Harry Kane has ended the league phase with a two-goal lead at the top of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League scorers rankings, but the race will continue in the quarter-finals and beyond.

Top scorers 8 Harry Kane (England) 6 Andri Gudjohnsen (Iceland)

6 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

6 Erling Haaland (Norway)

6 Rasmus Højlund (Denmark)

6 Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland)

5 Pio Esposito (Italy)﻿

5 Nikola Krstović (Montenegro)

5 Michael Olise (France)

5 Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland)

5 Leo Walta (Finland)

Kane registered in all six of England's League A games, eight goals in all, including doubles against Croatia and Czechia. With 19 goals, Thomas Tuchel's men were the top-scoring side in the 2026/27 league phase.

The 2024/25 Nations League top scorer, Viktor Gyökeres was unable to extend his Nations League record scoring run to nine successive games, the Sweden man ending the league phase level with Iceland's Andri Gudjohnsen, Norway's Erling Haaland, Denmark's Rasmus Højlund and the Republic of Ireland's Troy Parrott on six goals.

Five players have five apiece: Italy's Pio Esposito, Montenegro's Nikola Krstović, France's Michael Olise and Finland pair Joel Pohjanpalo and Leo Walta.

Full top scorer rankings

Who has scored a hat-trick in the 2026/27 Nations League?

There were five hat-tricks in the league phase, scored by Joel Pohjanpalo, Robert Lewandowski, Andri Gudjohnsen, Tijjani Reijnders and Adrian Svanbäck. In the 2024/25 edition, there were seven hat-tricks throughout the tournament.

Joel Pohjanpalo (San Marino 0-7 Finland, 26/09/2026)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland 6-0 Romania, 02/10/2026)

Andri Gudjohnsen (Bulgaria 0-5 Iceland, 13/11/2026)

Tijjani Reijnders (Netherlands 7-0 Greece, 13/11/2026)

Adrian Svanbäck (Finland 7-2 San Marino, 15/11/2026)

Who has the most assists in the 2026/27 Nations League?

6 Jude Bellingham (England)

5 Martin Ødegaard (Norway)

4 Rei Manaj (Albania)

4 Orri Óskarsson (Iceland)

Full assists list

Nations League top scorers by season (league phase to final)

Viktor Gyökeres was the Nations League's top scorer in 2024/25 TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images

2024/25: Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) 9

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Norway), Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Norway), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Ferran Torres (Spain) 6

2018/19: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

Nations League finals top scorers by season (final tournament only)

2024/25: Kylian Mbappé (France), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Lamine Yamal (Spain) 2

2022/23: Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Federico Dimarco (Italy), Davide Frattesi (Italy), Ciro Immobile (Italy), Joselu (Spain), Andrej Kramarić (Croatia), Noa Lang (Netherlands), Donyell Malen (Netherlands), Luka Modrić (Croatia), Mario Pašalić (Croatia), Bruno Petković (Croatia), Yeremy Pino (Spain), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 1

2020/21: Kylian Mbappé (France), Ferran Torres (Spain), Karim Benzema (France) 2

2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3