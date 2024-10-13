Nations League: League C fixtures, results and how it works

North Macedonia are six points clear at the top of Group C4 in the UEFA Nations League, while Sweden and Slovakia are locked on seven points in Group C1 after their draw on Matchday 3. Romania are the only League C team with a 100% record.

Group C1

Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak both scored three goals as Sweden sprinted out of the blocks with commanding wins against Azerbaijan and Estonia, but Slovakia matched those opening two victories. That meant a pivotal head-to-head meeting between the leading pair on Matchday 3 which did not disappoint, David Strelec scoring twice to haul Slovakia back from two down to earn a draw.

Fixtures and results

05/09 Azerbaijan 1-3 Sweden

05/09 Estonia 0-1 Slovakia

08/09 Slovakia 2-0 Azerbaijan

08/09 Sweden 3-0 Estonia

11/10 Estonia 3-1 Azerbaijan

11/10 Slovakia 2-2 Sweden

14/10 Azerbaijan vs Slovakia

14/10 Estonia vs Sweden

16/11 Azerbaijan vs Estonia

16/11 Sweden vs Slovakia

19/11 Slovakia vs Estonia

19/11 Sweden vs Azerbaijan

Group C2

Romania remain in pole position in this section after making it three wins from three in Group C2 with a 3-0 victory in Cyprus – no side in this edition has a better record currently than their nine points and +8 goal difference. Kosovo are best placed to rival them for top spot after they condemned Lithuania to a third consecutive defeat in the group.

Fixtures and results

06/09 Kosovo 0-3 Romania

06/09 Lithuania 0-1 Cyprus

09/09 Cyprus 0-4 Kosovo

09/09 Romania 3-1 Lithuania

12/10 Lithuania 1-2 Kosovo

12/10 Cyprus 0-3 Romania

15/10 Kosovo vs Cyprus

15/10 Lithuania vs Romania

15/11 Cyprus vs Lithuania

15/11 Romania vs Kosovo

18/11 Kosovo vs Lithuania

18/11 Romania vs Cyprus

Group C3

Belarus and Bulgaria passed up the chance to pull away at the halfway stage as they were held by Northern Ireland and Luxembourg respectively on Matchday 3. The leaders both have five points, with their three games so far having produced just a single goal apiece across those matches.

Fixtures and results

05/09 Belarus 0-0 Bulgaria

05/09 Northern Ireland 2-0 Luxembourg

08/09 Luxembourg 0-1 Belarus

08/09 Bulgaria 1-0 Northern Ireland

12/10 Bulgaria 0-0 Luxembourg

12/10 Belarus 0-0 Northern Ireland

15/10 Belarus vs Luxembourg

15/10 Northern Ireland vs Bulgaria

15/11 Luxembourg vs Bulgaria

15/11 Northern Ireland vs Belarus

18/11 Bulgaria vs Belarus

18/11 Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland

Group C4

North Macedonia extended their lead at the top of the section with a 2-0 victory in Armenia, and have now won their last three Nations League games without conceding. The Faroe Islands' 1-1 draw against Latvia leaves North Macedonia six points clear at the summit with two games to play.

Fixtures and results

07/09 Faroe Islands 1-1 North Macedonia

07/09 Armenia 4-1 Latvia

10/09 Latvia 1-0 Faroe Islands

10/09 North Macedonia 2-0 Armenia

10/10 Faroe Islands 2-2 Armenia

10/10 Latvia 0-3 North Macedonia

13/10 Armenia 0-2 North Macedonia

13/10 Faroe Islands 1-1 Latvia

14/11 Armenia vs Faroe Islands

14/11 North Macedonia vs Latvia

17/11 Latvia vs Armenia

17/11 North Macedonia vs Faroe Islands

How League C of the 2024/25 Nations League works

League C contains 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. Teams play all their group opponents home and away in September, October and November 2024. Where they finish determines what happens next:

1st Promoted to League B for the 2026/27 edition.

2nd Face the third-ranked teams from League B in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League B for 2026/27, with the losers in League C.

3rd Remain in League C for 2026/27.

4th The two lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C are relegated to League D. The two best-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C face the two runners-up from League D in the play-outs, with the winners in League C for 2026/27; the defeated teams will be in League D.

League C groups



Group C1: Sweden, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Estonia

Group C2: Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, Lithuania

Group C3: Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Belarus

Group C4: Armenia, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Latvia

Further dates Knockout round play-off draw: 22 November 2024

Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025

League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025

Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025

