2026/27 Nations League top scorers: Harry Kane leads Michael Olise

On the night that he surpassed Peter Shilton's record to become England's most capped player, with 126 appearances, Harry Kane took his 2026/27 UEFA Nations League tally to seven goals, hitting the winner against Croatia at Wembley Stadium.

Top scorers 7 Harry Kane (England) 5 Michael Olise (France) 4 Pio Esposito (Italy)

4 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

4 Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland)

4 Leo Walta (Finland)

4 Lamine Yamal (Spain)

France's Michael Olise is second in the rankings after hitting his fifth in Les Bleus 3-1 loss in Italy. One of five players on four goals, 2024/25 Nations League top scorer Viktor Gyökeres can extend his Nations League record by scoring in an eighth successive game in the competition when Sweden play Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday.

Full top scorer rankings

Who has scored a hat-trick in the 2026/27 Nations League?

Joel Pohjanpalo and Robert Lewandowski are the two players to score hat-tricks so far. In the 2024/25 edition, there were seven hat-tricks throughout the tournament.

Joel Pohjanpalo (San Marino 0-7 Finland, 26/09/2026)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland 6-0 Romania, 02/10/2026)

Who has the most assists in the 2026/27 Nations League?

5 Jude Bellingham (England)

4 Martin Ødegaard (Norway)

3 Rei Manaj (Albania)

3 Dan Ndoye (Switzerland)

3 Dani Olmo (Spain)

3 Kirill Pechenin (Belarus)

Full assists list

Nations League top scorers by season (league phase to final)

Viktor Gyökeres was the Nations League's top scorer in 2024/25 TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images

2024/25: Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) 9

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Norway), Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Norway), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Ferran Torres (Spain) 6

2018/19: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

Nations League finals top scorers by season (final tournament only)

2024/25: Kylian Mbappé (France), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Lamine Yamal (Spain) 2

2022/23: Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Federico Dimarco (Italy), Davide Frattesi (Italy), Ciro Immobile (Italy), Joselu (Spain), Andrej Kramarić (Croatia), Noa Lang (Netherlands), Donyell Malen (Netherlands), Luka Modrić (Croatia), Mario Pašalić (Croatia), Bruno Petković (Croatia), Yeremy Pino (Spain), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 1

2020/21: Kylian Mbappé (France), Ferran Torres (Spain), Karim Benzema (France) 2

2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3