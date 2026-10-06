2026/27 Nations League top scorers: Harry Kane leads Viktor Gyökeres, Michael Olise, Troy Parrott, Leo Walta and Lamine Yamal

Harry Kane struck twice against Czechia on Matchday 4 – the night he equalled Peter Shilton's England appearance record of 125 caps – to become the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League top scorer with six goals.

Top scorers 6 Harry Kane (England) 4 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

4 Michael Olise (France)

4 Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland)

4 Leo Walta (Finland)

4 Lamine Yamal (Spain) 3 Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland)

3 Kristjan Asllani (Albania)

3 João Félix (Portugal)

3 Anthony Gordon (England)

3 Erling Haaland (Norway)

3 Rasmus Højlund (Denmark)

3 Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

3 Mikel Merino (Spain)

3 Orri Óskarsson (Iceland)

3 Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland)

3 Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal)

Top scorer in the 2024/25 edition with nine goals, Viktor Gyökeres extended his Nations League record by striking in a seventh successive game in the competition, in Romania on Matchday 4. France's Michael Olise, Republic of Ireland's Troy Parrott, Finland's Leo Walta and Spain's Lamine Yamal also have four goals so far.

Full top scorer rankings

Who has scored a hat-trick in the 2026/27 Nations League?

Joel Pohjanpalo and Robert Lewandowski are the two players to score hat-tricks so far. In the 2024/25 edition, there were seven hat-tricks throughout the tournament.

Joel Pohjanpalo (San Marino 0-7 Finland, 26/09/2026)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland 6-0 Romania, 02/10/2026)

Who has the most assists in the 2026/27 Nations League?

4 Jude Bellingham (England)

4 Martin Ødegaard (Norway)

3 Rei Manaj (Albania)

3 Dan Ndoye (Switzerland)

3 Dani Olmo (Spain)

3 Kirill Pechenin (Belarus)

Full assists list

Nations League top scorers by season (league phase to final)

Viktor Gyökeres was the Nations League's top scorer in 2024/25 TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images

2024/25: Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) 9

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Norway), Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Norway), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Ferran Torres (Spain) 6

2018/19: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

Nations League finals top scorers by season (final tournament only)

2024/25: Kylian Mbappé (France), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Lamine Yamal (Spain) 2

2022/23: Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Federico Dimarco (Italy), Davide Frattesi (Italy), Ciro Immobile (Italy), Joselu (Spain), Andrej Kramarić (Croatia), Noa Lang (Netherlands), Donyell Malen (Netherlands), Luka Modrić (Croatia), Mario Pašalić (Croatia), Bruno Petković (Croatia), Yeremy Pino (Spain), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 1

2020/21: Kylian Mbappé (France), Ferran Torres (Spain), Karim Benzema (France) 2

2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3