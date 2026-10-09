Oldest Nations League players: Lee Casciaro ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modrić, Edin Džeko

As Spain edged Croatia in the final of the UEFA Nations League's third edition, 34-year-old Jordi Alba and 37-year-old Luka Modrić wore the armbands for their respective sides. France, victors in the second edition, were led by 34-year-old Hugo Lloris, while a 34-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo captained Portugal to victory in the inaugural competition, and repeated the feat aged 40 in 2025.

With the value of experience clear, we reveal the oldest players to feature in the Nations League.

Who are the oldest players in Nations League history?

43 years 14 days: Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) vs Liechtenstein, 13/10/2024

42 years 250 days: Georgi Petkov (Bulgaria) vs Slovenia, 19/11/2018

42 years 182 days: Ildefons Lima (Andorra) vs Liechtenstein, 10/06/2022

42 years 87 days: Marc Pujol (Andorra) vs Moldova, 16/11/2024

42 years 82 days: Craig Gordon (Scotland) vs Greece, 23/03/2025

41 years 231 days: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) vs Wales, 24/09/2026

41 years 61 days: Roy Chipolina (Gibraltar) vs Lithuania, 21/03/2024

41 years 27 days: Luka Modrić (Croatia) vs Spain, 06/10/2026

40 years 199 days: Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) vs Sweden, 02/10/2026

40 years 152 days: Juli Sánchez (Andorra) vs Latvia, 19/11/2018

Edin Džeko is honoured by his Bosnia and Herzegovina team-mates AFP via Getty Images

As Gibraltar forward Lee Casciaro took the field in the final stages of their goalless draw with Liechtenstein in 2024, he extended his record as the Nations League's oldest player. Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modrić and Edin Džeko have improved their standings in the 2026/27 edition, with Džeko joining the top ten as he signed off at the end of his celebrated international career.

Who are the oldest players to play in the Nations League Finals?

40 years 123 days: Cristiano Ronaldo* (Portugal) vs Spain, 08/06/2025

37 years 282 days: Luka Modrić* (Croatia) vs Spain, 18/06/2023

37 years 209 days: Jesús Navas* (Spain) vs Croatia, 18/06/2023

37 years 53 days: Giorgio Chiellini (Italy) vs Spain, 06/10/2021

36 years 99 days: Pepe (Portugal) vs Switzerland, 05/06/2019

36 years 45 days: Leonardo Bonucci (Italy) vs Spain, 15/06/2023

35 years 169 days: José Fonte* (Portugal) vs Netherlands, 09/06/2019

35 years 128 days: Francesco Acerbi (Italy) vs Netherlands, 18/06/2023

34 years 288 days: Hugo Lloris* (France) vs Spain, 10/10/2021

34 years 169 days: Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) vs Italy, 10/10/2021

*Appearance came in a Nations League final

Jesús Navas hoists the Nations League trophy after Spain's penalty shoot-out triumph over Croatia Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is used to setting records and added another one to his collection at the 2025 finals, when he played and scored in Portugal's 2-1 semi-final success against hosts Germany. Ronaldo then improved on his record in the ensuing final against Spain.