condemned Lithuania to a third consecutive defeat in the group.
Fixtures and results
06/09 Kosovo 0-3 Romania
06/09 Lithuania 0-1 Cyprus
09/09 Cyprus 0-4 Kosovo
09/09 Romania 3-1 Lithuania
12/10 Lithuania 1-2 Kosovo
12/10 Cyprus 0-3 Romania
15/10 Kosovo vs Cyprus
15/10 Lithuania vs Romania
15/11 Cyprus vs Lithuania
15/11 Romania vs Kosovo
18/11 Kosovo vs Lithuania
18/11 Romania vs Cyprus
Group C3
Belarus and Bulgaria passed up the chance to pull away at the halfway stage as they were held by Northern Ireland and Luxembourg respectively on Matchday 3. The leaders both have five points, with their three games so far having produced just a single goal apiece across those matches.
Fixtures and results
05/09 Belarus 0-0 Bulgaria
05/09 Northern Ireland 2-0 Luxembourg
08/09 Luxembourg 0-1 Belarus
08/09 Bulgaria 1-0 Northern Ireland
12/10 Bulgaria 0-0 Luxembourg
12/10 Belarus 0-0 Northern Ireland
15/10 Belarus vs Luxembourg
15/10 Northern Ireland vs Bulgaria
15/11 Luxembourg vs Bulgaria
15/11 Northern Ireland vs Belarus
18/11 Bulgaria vs Belarus
18/11 Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland
Group C4
North Macedonia extended their lead at the top of the section with a 2-0 victory in Armenia, and have now won their last three Nations League games without conceding. The Faroe Islands' 1-1 draw against Latvia leaves North Macedonia six points clear at the summit with two games to play.
Fixtures and results
07/09 Faroe Islands 1-1 North Macedonia
07/09 Armenia 4-1 Latvia
10/09 Latvia 1-0 Faroe Islands
10/09 North Macedonia 2-0 Armenia
10/10 Faroe Islands 2-2 Armenia
10/10 Latvia 0-3 North Macedonia
13/10 Armenia 0-2 North Macedonia
13/10 Faroe Islands 1-1 Latvia
14/11 Armenia vs Faroe Islands
14/11 North Macedonia vs Latvia
17/11 Latvia vs Armenia
17/11 North Macedonia vs Faroe Islands
How League C of the 2024/25 Nations League works
League C contains 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. Teams play all their group opponents home and away in September, October and November 2024. Where they finish determines what happens next:
1st Promoted to League B for the 2026/27 edition.
2nd Face the third-ranked teams from League B in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League B for 2026/27, with the losers in League C.
3rd Remain in League C for 2026/27.
4th The two lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C are relegated to League D. The two best-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C face the two runners-up from League D in the play-outs, with the winners in League C for 2026/27; the defeated teams will be in League D.
League C groups
Group C1: Sweden, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Estonia
Group C2: Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, Lithuania
Group C3: Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Belarus
Group C4: Armenia, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Latvia
Further dates
Knockout round play-off draw: 22 November 2024
Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025
League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025
Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025