Nations League: League A fixtures, how it works and what to look out for
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
France, Spain, Italy, Portugal and Germany are just some of the big names from the 16 teams in League A of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.
League A kicks off on the same night as Leagues C and D, with four intriguing games in the section on Thursday 5 September: Portugal vs Croatia, Denmark vs Switzerland, Scotland vs Poland and Serbia vs Spain.
The following night two more League A matches take place, with Belgium hosting Israel and a heavyweight contest between France and Italy. Matchday 1 is rounded off on Saturday 7 September with Germany facing Hungary and Netherlands taking on Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated.
Matchday 1 fixtures
Thursday 5 September
A1 Portugal vs Croatia
A1 Scotland vs Poland
A4 Denmark vs Switzerland
A4 Serbia vs Spain
Friday 6 September
A2 Belgium vs Israel
A2 France vs Italy
Saturday 7 September
A3 Germany vs Hungary
A3 Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
How League A of the 2024/25 Nations League works
League A contains 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. Teams play all their group opponents home and away in September, October and November 2024. Where they finish determines what happens next:
1st and 2nd: Qualify for the two-legged quarter-final stage in March 2025, with the four winners progressing to the Finals in June.
3rd: Face runners-up from League B in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League A for 2026/27, with the losers in League B.
4th: Relegated to League B
League A groups
Group A1: Croatia, Portugal, Poland, Scotland
Group A2: Italy, Belgium, France, Israel
Group A3: Netherlands, Hungary, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group A4: Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, Serbia
League A fixtures
Matchday 2
Sunday 8 September
A1 Croatia vs Poland
A1 Portugal vs Scotland
A4 Denmark vs Serbia (18:00)
A4 Switzerland vs Spain
Monday 9 September
A2 France vs Belgium
A2 Israel vs Italy
Tuesday 10 September
A3 Hungary vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
A3 Netherlands vs Germany
Matchday 3
Thursday 10 October
A2 Italy vs Belgium
A2 Israel vs France
Friday 11 October
A3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany
A3 Hungary vs Netherlands
Saturday 12 October
A1 Croatia vs Scotland (18:00)
A1 Poland vs Portugal
A4 Serbia vs Switzerland
A4 Spain vs Denmark
Matchday 4
Monday 14 October
A2 Belgium vs France
A2 Italy vs Israel
A3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Hungary
A3 Germany vs Netherlands
Tuesday 15 October
A1 Poland vs Croatia
A1 Scotland vs Portugal
A4 Spain vs Serbia
A4 Switzerland vs Denmark
Matchday 5
Thursday 14 November
A2 Belgium vs Italy
A2 France vs Israel
Friday 15 November
A1 Portugal vs Poland
A1 Scotland vs Croatia
A4 Denmark vs Spain
A4 Switzerland vs Serbia
Saturday 16 November
A3 Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
A3 Netherlands vs Hungary
Matchday 6
Sunday 17 November
A2 Israel vs Belgium
A2 Italy vs France
Monday 18 November
A1 Croatia vs Portugal
A1 Poland vs Scotland
A4 Serbia vs Denmark
A4 Spain vs Switzerland
Tuesday 19 November
A3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands
A3 Hungary vs Germany
Further dates
Knockout round play-off draw: November 2024
Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025
League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025
Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025