Nations League: League D fixtures, results and how it works
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Article summary
Gibraltar remain top their section following an away draw, while Malta put an end to Moldova's winning start in League D of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.
Article top media content
Article body
A draw in Liechtenstein has kept Gibraltar top of their section in League D of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League, while Malta ended Moldova's 100% start with a victory on Matchday 4.
Group D1
League D kicked off with a bang on 5 September as San Marino beat Liechtenstein to record their first win in 20 years, but Gibraltar have emerged as the section's top performers. A 0-0 draw in Liechtenstein on Matchday 4 has kept them top of the rankings and unbeaten after three games, Bradley Banda saving a Liechtenstein penalty in added time.
Fixtures and results
05/09 San Marino 1-0 Liechtenstein
08/09 Gibraltar 2-2 Liechtenstein
10/10 Gibraltar 1-0 San Marino
13/10 Liechtenstein 0-0 Gibraltar
15/11 San Marino vs Gibraltar
18/11 Liechtenstein vs San Marino
Group D2
Malta's Teddy Teuma scored an 87th-minute penalty as Malta avenged a Matchday 1 defeat and ended Moldova's 100% start in their section. Teuma then struck the crossbar from the spot in added time. Malta and Moldova both have six points from their three fixtures so far.
Fixtures and results
07/09 Moldova 2-0 Malta
10/09 Andorra 0-1 Malta
10/10 Moldova 2-0 Andorra
13/10 Malta 1-0 Moldova
16/11 Andorra vs Moldova
19/11 Malta vs Andorra
How League D of the 2024/25 Nations League works
League D contains six teams, drawn into two groups of three. Teams play all their group opponents home and away in September, October and November 2024. Where they finish determines what happens next:
1st Promoted to League C for the 2026/27 edition.
2nd Face the two best-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League C for 2026/27, with the losers in League D.
3rd Remain in League D for 2026/27.
League D groups
Group D1: Gibraltar, San Marino, Liechtenstein
Group D2: Moldova, Malta, Andorra
Further dates
Knockout round play-off draw: 22 November 2024
Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025
League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025
Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025