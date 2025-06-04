Every Player of the Match at the UEFA Nations League Finals

UEFA will issue an official Player of the Match award after every match at the UEFA Nations League Finals.

The UEFA Technical Observer Group at each fixture will decide who deserves to be the Player of the Match, with an official trophy handed to the successful candidate after full time.

The official Player of the Match award is presented by Carlsberg after every game UEFA via Getty Images

Semi-finals

04/06: Germany 1-2 Portugal – Francisco Conceição

"Conceição made the impact for Portugal; his dribbling and offensive approach with the ball inspired them to mount a comeback. His fantastic strike initiated the turnaround."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Francisco Conceição scored Portugal's equaliser just five minutes after coming on as a substitute.

The 22-year-old had three attempts during his 32 minutes on the pitch, two of which were on target.

Conceição's only previous international goal was also as a replacement, against Czechia at UEFA EURO 2024.

To follow