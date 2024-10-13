Nations League: League D fixtures, results and how it works

A draw in Liechtenstein has kept Gibraltar top of their section in League D of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League, while Malta ended Moldova's 100% start with a victory on Matchday 4.

Group D1

League D kicked off with a bang on 5 September as San Marino beat Liechtenstein to record their first win in 20 years, but Gibraltar have emerged as the section's top performers. A 0-0 draw in Liechtenstein on Matchday 4 has kept them top of the rankings and unbeaten after three games, Bradley Banda saving a Liechtenstein penalty in added time.

Fixtures and results

05/09 San Marino 1-0 Liechtenstein

08/09 Gibraltar 2-2 Liechtenstein

10/10 Gibraltar 1-0 San Marino

13/10 Liechtenstein 0-0 Gibraltar

15/11 San Marino vs Gibraltar

18/11 Liechtenstein vs San Marino

Group D2

Malta's Teddy Teuma scored an 87th-minute penalty as Malta avenged a Matchday 1 defeat and ended Moldova's 100% start in their section. Teuma then struck the crossbar from the spot in added time. Malta and Moldova both have six points from their three fixtures so far.

Fixtures and results

07/09 Moldova 2-0 Malta

10/09 Andorra 0-1 Malta

10/10 Moldova 2-0 Andorra

13/10 Malta 1-0 Moldova

16/11 Andorra vs Moldova

19/11 Malta vs Andorra

How League D of the 2024/25 Nations League works

League D contains six teams, drawn into two groups of three. Teams play all their group opponents home and away in September, October and November 2024. Where they finish determines what happens next:

1st Promoted to League C for the 2026/27 edition.

2nd Face the two best-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League C for 2026/27, with the losers in League D.

3rd Remain in League D for 2026/27.

League D groups



Group D1: Gibraltar, San Marino, Liechtenstein

Group D2: Moldova, Malta, Andorra

Further dates Knockout round play-off draw: 22 November 2024

Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025

League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025

Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025

