Nations League standings: Who made the quarter-finals? Who's been promoted? Who's been relegated? Who's in the play-offs?
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
UEFA.com rounds up the various UEFA Nations League promotions, relegations and play-off contenders following the conclusion of the league phase.
The league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League has concluded, with the quarter-finals line-up confirmed and various teams having earned promotion, suffered relegation or secured a play-off berth.
2024/25 Nations League at a glance
Through to quarter-finals: Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain
Promoted to League A: Czechia, England, Norway, Wales
Relegated to League B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Poland, Switzerland
Promoted to League B: Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Sweden
Relegated to League C: Albania, Finland, Kazakhstan, Montenegro
Promoted to League C: Moldova, San Marino
Relegated to League D: Azerbaijan, Lithuania
League A/B play-offs: Austria, Belgium, Greece, Hungary, Scotland, Serbia, Türkiye, Ukraine
League B/C play-offs: Armenia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Iceland, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Slovenia
League C/D play-offs: Gibraltar, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta
Last updated: 19 November, 23:00 CET.
League A
Final standings: How does it work?
1st Advance to quarter-finals
2nd Advance to quarter-finals
3rd League A/B play-offs
4th Relegated to League B
Group A1
Portugal are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.
Croatia are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.
Scotland will contest the League A/B play-offs.
Poland are relegated to League B.
Group A2
France are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.
Italy are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.
Belgium will contest the League A/B play-offs.
Israel are relegated to League B.
Group A3
Germany are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.
Netherlands are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.
Hungary will contest the League A/B play-offs.
Bosnia and Herzegovina are relegated to League B.
Group A4
Spain are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.
Denmark are through to the quarter-finals as group runners-up.
Serbia will contest the League A/B play-offs.
Switzerland are relegated to League B.
League B
Final standings: How does it work?
1st Promoted to League A
2nd League A/B play-offs
3rd League B/C play-offs
4th Relegated to League C
Group B1
Czechia are promoted to League A.
Ukraine will contest the League A/B play-offs.
Georgia will contest the League B/C play-offs.
Albania are relegated to League C.
Group B2
England are promoted to League A.
Greece will contest the League A/B play-offs.
Republic of Ireland will contest the League B/C play-offs.
Finland are relegated to League C.
Group B3
Norway are promoted to League A.
Austria will contest the League A/B play-offs.
Slovenia will contest the League B/C play-offs.
Kazakhstan are relegated to League C.
Group B4
Wales are promoted to League A.
Türkiye will contest the League A/B play-offs.
Iceland will contest the League B/C play-offs.
Montenegro are relegated to League C.
League C
Final standings: How does it work?
1st Promoted to League B
2nd League B/C play-offs
3rd Remain in League C
4th Two lowest-ranked relegated to League D; two best-ranked contest League C/D play-offs
Group C1
Sweden are promoted to League B.
Slovakia will contest the League B/C play-offs.
Estonia will remain in League C.
Azerbaijan are relegated to League D.
Group C2
Permutations to follow for Kosovo and Romania.
Cyprus will remain in League C.
Lithuania are relegated to League D.
Group C3
Northern Ireland are promoted to League B.
Bulgaria will contest the League B/C play-offs.
Belarus will remain in League C.
Luxembourg will contest the League C/D play-offs.
Group C4
North Macedonia are promoted to League B.
Armenia will contest the League B/C play-offs.
Faroe Islands will remain in League C.
Latvia will contest the League C/D play-offs.
League D
Final standings: How does it work?
1st Promoted to League C
2nd League C/D play-offs
3rd Remain in League D
Group D1
San Marino are promoted to League C.
Gibraltar will contest the League C/D play-offs.
Liechtenstein will remain in League D.
Group D2
Moldova are promoted to League C.
Malta will contest the League C/D play-offs.
Andorra will remain in League D.