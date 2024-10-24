UEFA Nations League standings and permutations: Who is through, who can be promoted, who could be relegated?

Matchday 4 of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League has concluded and the picture is becoming clearer in each of the 14 groups in the competition.

At a glance Through to quarter-finals: Germany, Spain

UEFA.com takes a closer look at how things stand.

Final standings: What next? 1st Advance to quarter-finals

2nd Advance to quarter-finals

3rd League A/B play-offs

4th Relegated to League B

15 November: Portugal vs Poland, Scotland vs Croatia

18 November: Croatia vs Portugal, Poland vs Scotland

Portugal will qualify for the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat against Poland by more than one goal, or if Croatia lose to Scotland.

Croatia will qualify for the quarter-finals if they beat Scotland, or if they draw and Poland do not win.

Poland will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Portugal.

Scotland will be relegated if they lose to Croatia and Poland avoid defeat, or if they draw and Poland win.

14 November: Belgium vs Italy, France vs Israel

17 November: Italy vs France, Israel vs Belgium

Italy will secure a top-two spot and qualify for the quarter-finals if they draw or beat Belgium.

France will secure a top-two spot and qualify for the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat by Israel or if Belgium do not beat Italy.

Belgium must beat Italy to stay in top-two contention.

Israel cannot reach the quarter-finals; they will be relegated if they fail to record a better result than Belgium on Matchday 5.

16 November: Netherlands vs Hungary, Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

19 November: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands, Hungary vs Germany

Germany have secured a top-two spot and are through to the quarter-finals.

Netherlands will secure a top-two spot and qualify for the quarter-finals with victory against Hungary.

Hungary will secure a top-two spot and qualify for the quarter-finals if they beat the Netherlands.

Bosnia and Herzegovina must beat Germany and hope Netherlands-Hungary ends in a draw to stay in top-two contention. They will be relegated should they lose to Germany, or if they draw and the Netherlands avoid defeat by Hungary.

15 November: Denmark vs Spain, Switzerland vs Serbia

18 November: Serbia vs Denmark, Spain vs Switzerland

Spain have secured a top-two spot and are through to the quarter-finals.

Denmark will qualify for the quarter-finals if they beat Spain and Serbia do not win, or if they draw and Serbia lose.

Serbia will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Switzerland and Denmark avoid defeat, or if they draw and Denmark win.

Switzerland will be relegated if they do not beat Serbia. Switzerland cannot reach the quarter-finals.

Final standings: What next? 1st Promoted to League A

2nd League A/B play-offs﻿

3rd League B/C play-offs﻿﻿

4th Relegated to League C

16 November: Albania vs Czechia, Georgia vs Ukraine

19 November: Czechia vs Georgia, Albania vs Ukraine

Czechia will be promoted if they win and Georgia lose to Ukraine.

Georgia cannot be relegated or promoted on Matchday 5.

Albania cannot be relegated or promoted on Matchday 5﻿.

Ukraine will be out of contention for promotion if they lose; they will be relegated if they lose to Georgia and Albania beat Czechia.

14 November: Greece vs England, Republic of Ireland vs Finland

17 November: England vs Republic of Ireland, Finland vs Greece

Greece will be promoted if they avoid defeat against England.

England cannot be relegated or promoted on Matchday 5﻿.

Republic of Ireland cannot be relegated on Matchday 5﻿﻿.

Finland will be relegated if they do not beat the Republic of Ireland; Finland cannot be promoted.

14 November: Slovenia vs Norway, Kazakhstan vs Austria

17 November: Austria vs Slovenia, Norway vs Kazakhstan

Norway cannot be relegated or promoted on Matchday 5﻿﻿.

Austria cannot be relegated or promoted on Matchday 5﻿.

Slovenia cannot be relegated or promoted on Matchday 5﻿﻿.

Kazakhstan will be relegated if they do not beat Austria, or if they win by a margin of between one and three goals and Norway avoid defeat.

16 November: Türkiye vs Wales, Montenegro vs Iceland

19 November: Wales vs Iceland, Montenegro vs Türkiye

Türkiye will be promoted if they beat Wales.

Wales cannot be promoted on Matchday 5﻿﻿.

Iceland cannot be automatically promoted as group winners. They will be out of contention for promotion if they lose to Montenegro or if Wales win in Türkiye.

Montenegro will be relegated if they do not beat Iceland; Montenegro cannot be promoted.

Final standings: What next? 1st Promoted to League B

2nd League B/C play-offs﻿﻿﻿

3rd Remain in League C

4th Two lowest ranked relegated to League D; two best ranked contest League C/D play-offs﻿﻿

16 November: Sweden vs Slovakia, Azerbaijan vs Estonia

19 November: Sweden vs Azerbaijan, Slovakia vs Estonia

Sweden will be promoted if they beat Slovakia.

Slovakia will be promoted if they beat Sweden.

Estonia cannot be promoted but will seal third if they avoid defeat by Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan will be confirmed in fourth place if they do not beat Estonia.

15 November: Romania vs Kosovo, Cyprus vs Lithuania

18 November: Romania vs Cyprus, Kosovo vs Lithuania

Romania will be promoted if they avoid defeat by Kosovo.

Kosovo must beat Romania to remain in contention for direct promotion.

Cyprus will be safe from relegation if they earn a point against Lithuania. Cyprus cannot be promoted.

Lithuania will be confirmed in fourth place if they do not beat Cyprus.

15 November: Northern Ireland vs Belarus, Luxembourg vs Bulgaria

18 November: Bulgaria vs Belarus, Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland will be promoted if they beat Belarus and Bulgaria do not win.

Belarus cannot be promoted on Matchday 5 but will be certain of avoiding relegation if they win against Northern Ireland, or if they draw and Luxembourg do not win.

Bulgaria cannot be promoted on Matchday 5 but will be safe from relegation if they win.

Luxembourg will be confirmed in fourth place if they lose.

14 November: North Macedonia vs Latvia, Armenia vs Faroe Islands

17 November: North Macedonia vs Faroe Islands, Latvia vs Armenia

North Macedonia will be promoted if they avoid defeat by three goals or more against Latvia.

Armenia will be safe from relegation if they beat the Faroe Islands.

Latvia will be safe from relegation if they beat North Macedonia.

Faroe Islands will be confirmed in fourth place if they lose to Armenia and Latvia win.

Final standings: What next? 1st Promoted to League C

2nd League C/D play-offs

3rd Remain in League D

15 November: San Marino vs Gibraltar

18 November: Liechtenstein vs San Marino

Gibraltar will secure top spot and promotion if they beat San Marino.

San Marino will secure top spot and promotion if they beat Gibraltar.

Liechtenstein will be out of contention for direct promotion if Gibraltar or San Marino win on Matchday 5.

16 November: Andorra vs Moldova

19 November: Malta vs Andorra

Moldova will secure top spot and promotion if they beat Andorra.

Malta can no longer be directly promoted if Moldova beat Andorra.

Andorra will be out of contention for promotion if they do not beat Moldova.