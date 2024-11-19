Nations League: Northern Ireland, North Macedonia and Sweden promoted from League C
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Northern Ireland, North Macedonia and Sweden have earned promotion in League C of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.
Northern Ireland, North Macedonia and Sweden have won promotion to League B after topping their League C groups in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.
Current standings: What's next?
Promoted to League B: Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Sweden
League B/C play-offs: Armenia, Bulgaria, Slovakia
Remain in League C: Belarus, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands
League C/D play-offs: Latvia, Luxembourg
Relegated to League D: Azerbaijan, Lithuania
Group C1
Sweden earned promotion while confirming Slovakia in second place after beating their visitors 2-1 in Solna on Matchday 5. Azerbaijan were guaranteed to finish fourth going into their final game but their relegation was confirmed by a 6-0 defeat to Sweden with Viktor Gyökeres' four-goal haul in that game taking him on to a competition-leading nine across the entire league phase.
Fixtures and results
05/09 Azerbaijan 1-3 Sweden
05/09 Estonia 0-1 Slovakia
08/09 Slovakia 2-0 Azerbaijan
08/09 Sweden 3-0 Estonia
11/10 Estonia 3-1 Azerbaijan
11/10 Slovakia 2-2 Sweden
14/10 Azerbaijan 1-3 Slovakia
14/10 Estonia 0-3 Sweden
16/11 Azerbaijan 0-0 Estonia
16/11 Sweden 2-1 Slovakia
19/11 Slovakia 1-0 Estonia
19/11 Sweden 6-0 Azerbaijan
Group C2
Fixtures and results
06/09 Kosovo 0-3 Romania
06/09 Lithuania 0-1 Cyprus
09/09 Cyprus 0-4 Kosovo
09/09 Romania 3-1 Lithuania
12/10 Lithuania 1-2 Kosovo
12/10 Cyprus 0-3 Romania
15/10 Kosovo 3-0 Cyprus
15/10 Lithuania 1-2 Romania
15/11 Cyprus 2-1 Lithuania
15/11 Romania A-A Kosovo
18/11 Kosovo 1-0 Lithuania
18/11 Romania 4-1 Cyprus
Group C3
Northern Ireland survived a Luxembourg comeback on Matchday 6 to top a competitive section. October's 5-0 victory over second-place finishers Bulgaria ultimately proved decisive.
Fixtures and results
05/09 Belarus 0-0 Bulgaria
05/09 Northern Ireland 2-0 Luxembourg
08/09 Luxembourg 0-1 Belarus
08/09 Bulgaria 1-0 Northern Ireland
12/10 Bulgaria 0-0 Luxembourg
12/10 Belarus 0-0 Northern Ireland
15/10 Belarus 1-1 Luxembourg
15/10 Northern Ireland 5-0 Bulgaria
15/11 Luxembourg 0-1 Bulgaria
15/11 Northern Ireland 2-0 Belarus
18/11 Bulgaria 1-1 Belarus
18/11 Luxembourg 2-2 Northern Ireland
Group C4
Promoted North Macedonia went a fifth successive game without conceding as they defeated the Faroe Islands 1-0 on Matchday 6. That result allowed Armenia to take second place following an away win against fourth-ranked Latvia.
Fixtures and results
07/09 Faroe Islands 1-1 North Macedonia
07/09 Armenia 4-1 Latvia
10/09 Latvia 1-0 Faroe Islands
10/09 North Macedonia 2-0 Armenia
10/10 Faroe Islands 2-2 Armenia
10/10 Latvia 0-3 North Macedonia
13/10 Armenia 0-2 North Macedonia
13/10 Faroe Islands 1-1 Latvia
14/11 Armenia 0-1 Faroe Islands
14/11 North Macedonia 1-0 Latvia
17/11 Latvia 1-2 Armenia
17/11 North Macedonia 1-0 Faroe Islands
How League C of the 2024/25 Nations League worked
League C contained 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. Teams played all their group opponents home and away in September, October and November 2024. Where they finished determined what happened next:
1st Promoted to League B for the 2026/27 edition.
2nd Face the third-ranked teams from League B in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League B for 2026/27, with the losers in League C.
3rd Remain in League C for 2026/27.
4th The two lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C are relegated to League D. The two best-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C face the two runners-up from League D in the play-outs, with the winners in League C for 2026/27; the defeated teams will be in League D.
Further dates
Knockout round play-off draw: 22 November 2024
Knockout round play-offs: 20–23 March 2025
League A quarter-finals: 20–23 March 2025
Final tournament: 4–8 June 2025