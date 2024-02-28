Nations League: League A fixtures, how it works and what to look out for

League A kicks off on the same night as Leagues C and D, with four intriguing games in the section on Thursday 5 September: Portugal vs Croatia, Denmark vs Switzerland, Scotland vs Poland and Serbia vs Spain.

The following night two more League A matches take place, with Belgium hosting Israel and a heavyweight contest between France and Italy. Matchday 1 is rounded off on Saturday 7 September with Germany facing Hungary and Netherlands taking on Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated.

Matchday 1 fixtures

Thursday 5 September

A1 Portugal vs Croatia

A1 Scotland vs Poland

A4 Denmark vs Switzerland

A4 Serbia vs Spain

Friday 6 September

A2 Belgium vs Israel

A2 France vs Italy

Saturday 7 September

A3 Germany vs Hungary

A3 Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

How League A of the 2024/25 Nations League works

League A contains 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. Teams play all their group opponents home and away in September, October and November 2024. Where they finish determines what happens next:

1st and 2nd: Qualify for the two-legged quarter-final stage in March 2025, with the four winners progressing to the Finals in June.

3rd: Face runners-up from League B in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League A for 2026/27, with the losers in League B.

4th: Relegated to League B

League A groups

Group A1: Croatia, Portugal, Poland, Scotland

Group A2: Italy, Belgium, France, Israel

Group A3: Netherlands, Hungary, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group A4: Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, Serbia

League A fixtures

Matchday 2

Sunday 8 September

A1 Croatia vs Poland

A1 Portugal vs Scotland

A4 Denmark vs Serbia (18:00)

A4 Switzerland vs Spain

Monday 9 September

A2 France vs Belgium

A2 Israel vs Italy

Tuesday 10 September

A3 Hungary vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

A3 Netherlands vs Germany

Matchday 3

Thursday 10 October

A2 Italy vs Belgium

A2 Israel vs France

Friday 11 October

A3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany

A3 Hungary vs Netherlands

Saturday 12 October

A1 Croatia vs Scotland (18:00)

A1 Poland vs Portugal

A4 Serbia vs Switzerland

A4 Spain vs Denmark

Matchday 4

Monday 14 October

A2 Belgium vs France

A2 Italy vs Israel

A3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Hungary

A3 Germany vs Netherlands

Tuesday 15 October

A1 Poland vs Croatia

A1 Scotland vs Portugal

A4 Spain vs Serbia

A4 Switzerland vs Denmark

Matchday 5

Thursday 14 November

A2 Belgium vs Italy

A2 France vs Israel

Friday 15 November

A1 Portugal vs Poland

A1 Scotland vs Croatia

A4 Denmark vs Spain

A4 Switzerland vs Serbia

Saturday 16 November

A3 Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

A3 Netherlands vs Hungary

Matchday 6

Sunday 17 November

A2 Israel vs Belgium

A2 Italy vs France

Monday 18 November

A1 Croatia vs Portugal

A1 Poland vs Scotland

A4 Serbia vs Denmark

A4 Spain vs Switzerland

Tuesday 19 November

A3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands

A3 Hungary vs Germany

Further dates Knockout round play-off draw: November 2024

Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025

League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025

Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025

