Nations League: League D fixtures, how it works and what to look out for

Monday, September 2, 2024

Andorra, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar, Malta, Moldova and San Marino are the teams in League D of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.

Liechtenstein line up in Group D1
League D kicks off with San Marino at home on Thursday 5 September to the only side they have ever beaten: Liechtenstein.

Moldova host Malta two days later, hoping for a strong start against a team that have managed a solitary win against them in eight previous meetings.

Kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated.

Matchday 1 fixtures

Thursday 5 September
D1 San Marino vs Liechtenstein

Saturday 7 September
D2 Moldova vs Malta (18:00)

How League D of the 2024/25 Nations League works

League D contains six teams, drawn into two groups of three. Teams play all their group opponents home and away in September, October and November 2024. Where they finish determines what happens next:

1st Promoted to League C for the 2026/27 edition.

2nd Face the two best-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League C for 2026/27, with the losers in League D.

3rd Remain in League D for 2026/27.

League D groups

Group D1: Gibraltar, San Marino, Liechtenstein
Group D2: Moldova, Malta, Andorra

League D fixtures

Matchday 2

Sunday 8 September
D1 Gibraltar vs Liechtenstein (18:00)

Tuesday 10 September
D2 Andorra vs Malta

Matchday 3

Thursday 10 October
D1 Gibraltar vs San Marino
D2 Moldova vs Andorra (18:00)

Matchday 4

Sunday 13 October
D1 Liechtenstein vs Gibraltar (18:00)
D2 Malta vs Moldova (18:00)

Matchday 5

Friday 15 November
D1 San Marino vs Gibraltar

Saturday 16 November
D2 Andorra vs Moldova (18:00)

Matchday 6

Monday 18 November
D1 Liechtenstein vs San Marino

Tuesday 19 November
D2 Malta vs Andorra

Further dates

Knockout round play-off draw: November 2024
Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025
League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025
Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025

