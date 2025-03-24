Youngest Nations League scorers: Konstantinos Karetsas, Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Ansu Fati

Three of the four players to score in a Nations League final were under the age of 25 when they found the net. France forward Karim Benzema is the sole representative of the veteran class, highlighting the impact that youth can make on the biggest stage.

UEFA.com looks at the youngest players to score in the competition's history.

Who are the youngest Nations League scorers?

17 years 124 days: Konstantinos Karetsas (Greece) vs Scotland, 23/03/2025

17 years 253 days: Lamine Yamal (Spain) vs Netherlands, 23/03/2025

17 years 304 days: Gavi (Spain) vs Czechia, 05/06/2022

17 years 311 days: Ansu Fati (Spain) vs Ukraine, 06/09/2020

17 years 346 days: James Scanlon (Gibraltar) vs Liechtenstein, 08/09/2024

18 years 104 days: Jérémy Doku (Belgium) vs Iceland, 08/09/2020

18 years 221 days: Wilfried Gnonto (Italy) vs Germany, 14/06/2022

18 years 248 days: Andre Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) vs Armenia, 16/11/2018

18 years 253 days: Vincent Thill (Luxembourg) vs San Marino, 15/10/2018

18 years 254 days: Yerkebulan Seidakhmet (Kazakhstan) vs Andorra, 16/10/2018

Lamine Yamal after scoring against the Netherlands Getty Images

Spain's Gavi started the evening of 23 March 2025 as the youngest scorer in Nations League history, having taken the title from Spain and Barcelona team-mate Ansu Fati in 2022. He was to end the night third in the all-time rankings, as Greece's Konstantinos Karetsas set a new mark in his side's win against Scotland, before another Barcelona prodigy, Lamine Yamal, struck to push Gavi down to third in the table.

Who are the youngest scorers in the semi-finals and third-place match?

19 years 298 days: Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands) vs England, 06/06/2019

20 years 214 days: Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) vs Italy, 10/10/2021

20 years 238 days: Yeremy Pino (Spain) vs Italy, 15/06/2023

21 years 218 days: Marcus Rashford (England) vs Netherlands, 06/06/2019

21 years 219 days: Ferran Torres (Spain) vs Italy, 06/10/2021

22 years 291 days: Kylian Mbappé (France) vs Belgium, 07/10/2021

23 years 269 days: Davide Frattesi (Italy) vs Netherlands, 18/06/2023

23 days 362 days: Noa Lang (Netherlands) vs Croatia, 14/06/2023

24 years 1 days: Theo Hernández (France) vs Belgium, 07/10/2021

Matthijs de Ligt celebrates scoring for the Netherlands during their Nations League semi-final against England Popperfoto via Getty Images

In a list that contains such attacking talents as Rashford, Torres, and Mbappé, it is Netherlands defender De Ligt who takes the title of youngest scorer in the Nations League finals. The current Manchester United centre-back sent a powerful header past Jordan Pickford to cancel out the opener from his now team-mate Rashford as Netherlands defeated England in the semi-finals.

Who are the youngest players to score in a Nations League final?

22 years 192 days: Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal) vs Netherlands, 09/06/2019

22 years 294 days: Kylian Mbappé (France) vs Spain, 10/10/2021

24 years 172 days: Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) vs France, 10/10/2021

33 years 295 days: Karim Benzema (France) vs Spain, 10/10/2021

Gonçalo Guedes (right) celebrates the winning goal in the 2019 Nations League final Getty Images

The scorers of the decisive goals in the first and second Nations League finals are also the two youngest players to have scored at this stage of the competition. Guedes sealed the inaugural title for Portugal with a 60th minute strike from outside the box, while Mbappé completed the French comeback in the 80th minute after Benzema had equalised.