Oldest Nations League players: Lee Casciaro, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modrić, Pepe

As Spain edged Croatia in the final of the UEFA Nations League's third edition, 34-year-old Jordi Alba and 37-year-old Luka Modrić donned the armbands for their sides. France, victors in the second edition, were led by 34-year-old Hugo Lloris while a 34-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo captained Portugal to victory in the inaugural competition.

With the value of experience clear, UEFA.com reveals the ten oldest players to feature in the Nations League.

Who are the oldest players in Nations League history?

43 years 14 days: Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) vs Liechtenstein, 13/10/2024

42 years 250 days: Georgi Petkov (Bulgaria) vs Slovenia, 19/11/2018

42 years 182 days: Ildefons Lima (Andorra) vs Liechtenstein, 10/06/2022

42 years 50 days: Marc Pujol (Andorra) vs Moldova, 10/10/2024

41 years 289 days: Craig Gordon (Scotland) vs Portugal, 15/10/2024

41 years 61 days: Roy Chipolina (Gibraltar) vs Lithuania, 21/03/2024

40 years 152 days: Juli Sánchez (Andorra) vs Latvia, 19/11/2018

39 years 253 days: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) vs Scotland, 15/10/2024

39 years 106 days: Pepe (Portugal) vs Switzerland, 12/06/2022

39 years 36 days: Luka Modrić (Croatia) vs Poland, 15/10/2024

Portugal defender Pepe in Nations League action Getty Images

As Gibraltar forward Casciaro took the field in the final stages of their goalless draw with Liechtenstein, he extended his record as the Nations League's oldest player. In a list that also includes the illustrious names of Ronaldo, Pepe, and Modrić, it is the now 43-year-old, who plays for Lincoln Red Imps in the Gibraltarian Premier League, who prevails.

Who are the oldest players to play in the Nations League Finals?

37 years 282 days: Luka Modrić* (Croatia) vs Spain, 18/06/2023

37 years 209 days: Jesús Navas* (Spain) vs Croatia, 18/06/2023

37 years 53 days: Giorgio Chiellini (Italy) vs Spain, 06/10/2021

36 years 99 days: Pepe (Portugal) vs Switzerland, 05/06/2019

36 years 45 days: Leonardo Bonucci (Italy) vs Spain, 15/06/2023

35 years 169 days: José Fonte* (Portugal) vs Netherlands, 09/06/2019

35 years 128 days: Francesco Acerbi (Italy) vs Netherlands, 18/06/2023

34 years 288 days: Hugo Lloris* (France) vs Spain, 10/10/2021

34 years 169 days: Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) vs Italy, 10/10/2021

34 years 136 days: Ivan Perišić* (Croatia) vs Spain, 18/06/2023

*Appearance came in a Nations League final

Jesús Navas hoists the Nations League trophy after Spain's penalty shoot-out triumph over Croatia Getty Images

The ultimate prize cruelly evaded him, but Modrić added another individual record to a dazzling international career as Croatia fell to a penalty shoot-out defeat in the 2023 Nations League final. Modrić had scored as Croatia defeated the Netherlands in the semi-finals and then converted his spot kick in the final against Spain, but two penalty saves from Unai Simón swung the shoot-out in Spain's favour. Jesús Navas, who started for the victors, became the second oldest player to feature in the Nations League Finals.