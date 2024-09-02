Nations League: League D fixtures, how it works and what to look out for

League D kicks off with San Marino at home on Thursday 5 September to the only side they have ever beaten: Liechtenstein.

Moldova host Malta two days later, hoping for a strong start against a team that have managed a solitary win against them in eight previous meetings.

Kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated.

Matchday 1 fixtures

Thursday 5 September

D1 San Marino vs Liechtenstein

Saturday 7 September

D2 Moldova vs Malta (18:00)

How League D of the 2024/25 Nations League works

League D contains six teams, drawn into two groups of three. Teams play all their group opponents home and away in September, October and November 2024. Where they finish determines what happens next:

1st Promoted to League C for the 2026/27 edition.

2nd Face the two best-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League C for 2026/27, with the losers in League D.

3rd Remain in League D for 2026/27.

League D groups



Group D1: Gibraltar, San Marino, Liechtenstein

Group D2: Moldova, Malta, Andorra

League D fixtures

Matchday 2

Sunday 8 September

D1 Gibraltar vs Liechtenstein (18:00)

Tuesday 10 September

D2 Andorra vs Malta

Matchday 3

Thursday 10 October

D1 Gibraltar vs San Marino

D2 Moldova vs Andorra (18:00)

Matchday 4

Sunday 13 October

D1 Liechtenstein vs Gibraltar (18:00)

D2 Malta vs Moldova (18:00)

Matchday 5

Friday 15 November

D1 San Marino vs Gibraltar

Saturday 16 November

D2 Andorra vs Moldova (18:00)

Matchday 6

Monday 18 November

D1 Liechtenstein vs San Marino

Tuesday 19 November

D2 Malta vs Andorra

Further dates Knockout round play-off draw: November 2024

Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025

League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025

Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025

Download the official app