Nations League: Northern Ireland, North Macedonia and Sweden promoted from League C

Northern Ireland, North Macedonia and Sweden have won promotion to League B after topping their League C groups in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.

League B/C play-offs: Armenia, Bulgaria, Slovakia

Remain in League C: Belarus, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands

League C/D play-offs: Latvia, Luxembourg

Relegated to League D:﻿ Azerbaijan, Lithuania

Group C1

Sweden earned promotion while confirming Slovakia in second place after beating their visitors 2-1 in Solna on Matchday 5. Azerbaijan were guaranteed to finish fourth going into their final game but their relegation was confirmed by a 6-0 defeat to Sweden with Viktor Gyökeres' four-goal haul in that game taking him on to a competition-leading nine across the entire league phase.

Fixtures and results

05/09 Azerbaijan 1-3 Sweden

05/09 Estonia 0-1 Slovakia

08/09 Slovakia 2-0 Azerbaijan

08/09 Sweden 3-0 Estonia

11/10 Estonia 3-1 Azerbaijan

11/10 Slovakia 2-2 Sweden

14/10 Azerbaijan 1-3 Slovakia

14/10 Estonia 0-3 Sweden

16/11 Azerbaijan 0-0 Estonia

16/11 Sweden 2-1 Slovakia

19/11 Slovakia 1-0 Estonia

19/11 Sweden 6-0 Azerbaijan

Group C2

Fixtures and results

06/09 Kosovo 0-3 Romania

06/09 Lithuania 0-1 Cyprus

09/09 Cyprus 0-4 Kosovo

09/09 Romania 3-1 Lithuania

12/10 Lithuania 1-2 Kosovo

12/10 Cyprus 0-3 Romania

15/10 Kosovo 3-0 Cyprus

15/10 Lithuania 1-2 Romania

15/11 Cyprus 2-1 Lithuania

15/11 Romania A-A Kosovo

18/11 Kosovo 1-0 Lithuania

18/11 Romania 4-1 Cyprus

Group C3

Northern Ireland survived a Luxembourg comeback on Matchday 6 to top a competitive section. October's 5-0 victory over second-place finishers Bulgaria ultimately proved decisive.

Fixtures and results

05/09 Belarus 0-0 Bulgaria

05/09 Northern Ireland 2-0 Luxembourg

08/09 Luxembourg 0-1 Belarus

08/09 Bulgaria 1-0 Northern Ireland

12/10 Bulgaria 0-0 Luxembourg

12/10 Belarus 0-0 Northern Ireland

15/10 Belarus 1-1 Luxembourg

15/10 Northern Ireland 5-0 Bulgaria

15/11 Luxembourg 0-1 Bulgaria

15/11 Northern Ireland 2-0 Belarus

18/11 Bulgaria 1-1 Belarus

18/11 Luxembourg 2-2 Northern Ireland

Group C4

Promoted North Macedonia went a fifth successive game without conceding as they defeated the Faroe Islands 1-0 on Matchday 6. That result allowed Armenia to take second place following an away win against fourth-ranked Latvia.

Fixtures and results

07/09 Faroe Islands 1-1 North Macedonia

07/09 Armenia 4-1 Latvia

10/09 Latvia 1-0 Faroe Islands

10/09 North Macedonia 2-0 Armenia

10/10 Faroe Islands 2-2 Armenia

10/10 Latvia 0-3 North Macedonia

13/10 Armenia 0-2 North Macedonia

13/10 Faroe Islands 1-1 Latvia

14/11 Armenia 0-1 Faroe Islands

14/11 North Macedonia 1-0 Latvia

17/11 Latvia 1-2 Armenia

17/11 North Macedonia 1-0 Faroe Islands

How League C of the 2024/25 Nations League worked

League C contained 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. Teams played all their group opponents home and away in September, October and November 2024. Where they finished determined what happened next:

1st Promoted to League B for the 2026/27 edition.

2nd Face the third-ranked teams from League B in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League B for 2026/27, with the losers in League C.

3rd Remain in League C for 2026/27.

4th The two lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C are relegated to League D. The two best-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C face the two runners-up from League D in the play-outs, with the winners in League C for 2026/27; the defeated teams will be in League D.

Further dates Knockout round play-off draw: 22 November 2024

Knockout round play-offs: 20–23 March 2025

League A quarter-finals: 20–23 March 2025

Final tournament: 4–8 June 2025

