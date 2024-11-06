Nations League offering opportunities for all

First launched in 2018, the UEFA Nations League has provided numerous benefits to Europe's men's national teams.

By offering more competitive fixtures, the competition reduces the number of friendlies without adding extra dates to the match calendar, offers an extra opportunity to lift silverware and allows nations to sample the jeopardy of promotion and relegation.

Teams who perform well in the Nations League can also improve their seeding positions for FIFA World Cup qualification, with the top eight sides guaranteed to be in Pot 1 when it comes to the qualifying draw.

This season, those same top eight teams (consisting of League A group winners and runners-up) will also compete in a new two-legged quarter-final stage, creating continuity between November's culmination of the league phase and the finals, which will be staged in June 2025.

What are the remaining dates for the 2024/25 Nations League? Matchday 5: 14-16 November 2024

Matchday 6: 17-19 November 2024

Knockout round play-off draw: 22 November 2024

Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025

League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025

Approaching the final two league phase matchdays, there is plenty to play for throughout the competition, with several of Europe's less heralded teams in with a shout of notable achievements.

Successive promotions in 2019 and 2021 allowed Hungary to rise from League C to League A, lifting them 22 places in the overall rankings that determine the seeding pots for World Cup qualification. With two matches left to play, positive results against group favourites the Netherlands and Germany could take them into the Nations League's last eight.

In League B, Georgia's previous Nations League performances helped them qualify for UEFA EURO 2024, their first major finals appearance. If they beat Ukraine and Czechia in their final two group games, they would become the first team to climb from League D all the way to League A.

Georgia's players acknowledge their fans at UEFA EURO 2024 Getty Images

Greece recorded a historic win at England's Wembley Stadium in October, leaving them top of Group B2 with a 100% record after four matches. Avoiding defeat against England in Athens would secure promotion for a team that has already risen 17 places in the rankings this campaign.

This edition of the Nations League has already proved a memorable one for San Marino, who earned their first-ever competitive victory with a 1-0 win against Liechtenstein in September. A repeat of that feat against Gibraltar on Friday 15 November would secure their elevation into League C in 2026/27.

These are just a handful of potential headlines as we head into the home straight, but whatever the outcome of the upcoming matches, the Nations League will guarantee drama right up until the final whistle.