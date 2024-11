Nations League standings: Who made the quarter-finals? Who's been promoted? Who's been relegated? Who's in the play-offs?

The league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League has concluded, with the quarter-finals line-up confirmed and various teams having earned promotion, suffered relegation or secured a play-off berth.

2024/25 Nations League at a glance Through to quarter-finals: Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain

Promoted to League A: Czechia, England, Norway, Wales

Relegated to League B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Poland, Switzerland

Promoted to League B: Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Sweden

Relegated to League C: Albania, Finland, Kazakhstan, Montenegro

Promoted to League C: Moldova, San Marino

Relegated to League D: Azerbaijan, Lithuania

League A/B play-offs: Austria, Belgium, Greece, Hungary, Scotland, Serbia, Türkiye, Ukraine

League B/C play-offs: Armenia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Iceland, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Slovenia

League C/D play-offs: Gibraltar, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta

Last updated: 19 November, 23:00 CET.

All information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

Final standings: How does it work? 1st Advance to quarter-finals

2nd Advance to quarter-finals

3rd League A/B play-offs

4th Relegated to League B

Group A1

Portugal are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Croatia are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Scotland will contest the League A/B play-offs.

Poland are relegated to League B.

Group A2

France are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Italy are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Belgium will contest the League A/B play-offs.

Israel are relegated to League B.

Group A3

Germany are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Netherlands are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Hungary will contest the League A/B play-offs.

Bosnia and Herzegovina are relegated to League B.

Group A4

Spain are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Denmark are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.

Serbia will contest the League A/B play-offs.

Switzerland are relegated to League B.

Final standings: How does it work? 1st Promoted to League A

2nd League A/B play-offs

3rd League B/C play-offs

4th Relegated to League C

Group B1

Czechia are promoted to League A.

Ukraine will contest the League A/B play-offs.

Georgia will contest the League B/C play-offs.

Albania are relegated to League C.

Group B2

England are promoted to League A.

Greece will contest the League A/B play-offs.

Republic of Ireland will contest the League B/C play-offs.

Finland are relegated to League C.

Group B3

Norway are promoted to League A.

Austria will contest the League A/B play-offs.

Slovenia will contest the League B/C play-offs.

Kazakhstan are relegated to League C.

Group B4

Wales are promoted to League A.

Türkiye will contest the League A/B play-offs.

Iceland will contest the League B/C play-offs.

Montenegro are relegated to League C.

Final standings: How does it work? 1st Promoted to League B

2nd League B/C play-offs

3rd Remain in League C

4th Two lowest-ranked relegated to League D; two best-ranked contest League C/D play-offs

Group C1

Sweden are promoted to League B.

Slovakia will contest the League B/C play-offs.

Estonia will remain in League C.

Azerbaijan are relegated to League D.

Group C2

Permutations to follow for Kosovo and Romania.

Cyprus will remain in League C.

Lithuania are relegated to League D.

Group C3

Northern Ireland are promoted to League B.

Bulgaria will contest the League B/C play-offs.

Belarus will remain in League C.

Luxembourg will contest the League C/D play-offs.

Group C4

North Macedonia are promoted to League B.

Armenia will contest the League B/C play-offs.

Faroe Islands will remain in League C.

Latvia will contest the League C/D play-offs.

Final standings: How does it work? 1st Promoted to League C

2nd League C/D play-offs

3rd Remain in League D

Group D1

San Marino are promoted to League C.

Gibraltar will contest the League C/D play-offs.

Liechtenstein will remain in League D.

Group D2

Moldova are promoted to League C.

Malta will contest the League C/D play-offs.

Andorra will remain in League D.