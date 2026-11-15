2026/27 Nations League top scorers: Harry Kane leads Viktor Gyökeres

Harry Kane struck from the spot in Spain to take a two-goal lead at the top of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League scorers rankings, but the race is not over.

Top scorers 8 Harry Kane (England) 6 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) 5 Pio Esposito (Italy)

5 Andri Gudjohnsen (Iceland)

5 Rasmus Højlund (Denmark)

5 Nikola Krstović (Montenegro)

5 Michael Olise (France)

5 Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland)

5 Leo Walta (Finland)

Viktor Gyökeres, the 2024/25 Nations League top scorer, is two goals behind Kane after extending his Nations League record by scoring in an eighth successive game in the competition as Sweden beat Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday.

Italy's Pio Esposito, Montenegro's Nikola Krstović and Finland's Joel Pohjanpalo and Leo Walta struck on Sunday to join France's Michael Olise, Denmark forward Rasmus Højlund and Iceland's Andri Gudjohnsen on five goals.

Full top scorer rankings

Who has scored a hat-trick in the 2026/27 Nations League?

Joel Pohjanpalo, Robert Lewandowski, Andri Gudjohnsen,Tijjani Reijnders and Adrian Svanbäck are the five players to score hat-tricks so far. In the 2024/25 edition, there were seven hat-tricks throughout the tournament.

Joel Pohjanpalo (San Marino 0-7 Finland, 26/09/2026)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland 6-0 Romania, 02/10/2026)

Andri Gudjohnsen (Bulgaria 0-5 Iceland, 13/11/2026)

Tijjani Reijnders (Netherlands 7-0 Greece, 13/11/2026)

Adrian Svanbäck (Finland 7-2 San Marino, 15/11/2026)

Who has the most assists in the 2026/27 Nations League?

6 Jude Bellingham (England)

4 Rei Manaj (Albania)

4 Martin Ødegaard (Norway)

3 Mikkel Damsgaard (Denmark)

3 Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium)

3 Hákon Haraldsson (Iceland)

3 Nikola Krstović (Montenegro)

3 Dan Ndoye (Switzerland)

3 Dani Olmo (Spain)

3 Kirill Pechenin (Belarus)

Full assists list

Nations League top scorers by season (league phase to final)

Viktor Gyökeres was the Nations League's top scorer in 2024/25 TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images

2024/25: Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) 9

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Norway), Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Norway), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Ferran Torres (Spain) 6

2018/19: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

Nations League finals top scorers by season (final tournament only)

2024/25: Kylian Mbappé (France), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Lamine Yamal (Spain) 2

2022/23: Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Federico Dimarco (Italy), Davide Frattesi (Italy), Ciro Immobile (Italy), Joselu (Spain), Andrej Kramarić (Croatia), Noa Lang (Netherlands), Donyell Malen (Netherlands), Luka Modrić (Croatia), Mario Pašalić (Croatia), Bruno Petković (Croatia), Yeremy Pino (Spain), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 1

2020/21: Kylian Mbappé (France), Ferran Torres (Spain), Karim Benzema (France) 2

2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3