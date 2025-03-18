Croatia vs France Nations League quarter-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide

Croatia and France meet in the first leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final on Thursday 20 March.

Croatia vs France at a glance When: Thursday 20 March (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadion Poljud, Split

What: UEFA Nations League quarter-final first leg

Where to watch Croatia vs France on TV

Predicted team line-ups

Croatia: Livaković; Stanišić, Šutalo, Pongračić, Gvardiol; Kovačić, Modrić, Pašalić; Kramarić, Budimir, Perišić

France: Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Théo Hernandez; Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Rabiot; Dembélé, Mbappé, Olise

Croatia vs France build-up

Form guide

Croatia (most recent match first): DLDWWL

France (most recent match first): WDWWWL

Expert prediction

What the coaches say

Zlatko Dalić, Croatia coach: "We have two games against one of the best national teams in the world, it won't be easy at all, but we are looking to advance to the Final Four. France are in great form. [Kylian] Mbappé, [Ousmane] Dembélé, [Bradley] Barcola – these are players who are fast, vertical and can cause problems for anyone. If we give them time and space, they will be very dangerous."

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "We'll do everything to qualify for the Final Four and everyone will play their part. I called up Désiré [Doué] and it wasn't just to say hello to him and make him happy. Like the others, I hope he is ready to play."

How do the Nations League quarter-finals work? Getty Images The group winners and runners-up from League A have reached the quarter-final stage of the Nations League. Ties will take place across two legs, each side playing home and away, with the winners progressing to the Final Four in June 2025. The semi-finals will be played on Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 June 2025 to decide who contests the final and the third-place match on Sunday 8.

